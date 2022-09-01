ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin man charged with fraud, ID theft in ballot case

By TODD RICHMOND
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Prosecutors charged a Wisconsin man Thursday with election fraud and identity theft after he acknowledged that he fraudulently requested absentee ballots in what he says was an effort to expose vulnerabilities in the state's election system.

The state Department of Justice charged 68-year-old Harry Wait with two misdemeanor counts of election fraud and two felony counts of identity theft. He would face up to 13 years behind bars if convicted on all four counts.

Wait told The Associated Press in a telephone interview that he wasn't surprised he was charged.

“You got to expect to pay some costs sometimes when you are trying to work for the public good,” he said. “You can't always stay in the safe zone.”

The charges mark another bizarre chapter in a seemingly endless fight over election administration in Wisconsin , a key battleground state as the 2024 presidential election approaches.

The battle began after Joe Biden won the state in 2020, defeating former President Donald Trump by nearly 21,000 votes. Trump has refused to accept the loss, insisting the election was marred by fraud. Multiple reviews and court decisions have upheld Biden’s victory, but Trump’s supporters have spent the months since promoting his baseless claims that Biden somehow stole the election.

Wait publicly acknowledged in July that he visited the state's MyVote Wisconsin website and ordered absentee ballots in the name of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Racine Mayor Cory Mason and several other people by entering their personal information. He said he asked that the ballots be delivered to his home.

He said he then told Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling about what he'd done and said he was trying to show the site is vulnerable to fraud.

According to a criminal complaint, the Wisconsin Elections Commission notified the state Justice Department on July 28 of eight possibly fraudulent absentee ballot requests made through MyVote Wisconsin. Investigators discovered a letter that Harry Wait posted on the H.O.T. Government website. The group promotes honest, open and transparent government; Wait is the group's president.

Wait said in the letter that he had gone online and successfully ordered ballots in the name of at least two other people and had the ballots shipped to his address. The complaint identified those people only as Individual 1 and Indvidual 2.

Wait went on to say he had obtained permission from others around the state to pose as them and order their ballots shipped to his address.

“I stand ready to be charged for exposing these voting vulnerabilities when I ordered (Individual 2)'s and (Individual 1)'s absentee ballot online,” Wait wrote, according to the complaint.

Investigators also found a video of a July 28 podcast in which Wait admitted that he had ordered ballots for both people to be sent to his address as well as ballots for others with their permission. He said he expected to be arrested and called for others to request absentee ballots in others' names and have them sent to state officials.

Justice Department agents interviewed Wait on Aug. 24, according to the complaint. He told them that he requested the ballots for individual 1 and 2 on July 26 while he was at the H.O.T. Government booth at the Racine County Fair and did not have their permission. He said he knew he was committing a crime and would do it again, according to the complaint.

Wait is due to make an initial court appearance on Sept. 8.

___

This story has been corrected to show that election fraud is a misdemeanor.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Harry Wait's age is a 68.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump-appointed judge blocks FBI from using evidence seized at Mar-a-Lago and orders special master review

A Florida federal judge named to the bench by Donald Trump has barred the Department of Justice from using the thousands of government-owned documents seized during the 8 August search of his property to further an ongoing criminal investigation into the ex-president. The Monday order by US District Judge Aileen Cannon blocks — temporarily — the federal government’s law enforcement apparatus from acting on which most legal experts say is overwhelming evidence that Mr Trump violated several federal laws laying out criminal penalties for mishandling national defence information and obstructing justice. The government will not be able to use...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally

“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
POTUS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
49K+
Followers
86K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy