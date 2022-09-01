ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Family Handyman

9 Tips for Removing Wallpaper

Removing wallpaper is a messy task. Follow these tips to peel it off your wall more easily.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

A DIYer's Guide to Applying Real Venetian Plaster

Achieve this durable and timeless finish yourself. Introduction. Venetian plaster, a beautiful...
HOME & GARDEN
Well+Good

How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist

It's a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It's even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that's when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don't take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wallpaper#Painting#Acrylic Paint#Home Hacks#Lifehacks
Tyla

Woman wears pigtails at work and discovers she made way more money in tips

We're all for getting on that grind, but one woman discovered that by wearing her hair in a particular hairstyle, she made significantly more money in tips at work. This would be all well and good if the TikToker, who goes by the name @semiattractivementallyok on the site, racked up the extra cash by curling or straightening her hair - but it's when she ties her locks up into pigtails that she earns the most money.
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is 'Miraculous' For Thinning Hair Thanks to The 'Volume & Strength It Creates' & It's 20% Off

Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair's texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there's no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers.
HAIR CARE
CNET

You Can Unclog a Toilet Without a Plunger, and It's Surprisingly Easy

Whether you don't have a plunger at home or you'd just rather avoid all the nasty drips and splashes, it's worth your while to learn how to unclog a stopped-up toilet without one.
HOME & GARDEN
pethelpful.com

Cat's Reaction to Mom Kicking Over Its Water Bowl Is Cracking Us Up

Cats aren't exactly known for their politeness, so if something isn't to their liking they're going to say so--or, in this case, show so. From scratches to facial expressions, there are so many ways a feline expresses their feelings. Even if they're a bit blunt, or downright rude at times, they get the point across. That's what really matters, right?
ANIMALS
Us Weekly

Holy Skin! This Is the No. 1 Retinol Night Cream in the U.S.

We don't want to shock you, but every day, we're all aging more and more. Every second, even. We're aging right now! Okay, okay. We all know how time works — but sadly, so does our skin.
SKIN CARE
Family Handyman

Family Handyman

