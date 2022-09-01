Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder reacts to Ruiz Jr’s win over Ortiz
By Jim Calfa: Moments after Andy Ruiz Jr’s 12 round unanimous decision win over Luis Ortiz last Sunday night, Deontay Wilder made it clear that he’s opponent to fighting Ruiz. Wilder was ringside to watch Ruiz defeat Ortiz in an exciting fight at the Crypto Arena in Los...
SkySports
Claressa Shields lambasts Savannah Marshall: 'You let your whole country down in 2012!'
The showdown between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall has been brewing for a decade. They fight on September 10, live on Sky Sports, in a contest for the undisputed middleweight title. But their clash is bitterly personal. When the fighters went head-to-head while filming The Gloves Are Off Shields contrasted...
SkySports
Mikaela Mayer aiming to inspire next generation
Mikaela Mayer hopes to inspire the next generation of female boxers as she prepares to put her WBO and IBF super-featherweight titles on the line against Alycia Baumgardner. Watch 'Mikaela Mayer: Off Limits' from 9.30pm on Sky Sports Arena.
SkySports
Mikaela Mayer: Alycia Baumgardner 'beef is real' ahead of historic September 10 bill in London
Mikaela Mayer insists the “beef is real” with Alycia Baumgardner and expects “fireworks” when the pair clash next weekend, live on Sky Sports. Mayer, the unified IBF and WBO super-featherweight world champion, fights Baumgardner on the historic September 10 bill at the O2 in London. Baumgardner...
SkySports
Tyson Fury offers Anthony Joshua the chance to fight this year: ‘Let me know if you’re interested,’ Fury tells AJ
Tyson Fury has publicly called for a fight with Anthony Joshua, and offered the former champion the chance to box this year. Talks had begun to match Fury, the WBC titlist, with Oleksandr Usyk, the Ukrainain who beat Joshua last month to defend the unified WBO, WBA and IBF belts, in an undisputed heavyweight championship fight.
SkySports
Premier League
Manchester United vs Arsenal. Premier League. A dos Santos (35'35th minute) M Rashford (66'66th minute, 75'75th minute)
SkySports
PDC European Tour: Joe Cullen wins Hungarian Darts Trophy after beating William O'Connor in the final
The PDC European Tour's second visit to Budapest saw the BOK Sportcsarnok enjoy some sensational darts across three days of action. Masters champion and Premier League runner-up Cullen scooped the £25,000 top prize, claiming European Tour glory for a third time with his first win since the 2020 International Darts Open.
SkySports
Women's Super League: Tara Stanley and York City Knights aim to build on strong foundations
For the second year in a row, the City Knights are into the semi-finals and aiming to reach the Grand Final for the first time, but this year go into them having finished top of the table and claimed the League Leaders' Shield for the first time in their history.
