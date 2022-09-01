Read full article on original website
CNET
DIY Compost Bin Step-by-Step: Build a Worm Farm to Reduce Waste, Create Fertile Soil
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Did the pandemic or rising grocery prices spark a new interest in growing your own food? Are you looking to reduce your food waste? Do you want to grow bigger, more beautiful houseplants? Believe it or not, you can support all these hobbies with one small, low maintenance addition to your home life.
Well+Good
How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist
It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Blue' At Walmart
Though it may be rare, the words "code blue" coming out of the intercom at Walmart are not unheard of and it seems that it's the type of alert that has the potential to close down business and dismiss the staff for the day, per one Redditors experience. Walmart uses...
Tips for Applying Peel and Stick Wallpaper
Peel-and-stick wallpaper has gained popularity as a DIY-friendly way to freshen up your walls. It lacks the longevity of traditional wallpaper, which is why it’s sometimes described as “temporary.” But it’s also generally easy to reposition and remove. Christer Bechtell, owner and wallpaper installer at Macuna...
The Biggest Gardening Mistakes You're Making, According To An Expert – Exclusive
Even experienced gardeners might be surprised to learn that some of the habits they've picked up over the years are doing more harm than good to their plants.
5 Clever Ways To Repurpose Recyclables (and Save Major Money)
It's no secret that recycling is a healthy practice, but it can be complex depending on the materials you're recycling. Especially when you take into account that a lot of what you recycle doesn't...
Is Raking Your Leaves Bad for Your Lawn? A Grass Expert Explains
Suzanne DeJohn, garden editor at kidsgardening.org, shares her best fall lawn care advice To rake or not to rake — that is an essential question for homeowners when it comes to fall lawn care. Although fallen leaves contain nutrients that are beneficial for your lawn, they can also be harmful in certain cases, says Suzanne DeJohn, garden editor at kidsgardening.org. A few fallen leaves is fine, but they can quickly accumulate into a thick layer and end up smothering the grass. "You have a few options to avoid...
What’s In My Toolbox? A Pro Electrician’s Essential Tools
Maggie Rogosienski started her career as an electrician looking to get her life back on track after a few setbacks. Now she’s in her third year of an electrical apprenticeship and already making waves, sharing her journey into the trades on social media. Here are the tools Rogosienski finds...
How Much Do Solar Panels Cost?
My partner and I began our dive into solar power for two reasons. We want to build a workshop in a rural area without access to grid power, and my mom keeps asking if she should install solar panels on her house in the city. These two scenarios have different...
Is Recycling Plastic Even Worth It?
As a country, we’re decent about some of our recycling. We successfully process about two-thirds of our aluminum and paper and about one-third of our glass back into new products. But when it comes to the more than 200 pounds of plastic waste each of us generates per year,...
How To Grow an Avocado Tree
Every time I split open an avocado and throw out the pit, I think, “I’m wasting a perfectly good opportunity to grow an avocado tree again.” Sometimes, though, I take the seed and at least get it to sprout. It’s easier to do than you might think!
How to clean your refrigerator in 6 easy steps, according to experts
Fridge in need of a deep clean? We spoke to experts to figure out exactly what you need to do — and buy — to clean your fridge from top to bottom, and inside and out.
How To Properly Clean A Toilet Plunger
Most people don't think about cleaning their toilet plungers, but it's something that should be done every time you use it to prevent the spread of bacteria.
Does This TikTok Hack with Orange Peels Get Rid of Ants?
Ants are a pain. Whether it’s fire ants in the South or tiny brown ants in my Midwestern garden, when you disturb them, they bite you. And those bites can vary from annoying to, in the case of fire ants, really hurtful. When you have an ant problem, do...
Make Dirty Silicone Caulk Look New Again Without Replacing It
Silicone caulk is a remarkable product. It’s water- and air-tight, extremely flexible and mold resistant, with fantastic adhesion qualities. That’s why it’s ideal for your kitchen, bathroom and other wet areas of your home. It’s no secret that, over time, silicone tends to pick up dirt and...
Can You Really Use Ladybugs To Get Aphids Off Your Plants?
Shouting “leave my flowers alone!” is usually my first response when I see thousands — okay, maybe hundreds — of aphids crawling all over the stems of a favorite flower. Aphids are soft-bodied insects with mouth parts they use to pierce leaves and stems, sucking the...
Guide To Solar Greenhouse Heaters
As the co-owner of a California property that has never been tied to the electric grid, I can attest to the warm feeling of self-sufficiency that comes with a functioning solar power system. We’ve learned a lot about the drawbacks of solar, however, especially when our system suffered a lightning...
Is Bubble Wrap Recyclable?
Admit it: You loved popping bubble wrap as a kid, and still do as an adult. There’s something weirdly satisfying about it, not to mention stress-relieving. Plus, this ubiquitous packing material is incredibly useful, protecting delicate items when we’re shipping them or packing them up to move. But...
How Do You Get the Smoke Smell Out of Clothes?
It’s camping season in the Upper Midwest, and that means spending some quality time around campfires. But as lovely as they are in the moment, you don’t always want the smell to follow you. So what’s the best way to get the smoke out of your clothes? We’ve rounded up several options below.
thespruce.com
How Often Should You Water Succulents?
Whoever said that succulents are super easy to grow indoors has clearly never overwatered a succulent before and it shows. Contrary to popular belief, these common houseplants can be tricky for many plant lovers to keep happy indoors. However, once you get the hang of caring for them, succulents truly can be very hardy and forgiving houseplants. The trick is understanding what they need and how to give it to them. So before you go accidentally overwatering that beautiful new succulent you just brought home, here’s what you need to know about how often you should be watering succulents grown indoors.
Family Handyman
