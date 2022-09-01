Read full article on original website
Today Explained: Artemis 1 Is a 'Go' for Launch
NASA has announced that its Artemis 1 moon rocket is good to go for a launch on Monday, Aug. 29, from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Cheddar News goes into the planned launch of the giant rocket — the Space Launch System (SLS) — and its payload, the Orion spacecraft, which will continue on for a rendezvous with the moon.
NASA confirms Artemis I SLS megarocket is ‘go for launch’
Despite all the issues that have popped up, the Artemis I launch date has officially been set in stone. NASA announced earlier this month that the SLS megarocket, which will help usher in a new age of space exploration, is now “go for launch” for the Artemis I mission on August 29, 2022. And, with just six days to go, the space agency doesn’t appear to be backing down.
What time is NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch?
NASA's Artemis 1 SLS rocket launch to the moon is scheduled to launch on Sept. 3, but could slip to Sept. 5 due to weather or glitches.
Phys.org
How to watch NASA's Artemis I moon rocket launch: TV schedule, streaming info
Fifty years after the last Apollo mission, NASA is again aiming for the moon. The Artemis I mission will blast off Monday morning from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. "Artemis I will be an uncrewed flight test that will provide a foundation for deep-space exploration and demonstrate our...
americanmilitarynews.com
Watch NASA’s Super Guppy plane land in prep for Artemis moon mission
It’s not a whale. Or a fish. It’s a plane called Super Guppy. The uniquely-shaped, last-of-its-kind NASA aircraft made a rare appearance at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville yesterday to deliver an Orion stage adapter from the Kennedy Space Center as part of the upcoming Artemis missions to the moon.
NASA's Artemis I launch scrubbed after crack found ahead of historic mission
NASA's Artemis I launch was scheduled to take place around 8:33 a.m. Eastern time on Monday, but a hydrogen fuel leak and other problems delayed the launch to a later date.
Digital Trends
Check out NASA’s new spaceship that’s about to fly to the moon
NASA is about to perform the maiden launch of its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the most powerful launch vehicle it’s ever built. Next week’s Artemis I mission marks the start of an exciting new era of space exploration that will pave the way for a crewed lunar landing — the first since 1972 — in just a few years from now.
How Nasa’s new Moon rocket compares to the Saturn V of the Apollo program
As soon as the morning of 29 August, the largest rocket to ever fly will lift off from Nasa’s launch complex 39B at Kennedy Space Center, in Florida.The Artemis I mission, the first flight of Nasa’s new program to return humans to the Moon by 2025, will take to the skies courtesy of Nasa’s Space Launch System, or SLS, a massive heavy-lift rocket that looks a bit like a mashup of the Space Shuttle and the Saturn V rocket that took Apollo astronauts to the Moon more than a half-century ago.SLS will be the most powerful rocket since the...
VP Kamala Harris: Artemis 1 moon mission a 'test of pure innovation'
NASA's Artemis moon program is the next giant leap for America's space program, one all Americans should be proud of, Vice President Kamala Harris said this week.
Artemis launch delays mean Moon probes’ batteries are dying
The delay of the Artemis 1 launch is jeopardising another mission that is piggybacking on Nasa’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.A secondary payload of 10 shoebox-sized satellites, called CubeSats, have been stuck within the SLS for more than a year due to numerous delays. The operators are now worrying that the batteries onboard the CubeSats will be so drained that they will have insufficient power to complete their missions.The batteries are essential for unfolding solar panels, which are then used as a long-term power source for the tiny satellites.The CubeSats include deep space radiation monitors and probes for the Moon...
JPL tries to keep Voyager space probes from disconnecting the world's longest phone call
Keeping in touch with NASA's two aging Voyager spacecraft is getting harder to do as they get farther away and their power sources dwindle.
Voyager 1: Facts about Earth's farthest spacecraft
Voyager 1 continues to explore the cosmos along with its twin probe, Voyager 2. Voyager 1 is the first spacecraft to travel beyond the solar system and reach interstellar space. The probe launched on Sept. 5, 1977 — about two weeks after its twin Voyager 2 — and as of...
NASA reschedules Artemis 1 launch to Saturday
NASA announced it has rescheduled its Artemis 1 launch to Saturday after the historic mission to the moon was grounded Monday due to an engine problem.
The Artemis 1 mission marks the start of a new space race to mine the moon
Artemis 1 marks the beginning of a new space race for lunar resources, and this time around, everybody wants to mine the moon.
The Weather Channel
NASA, Axiom Space Agencies to Launch Second Private Astronaut Mission to ISS in 2023
NASA and American space infrastructure developerAxiom Space have signed a pact for the second private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, to take place in the second quarter of 2023. The spaceflight, designated as Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2), will launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida and travel...
NASA won't try another launch of its Artemis I mega-rocket this week. The next moon mission attempt may be in October.
NASA scrubbed its Saturday launch after engineers detected a liquid hydrogen leak. It's the second launch attempt that's been called off this week.
Moon launch: Americans weigh in on whether NASA's Artemis space program is worth the $93 billion cost
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Americans in the nation's capital largely told Fox News they're excited about NASA's mission to bring astronauts back to the moon despite costing tens of billions of dollars. "I think it's time to go back," Martin told Fox News. "It's something that can bring us together...
On This Day In Space: Sept. 5 1977: Voyager 1 launches to the outer solar system
On Sept. 5, 1977, Voyager 1 began its epic journey through deep space with a glorious morning launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
