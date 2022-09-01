Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Firefighters Rescue Baby From Hot Car
One family is grateful after Oakland firefighters rescued their baby who was in a hot car. According to fire officials, the family accidentally locked their keys inside their car along with their six-month old baby Sunday in East Oakland. Luckily, the crew at Oakland Fire Station 20 was able to...
Crews battle blaze at home near Walnut Creek fire station
WALNUT CREEK -- Crews responded to a house fire Saturday morning in the vicinity of the recently re-opened fire station in Walnut Creek at 700 Hawthorne Dr.Owners were not home at the time, according to a social media post by the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.There were no injuries reported as of 11:32 a.m.The fire is under investigation.
NBC Bay Area
Man Shot and Wounded in Downtown San Jose Flees in Car, Crashes on I-280
A man was shot and wounded in downtown San Jose early Sunday morning then fled the scene in a vehicle and crashed on a nearby freeway, according to the police department. At about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers working in the downtown entertainment zone heard several gunshots in the area of South First and San Salvador streets, police said. The officers then saw a white sedan fleeing the area.
Walnut Creek nursing home suspends employees after resident's death
WALNUT CREEK – Employees at a nursing home in Walnut Creek have been suspended and an investigation is underway after a resident suffered an apparent "negative reaction" to something he ate and died several days later.A spokesperson from Atria Senior Living told KPIX on Friday that he experienced the negative reaction on the night of Aug. 23. Staff contacted 911 "immediately" and alerted his family.Following the reaction, the resident was transferred to a hospital. After being told the resident was doing well, the facility learned that he had died on Wednesday.The home did not release his identity.Facility officials said Friday...
Slumping slope above South Bay reservoir will send homeowners packing
MORGAN HILL (KPIX) -- In the Santa Clara County town of Morgan Hill, some residents living beside Anderson Reservoir are being told their homes must be demolished. The local water agency is offering to buy them out but, so far, no one thinks the prices are fair.Trevor Holler is well aware that the ground is moving under the home he shares with his father. One look at his driveway will tell you that. It is fractured into six-foot-wide slabs; some have been tilted up about six inches."When you start noticing half-inch cracks turn into two-inch cracks turn into six-inch cracks...
San Jose police investigating double stabbing in neighborhood near Capitol Drive-In
SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose are investigating a double stabbing that occurred late Saturday afternoon.A San Jose Police Department spokesperson said the incident occurred at about 5 p.m. in the 3600 block of Hillcap Avenue, near the Capitol Drive-In. Two men were transported to local hospitals with stab wounds. One suffered life-threatening injuries, but police said late Saturday evening that his condition has been stabilized. There is no suspect at this time.
ocscanner.news
BERKELEY: BOAT INJURY LEADS TO IMPALEMENT
Emergency personnel was on the scene of an accident involving a boating injury near N. Sunset. The injured male is said to have some sort of object impaled in him. Landing zone set at J Street Marina. Victim was transported to hospital by medevac. No additional information is available at this time.
One man shot before collision in San Jose
A man was shot by an unknown person, and the suspect is still at large, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Media Relations.
Coastal businesses get boost as inland residents escape heat
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Bay Area beaches were packed with people escaping the inland heat this Labor Day Weekend.KPIX found a couple Sunday morning setting up a tent at San Francisco's Ocean Beach. They drove more than an hour from scorching hot Vacaville."This is awesome. It's really great to be here. I feel good. I know we're going to hate to leave, knowing what we're going back home to," said Gloria Coleman.More beach-bound crowds meant more business for the Beach Chalet, a restaurant that overlooks the ocean at the west end of Golden Gate Park."All booked...
NBC Bay Area
Three People Arrested in Foster City Rolex Robbery: Police
Police arrested three people in connection with a robbery of a Foster City man's Rolex watch, officials said Friday. According to Foster City police, officers arrested Alexandra Gheorghe,18, Cau Miclescu, 22, and Robert Miclescu, 30, in the Sacramento County city of Galt Friday. The 85-year-old man told NBC Bay Area...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Installs Devices, Materials at Some Intersections to Combat Sideshows
San Jose may finally have found a way to combat one of the city’s biggest headaches, sideshows. For the past three months, they’ve been installing devices and materials to make intersections smaller and harder for activities like drifting. They’re called intersection treatments. “It was mostly four or...
KTVU FOX 2
Pedestrian killed in San Jose after being hit by two different drivers
Police in San Jose say an adult male was hit and killed while crossing a street, not using a crosswalk in San Jose. Officials say at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, a man driving a Nissan sports utility vehicle was traveling north on Santa Teresa Blvd. when he hit a pedestrian. According to police, soon after the pedestrian was hit a second time by a Chevrolet truck traveling west on the same street.
NBC Bay Area
Small Brush Fire Sparks on Mount Hamilton, Near San Jose
A small brush fire sparked early Sunday on Mount Hamilton, east of San Jose, according to the fire department. The fire was reported at about 7:50 a.m. in the 15000 block of Mount Hamilton Road, near Three Springs Road, fire officials said. Video from NBC Bay Area's traffic camera showed a trail of smoke rising on the west side of the mountain.
NBC Bay Area
SJ Restaurant Owner Charged With Misusing $3.5 Million in COVID Funds
A San Jose restaurant owner is in hot water, accused of taking millions in COVID-19 relief funds and using it for personal gain. Court documents showed that David Tai Leung, who owns half of Tomi Sushi and Seafood Buffet, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday. According to...
KTVU FOX 2
Police identify cars involved in the killing of 23-month-old Jasper Wu
Police have released new details in the killing of 23-month-old Jasper Wu. They say an Infiniti G35 and Nissan Altima were involved in the fatal shooting in the northbound lanes of Interstate 880 in downtown Oakland on November 6, 2021. A stray bullet hit and killed Jasper Wu, 23 months...
Mountain View settles lawsuit over RV parking
A group of RV owners who sued Mountain View over rules that banned oversized vehicles from parking on city streets have reached a tentative settlement. The settlement, announced on Thursday, will wrap up a more than yearlong legal dispute over the city’s dual ordinances—banning oversized vehicles from parking on “narrow streets” that are 40 feet or less in width and any street with a bike lane. About 90% of city streets are considered narrow, according to a Mountain View analysis. Attorneys for the group said in court filings the controversial rules were unconstitutional and “designed to banish the city’s low-income populations.”
Bay Area city begins sweep of massive homeless encampment
The city has 30 days to remove nearly 300 people and their belongings from the area.
2 injured after food truck flips over on I-280
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were injured after a food truck flipped over Thursday afternoon on I-280 in Hillsborough, Cal Fire CZU announced on Twitter. The truck was going southbound on the highway near Black Mountain Road. Traffic was expected to slow down due to the incident. No lane closures were reported […]
NBC Bay Area
Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Vehicle in South San Jose: Police
A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle in South San Jose Saturday night, according to the San Jose Police Department. A police spokesperson said the incident occurred at about 8:45 p.m. in the 5800 block of Santa Teresa Boulevard, near Santa Teresa High School. The pedestrian suffered...
Another senior dies at a Bay Area Atria facility; son says 94-year-old dad was given cleaning fluid
ABC7 News spoke to the victim's son who said a worker at the Atria facility showed him the "cleaning fluid" they said his dad drank. Later on, Atria's management said the 94-year-old man ate Hot Cheetos and denied the cleaning fluid allegation.
