FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Courtney Clenney: former OnlyFans model stands by not guilty plea over boyfriend’s murderLavinia ThompsonMiami, FL
Miami rent skyrockets to $3,410 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 37 percent in one yearBeth TorresMiami, FL
This Cuban-American Bargirl Turned Into a Corporate Director Of a Beverage BusinessBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
3-Year-Old Abducted From Miami, Florida Home Of BabysitterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
The Best State Park Beaches in the Florida Keys, According to U.S. News & World ReportL. CaneKey Largo, FL
NBC Miami
Ex-Con Arrested for Pointing Stolen Gun During Argument in Lauderdale Lakes: Police
A 34-year-old Miami man is back on the street after pulling a gun during an argument in Lauderdale Lakes, court records show. Adam Yves Paul got into a dispute with a man in the 3400 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard about 2 p.m. on August 31, according to the arrest report.
Man accused of breaking into Broward federal courthouse, vandalizing rooms
MIAMI - More than a dozen local and federal officers swept the federal courthouse at Broward Blvd. and NW 3rd Avenue in Fort Lauderdale on Monday morning. Authorities say 43-year-old Matthew Chilcutt is accused of breaking into the building. Police say they got the call just after 10 a.m. They took him into custody. Investigators tell CBS4 he vandalized several rooms causing extensive damage. "It is quite disturbing and concerning to me," said Stuart Kaplan. He is a former FBI special agent and is currently a defense attorney and security expert. "It's more concerning given, obviously, the climate we're all living in...
NBC Miami
Man Arrested For Vandalizing Federal Courtrooms in Fort Lauderdale
A man suspected of vandalizing rooms in the Federal Courthouse was taken into custody, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. At approximately 10:04 am, FLPD responded to the scene at 299 E Broward Blvd. in reference to an unauthorized man inside the courthouse vandalizing several rooms. At the scene,...
Click10.com
Driver, 19, runs over teenage girl fleeing after panic at movie theater in Broward
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A teenage girl remained hospitalized on Monday in Broward County after a 19-year-old driver struck her over as she ran away from a movie theater in a panic over reports of an active shooter. A witness’s video shows the teenage girl fell down before the...
Click10.com
‘Kids still traumatized’: Father says son among 4 injured at boys’ football game in Broward
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies reported on Monday that four were injured when a shooting interrupted a boys’ little league football game on Sunday night at a Broward County Public School. Willie James Cheatom, Jr., said his 18-year-old son Willie James Cheatom III was...
WSVN-TV
15-year-old girl run over after possible gunman scare triggers chaos outside Pembroke Pines multiplex
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after, witnesses said, panic concerning a possible gunman at a movie theater in Pembroke Pines led to chaos outside the venue, resulting in the victim being run over by a car. Cellphone video captured the moment when...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Crime Update: Multi-Year Scam Cons Man Out of $350K
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Aug. 29, 2022. A person was the victim of Burglary Conveyance on 08/23/2022. A black iPhone 7 was taken. Tot. Est. Loss: $600. W. Commercial...
NBC Miami
3 Teens Shot at High School Sporting Event in Lauderdale Lakes
Three teens were shot at a sporting event Sunday at Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office. Broward County Regional Communications received a call shortly before 8:30 p.m. about a shooting during a little league game. BSO district deputies and Fire Rescue responded...
NBC Miami
Police Search For Suspect Who Pointed Gun at Officers and Ran Away in Florida City
Police in southwest Miami-Dade County are looking for a person they said pointed a gun at officers and ran away. Florida City Police said the man pointed a firearm at officers, then ran away and left the gun behind. One officer fired their firearm, but no one was hit. Police...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade seventh grader arrested in connection with school shooting threat
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A 13-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after allegedly making a school shooting threat, authorities said. The boy, who is in the seventh grade, attends Keys Gate Charter School in Homestead, which was placed on lockdown for hours Thursday after the threat was made. The boy faces...
Drive-by shooting under investigation in Lauderhill
MIAMI - A man was injured Saturday morning following a drive-by shooting in Lauderhill. Lauderhill police said the shooting happened at around 9 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of the 1200 block of NW 31st Avenue after receiving a call regarding a man bleeding from the head.Here is what police said about the shooting:"The initial investigation indicates that the male was standing near a store plaza when a gray vehicle drives by, fires a few rounds in his direction then continues south on NW 31st Avenue. The male suffered an injury to his head and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale with minor injuries."Authorities said the victim of the shooting is "not completely cooperating with police.Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
Student taken into custody after making threats at South Florida school
A student's been arrested after a South Florida charter school was placed on lockdown due to the student's threats.
Girl hit by car, hospitalized after brawl at mall in Pembroke Pines
A motorist struck a girl outside a movie theater at the Pembroke Lakes Mall amid chaos after a brawl Saturday night, hospitalizing the child. Police were already on scene at the mall responding to a fight between juveniles at Round 1. But what started out as a weaponless scrap between kids somehow turned into mass alarm. In a video released by Pembroke Pines Police Department, people at the ...
NBC Miami
Parkland Shooter Defense Barred From Blaming System Failures, But Evidence Slips Out Anyway
The defense in the Parkland school shooting trial has spent two weeks telling the story of how the killer became who he is -- and who might be to blame for that. But the judge will tell jurors the failures of others — like the school system or mental health counselors — should not be considered when they weigh life or death.
Arrest made after school threat prompts lockdown of Homestead school
MIAMI - Police have made an arrest after a threat prompted the lockdown of Keys Gate Charter School in Homestead on Thursday afternoon. Police said they had received a tip that there was a possible threat of violence or shooting at the school.The school was placed on lockdown and during the search, they were able to speak to people at the school and that led them to an arrest, police said. CBS4 cameras captured photos of dozens of parents waiting for their children outside the school. The lockdown was eventually lifted and the all-clear was given by police. Authorities have not released the identity of the person who was arrested. The school is located in the 2000 block of SE 28th Avenue. No additional information was immediately known.
NBC Miami
4 Injured in Shooting at Little League Football Game in Lauderdale Lakes
After shots were fired during a sporting event at a high school in Lauderdale Lakes, injuring three people, investigators have located a fourth victim. According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, the two male teens and two male adults sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Broward County Regional Communications received a call shortly...
Click10.com
Suspected Cuban migrant boat lands on Haulover Beach, 15 in custody
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Federal and local law enforcement officials responded to a suspected Cuban migrant boat landing on Haulover Beach Monday morning. The vessel landed just before 7 a.m. Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who heads the U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami sector, said officials took 13 men...
BSO Announcing Arrest Of Potential Active Shooter
Robert Mondragon is currently being held without bond on numerous charges.
Click10.com
Daughter shoots mother before turning gun on herself, police say
Margate, FLA – The Margate police department is investigating after they say a woman shot her own mother before taking her own life. The attempted murder-suicide happened early Saturday morning just after 1:00 a.m. at the Margate Gardens apartment complex located at 5800 Margate Boulevard, near State Road 7.
Click10.com
BSO: Man arrested for placing dead animals on Parkland memorial
PARKLAND, Fla. – A Broward County man is facing multiple charges for leaving dead animals on a memorial for those killed in the Parkland school shooting, authorities announced Friday. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said their investigation also revealed his disturbing fascination with school shootings. According to deputies, Robert...
