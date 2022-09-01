Game day updates: Ottawa Hills 35, Evergreen 21 – final

Here are updates from Thursday’s high school football game between Evergreen and Ottawa Hills. This story will be updated after each quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

Ottawa Hills senior Sam McCaffery took over the game in the fourth quarter as the Green Bears defeated visiting Evergreen 35-21.

First, he intercepted a pass thrown by Evergreen quarterback Hunter Vaculik and returned it 32 yards down the left side for a go-head touchdown with 10:14 remaining in the fourth quarter to lift the Green Bears to a 28-21 lead.

McCaffery next intercepted Vacuilk to end an Evergreen drive at the Green Bears' 9, then caught a deep pass from Chase Miller and turned it into a 68-yard touchdown and a 35-21 Ottawa Hills lead with 3:19 remaining.

THIRD QUARTER

Ottawa Hills capitalized following an Evergreen turnover to take a 21-14 lead with 8:59 left in the third quarter. After Sam McCaffery recovered a fumble by Vikings quarterback Hunter Vaculik, the Green Bears marched 62 yards on four plays, helped by a 15-yard roughing-the-passer penalty.

Ottawa Hills quarterback Chase Miller hit McCaffery on a 26-yard touchdown pass, then ran for the two-point conversion.

Evergreen answered with 16.3 seconds left in the period when Vaculik fired a 21-yard TD strike to a leaping Riley Dunbar in the right corner of the end zone. The extra-point kick tied the game at 21 entering the fourth quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

Ottawa Hills coach Chris Hardman gambled and lost on a fourth-down-and-1 play from the Green Bears' 33, and the Vikings immediately made the Bears pay.

After Rocco Pillarelli was tackled for a 3-yard loss on fourth down, Evergreen took over at the 30. On the next play, quarterback Hunter Vaculik hit Riley Dunbar on a TD pass, and Matt Hassen's extra-point kick put the Vikings on top 14-13 with 9:34 left in the first half.

Ottawa Hills is playing without its top player, senior running back/linebacker A.J. George, who was injured during the week and was on the sideline wearing a walking boot on his left leg.

FIRST QUARTER

Ottawa Hills needed just four plays to drive 74 yards on the game's opening possession and take a 6-0 lead.

Green Bears sophomore quarterback Chase Miller completed two passes totaling 33 yards to set up a 39-yard touchdown run by freshman running back Rocco Pillarelli.

Later in the quarter, Miller connected on two passes accounting for 37 yards to set up Pillarelli's second TD of the game, a 1-yard run, as Ottawa Hills took a 13-0 lead with 3:02 left in the period.

Evergreen then moved 80 yards on seven plays to score on the final play of the quarter and get within 13-7.

Vikings quarterback Hunter Vaculik completed a 41-yard pass to Riley Dunbar to set up hos own 2-yard keeper for the score on the next play.

PREGAME

Evergreen travels to Ottawa Hills Thursday night in a nonleague football game that was moved up a day after originally being scheduled for Friday.

That change was necessitated by an officials shortage in northwest Ohio. No crew could be hired to fill the Friday date.

Ottawa Hills (2-0) has opened with a 35-13 win at Gibsonburg and a 24-14 victory over Swanton in Week 2. Evergreen’s Vikings (2-0) started the season with a 48-0 win at North Baltimore and a 41-7 triumph over Montpelier.

Under 21st-year head coach Chris Hardman, Ottawa Hills is bidding for its first 3-0 start since 1992, when the Green Bears began 4-0. First-year Vikings head coach Evan Karchner has Evergreen seeking its first 3-0 start since the 2015 team opened 4-0.

Last season, Ottawa Hills took a 49-19 win at Evergreen.