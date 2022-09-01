ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homestead, FL

CBS Miami

Man accused of breaking into Broward federal courthouse, vandalizing rooms

MIAMI - More than a dozen local and federal officers swept the federal courthouse at Broward Blvd. and NW 3rd Avenue in Fort Lauderdale on Monday morning. Authorities say 43-year-old Matthew Chilcutt is accused of breaking into the building.  Police say they got the call just after 10 a.m. They took him into custody. Investigators tell CBS4 he vandalized several rooms causing extensive damage. "It is quite disturbing and concerning to me," said Stuart Kaplan. He is a former FBI special agent and is currently a defense attorney and security expert.  "It's more concerning given, obviously, the climate we're all living in...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Man Arrested For Vandalizing Federal Courtrooms in Fort Lauderdale

A man suspected of vandalizing rooms in the Federal Courthouse was taken into custody, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. At approximately 10:04 am, FLPD responded to the scene at 299 E Broward Blvd. in reference to an unauthorized man inside the courthouse vandalizing several rooms. At the scene,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Homestead, FL
Miami, FL
Homestead, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Crime Update: Multi-Year Scam Cons Man Out of $350K

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Aug. 29, 2022. A person was the victim of Burglary Conveyance on 08/23/2022. A black iPhone 7 was taken. Tot. Est. Loss: $600. W. Commercial...
TAMARAC, FL
NBC Miami

3 Teens Shot at High School Sporting Event in Lauderdale Lakes

Three teens were shot at a sporting event Sunday at Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office. Broward County Regional Communications received a call shortly before 8:30 p.m. about a shooting during a little league game. BSO district deputies and Fire Rescue responded...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
CBS Miami

Drive-by shooting under investigation in Lauderhill

MIAMI - A man was injured Saturday morning following a drive-by shooting in Lauderhill.  Lauderhill police said the shooting happened at around 9 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of the 1200 block of NW 31st Avenue after receiving a call regarding a man bleeding from the head.Here is what police said about the shooting:"The initial investigation indicates that the male was standing near a store plaza when a gray vehicle drives by, fires a few rounds in his direction then continues south on NW 31st Avenue. The male suffered an injury to his head and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale with minor injuries."Authorities said the victim of the shooting is "not completely cooperating with police.Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
LAUDERHILL, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Girl hit by car, hospitalized after brawl at mall in Pembroke Pines

A motorist struck a girl outside a movie theater at the Pembroke Lakes Mall amid chaos after a brawl Saturday night, hospitalizing the child. Police were already on scene at the mall responding to a fight between juveniles at Round 1. But what started out as a weaponless scrap between kids somehow turned into mass alarm. In a video released by Pembroke Pines Police Department, people at the ...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
CBS Miami

Arrest made after school threat prompts lockdown of Homestead school

MIAMI - Police have made an arrest after a threat prompted the lockdown of Keys Gate Charter School in Homestead on Thursday afternoon.  Police said they had received a tip that there was a possible threat of violence or shooting at the school.The school was placed on lockdown and during the search, they were able to speak to people at the school and that led them to an arrest, police said. CBS4 cameras captured photos of dozens of parents waiting for their children outside the school. The lockdown was eventually lifted and the all-clear was given by police. Authorities have not released the identity of the person who was arrested. The school is located in the 2000 block of SE 28th Avenue.  No additional information was immediately known. 
HOMESTEAD, FL
NBC Miami

4 Injured in Shooting at Little League Football Game in Lauderdale Lakes

After shots were fired during a sporting event at a high school in Lauderdale Lakes, injuring three people, investigators have located a fourth victim. According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, the two male teens and two male adults sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Broward County Regional Communications received a call shortly...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
Click10.com

Daughter shoots mother before turning gun on herself, police say

Margate, FLA – The Margate police department is investigating after they say a woman shot her own mother before taking her own life. The attempted murder-suicide happened early Saturday morning just after 1:00 a.m. at the Margate Gardens apartment complex located at 5800 Margate Boulevard, near State Road 7.
MARGATE, FL
Click10.com

BSO: Man arrested for placing dead animals on Parkland memorial

PARKLAND, Fla. – A Broward County man is facing multiple charges for leaving dead animals on a memorial for those killed in the Parkland school shooting, authorities announced Friday. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said their investigation also revealed his disturbing fascination with school shootings. According to deputies, Robert...
PARKLAND, FL

