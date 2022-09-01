ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 1

Related
CNET

DIY Compost Bin Step-by-Step: Build a Worm Farm to Reduce Waste, Create Fertile Soil

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Did the pandemic or rising grocery prices spark a new interest in growing your own food? Are you looking to reduce your food waste? Do you want to grow bigger, more beautiful houseplants? Believe it or not, you can support all these hobbies with one small, low maintenance addition to your home life.
GARDENING
Well+Good

How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist

It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
ANIMALS
Family Handyman

Tips for Applying Peel and Stick Wallpaper

Peel-and-stick wallpaper has gained popularity as a DIY-friendly way to freshen up your walls. It lacks the longevity of traditional wallpaper, which is why it’s sometimes described as “temporary.” But it’s also generally easy to reposition and remove. Christer Bechtell, owner and wallpaper installer at Macuna...
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Waste#Worm Composting#Composter
People

Is Raking Your Leaves Bad for Your Lawn? A Grass Expert Explains

Suzanne DeJohn, garden editor at kidsgardening.org, shares her best fall lawn care advice To rake or not to rake — that is an essential question for homeowners when it comes to fall lawn care. Although fallen leaves contain nutrients that are beneficial for your lawn, they can also be harmful in certain cases, says Suzanne DeJohn, garden editor at kidsgardening.org. A few fallen leaves is fine, but they can quickly accumulate into a thick layer and end up smothering the grass. "You have a few options to avoid...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Family Handyman

How Much Do Solar Panels Cost?

My partner and I began our dive into solar power for two reasons. We want to build a workshop in a rural area without access to grid power, and my mom keeps asking if she should install solar panels on her house in the city. These two scenarios have different...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Family Handyman

Is Recycling Plastic Even Worth It?

As a country, we’re decent about some of our recycling. We successfully process about two-thirds of our aluminum and paper and about one-third of our glass back into new products. But when it comes to the more than 200 pounds of plastic waste each of us generates per year,...
ENVIRONMENT
Family Handyman

How To Grow an Avocado Tree

Every time I split open an avocado and throw out the pit, I think, “I’m wasting a perfectly good opportunity to grow an avocado tree again.” Sometimes, though, I take the seed and at least get it to sprout. It’s easier to do than you might think!
GARDENING
Family Handyman

Guide To Solar Greenhouse Heaters

As the co-owner of a California property that has never been tied to the electric grid, I can attest to the warm feeling of self-sufficiency that comes with a functioning solar power system. We’ve learned a lot about the drawbacks of solar, however, especially when our system suffered a lightning...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Family Handyman

Is Bubble Wrap Recyclable?

Admit it: You loved popping bubble wrap as a kid, and still do as an adult. There’s something weirdly satisfying about it, not to mention stress-relieving. Plus, this ubiquitous packing material is incredibly useful, protecting delicate items when we’re shipping them or packing them up to move. But...
ENVIRONMENT
Family Handyman

How Do You Get the Smoke Smell Out of Clothes?

It’s camping season in the Upper Midwest, and that means spending some quality time around campfires. But as lovely as they are in the moment, you don’t always want the smell to follow you. So what’s the best way to get the smoke out of your clothes? We’ve rounded up several options below.
APPAREL
thespruce.com

How Often Should You Water Succulents?

Whoever said that succulents are super easy to grow indoors has clearly never overwatered a succulent before and it shows. Contrary to popular belief, these common houseplants can be tricky for many plant lovers to keep happy indoors. However, once you get the hang of caring for them, succulents truly can be very hardy and forgiving houseplants. The trick is understanding what they need and how to give it to them. So before you go accidentally overwatering that beautiful new succulent you just brought home, here’s what you need to know about how often you should be watering succulents grown indoors.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

Family Handyman

36K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Family Handyman empowers DIYers to maintain and improve their homes, with inspiring projects, expert advice and clear, step-by-step instructions.

 https://www.familyhandyman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy