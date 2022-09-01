Read full article on original website
Related
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
Motley Fool
These 2 Stocks Will Move the Nasdaq This Week
The Nasdaq fell sharply on Friday and looked to continue its downtrend Monday morning. Investors should watch Lululemon Athletica and MongoDB this week. Their financial results have implications not just for the companies themselves, but for entire groups of stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Vanguard Forecasts The Next 10 Years: 65% Chance Of Recession, Bet On Value Stocks
The Vanguard Group is projecting an annualized return of between 4.1% and 6.1% for U.S. stocks over the next ten years, with value stocks beating those returns. The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based investment giant has issued a white paper looking at the year ahead. For Vanguard, which touts $7 trillion in assets, the probability of the U.S. entering a recession within the next 12 months is 25%. However, that likelihood climbs to 65% in the next 24 months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stock Market Plunge: 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now
These simple stocks have the strengths in this environment to survive a challenging economy.
‘Whopper’ of a Recession in 2023: Prominent Economist Predicts Major Fallout – and He’s Not Alone
With another substantial federal interest rate hike likely coming in mid-September and as higher inflation fears continue to mount, a respected American economist is predicting a "whopper" of a...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
ValueWalk
Natural Gas Prices And Crude Oil Prices Are Surging
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. The Labor Department on Thursday announced that weekly unemployment claims declined slightly to 243,000 in the latest week, down from a revised 245,000 in the previous week. Continuing unemployment claims declined to 1.415 million in the latest week, down from a revised 1.434 million in the previous week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
CNBC
Stock futures rise after major averages post third straight week of losses
Stock futures rose in overnight trading Monday after the major averages capped their third straight week of losses. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 158 points, or 0.5%. Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.53% and S&P 500 futures added 0.47%. CVS Health said Monday it's buying Signify Health...
Investors May Not Want to Wake Up when September Ends
September tends to be the worst month for stocks—October just has the worst reputation. Once money managers return from summer vacations, many try to adjust their portfolios to make a year-end run in hopes of beating their respective benchmarks. According to Dow Jones® market data stretching back to 1928, the S&P 500® index (SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJI) have both averaged a 1% loss in September—making it, on average, the worst month of the year for each index.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 122 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Sony Group SONY was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. PolyPid PYPD was the biggest loser, trading down 77.01% to...
Benzinga
PKKFF: Tenet Shows Growth of 6% in Q2 Despite China Shutdown for Two Months
Q2 was a challenging quarter for anyone with Chinese business dealings and growing at all defied logic. Yet Tenet PKKFF managed to turn in year over year growth of 6% despite having virtually only one month to do it in and with limited capital due to delayed fund raising. Of the $32.4 million it reported, $10.1 million was from the June 618 Shopping Festival. It also participated in the 618 Shopping Festival last year, financing 789 transactions worth approximately $200,000,000 and generated $15 million in sales then. All other verticals declined except for insurance. The company said in Q1 insurance generated $500,000 to revenues and in Q2 it was up 9.8% sequentially, thus about $550,000 and clearly a disappointment. With China shut down to travel, there was no surprise that car insurance would also be hit but that business is ramping slower than expected.
Here's Why Amazon Is Abandoning Dozens Of US Warehouses
Amazon will not open 42 facilities spread across 25 million square feet of usable space. Amazon operates more than 1,200 logistics facilities, large and small, around the U.S. Amazon.com, Inc AMZN has abandoned many existing and planned facilities around the U.S. due to slow sales growth. Bloomberg quoted consulting firm...
US stocks fall after Gazprom shutdown announcement
After following European equities higher Friday, Wall Street stocks reversed course, finishing sharply lower after Russia kept shut a key gas pipeline to Germany. "This factor has pushed the dollar index lower and gold prices moved higher on the back of this," he added.
Why Are Stocks Tilting Bearish Once Again?
The S&P 500 (SPY) rallied 18% from the June lows til they hit a wall in mid August. At first it seemed the reason was simply hitting the resistance level...
Nasdaq Turns Lower; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning negative on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.59% to 32,868.65 while the NASDAQ fell 0.12% to 12,366.62. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.30% to 4,125.49. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose by 3.6% on Tuesday. Meanwhile,...
ValueWalk
Oil Climbs But Still Set For Weekly Loss Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
Brent crude oil rises to $93 a barrel but on track for a steep weekly loss. Departing Reckitt (LON:RKT) chief to take the helm at Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Pound plummets to two-year low amid recession fears and Fed rises. Price Of Brent Crude Oil Rises. Brent crude oil has risen to...
investing.com
Japan shares lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.11%
Investing.com – Japan equities were lower at the close on Monday, as losses in the Steel , Power and Transport sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 declined 0.11% to hit a new 1-month low. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei...
Comments / 0