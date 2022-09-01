ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder reacts to Ruiz Jr’s win over Ortiz

By Jim Calfa: Moments after Andy Ruiz Jr’s 12 round unanimous decision win over Luis Ortiz last Sunday night, Deontay Wilder made it clear that he’s opponent to fighting Ruiz. Wilder was ringside to watch Ruiz defeat Ortiz in an exciting fight at the Crypto Arena in Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SkySports

Mikaela Mayer aiming to inspire next generation

Mikaela Mayer hopes to inspire the next generation of female boxers as she prepares to put her WBO and IBF super-featherweight titles on the line against Alycia Baumgardner. Watch 'Mikaela Mayer: Off Limits' from 9.30pm on Sky Sports Arena.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Tyson Fury
Person
Christian Hammer
SkySports

Premier League

Manchester United vs Arsenal. Premier League. A dos Santos (35'35th minute) M Rashford (66'66th minute, 75'75th minute)
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy