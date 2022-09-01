ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KSNT News

Families enjoy the Kansas Museum of History before it closes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Museum of History celebrates it’s last day for a while with crowds of people. Saturday was the last opportunity to visit the museum before it shuts its doors for a $6 million renovation. These will be the first major changes to the museum in 35 years. The exhibits will spotlight […]
WIBW

Gov. makes stop at Wichita’s first, largest, oldest urban farm

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly made a stop at Wichita’s first, largest and oldest urban farm during her Prosperity on the Plains Tour. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she continued her Prosperity on the Plains tour on Saturday, Sept. 3, with a visit to the Pearson Family Farms - the first, largest and oldest urban farm in the Wichita area - and Common Ground Mobile Market.
visithutch.com

5 Things to Know About Visiting the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson

The 2022 Kansas State Fair is just around the corner! As you plan your trip to Hutchinson to celebrate all things Kansas, here are the top five things you'll need to know!. Whether it's gate tickets, ticket packages, unlimited ride wristbands, or concert tickets - the early bird get's the savings!
KSN.com

Kansas state parks seeing slower traffic during Labor Day weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Labor Day weekend marks the last holiday of summer. Many flock to state parks for one last celebration, but the crowds are not as big as in previous years. Traffic during Labor Day weekend is historically slower than other holidays, and the same is true...
Salina Post

Tiffany Cattle: Water conservation at a Kansas cattle feedlot

At the confluence of the Mississippi River and the Gulf of Mexico is a 3-million-acre landmass of sand, clay and soil carried from the interior U.S. between the Appalachians and Rockies. As long as the Mississippi and its tributaries have existed, they’ve carved and shaped the landscape through both erosion and deposition. Bits of silt etched from alpine peaks in Colorado were layered over the floodplains of the Kansas River creating a fertile valley, while other debris was suspended in rushing water all the way to the delta in the Gulf.
WIBW

Kansas Statistical Abstract releases latest data about Sunflower State

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The latest data including population distribution, voter registration and party affiliation, among other topics like agriculture and education in Kansas are available through the newest edition of the Kansas Statistical Abstract. The University of Kansas says the newest edition of the Kansas Statistical Abstract is available...
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: auto fatality in Crawford county and Kansas gives the green light to legal sports betting

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. – Authorities release information concerning a fatal crash on Lonestar Road in Crawford County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Chevy Tahoe traveling south on S. 200th left the roadway to the right, hit a culvert, and overturned. The driver, 21-year-old Caden M. Anderson of Pittsburg, died at the scene. Click here to read more about this story.
WIBW

20+ Kansas, Missouri officers complete use of police force training

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 20 law enforcement officers from Kansas and Missouri graduated from the Use Force Instructor Training Program and will teach others in their communities about the appropriate circumstances for the use of police force. The Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center says on Friday, Sept. 2,...
WIBW

Monday forecast: Another nice day for Labor Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Once any fog dissipates this morning, plenty of sun is expected with highs near seasonal, similar to yesterday. There will be a gradual warming trend through the week before a cold front Saturday brings a cool down to seasonal temperatures again. Taking Action:. Stay hydrated. If...
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas Regional Weather for 09/03/22

The rain is over with but we should see some dense fog developing late tonight. We will see dry weather for the weekend though. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. We had an upper level low swing across Southeast Kansas Friday That brought showers and even a few storms to the area early. Futurecast shows just a few clouds for Saturday. We will see a north wind is another boundary starts to push closer. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with sunshine in the afternoon.
KSN News

CDC recommends masks in 13 Kansas counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas counties where masks are recommended indoors has dropped by half this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together a map of counties considered at a high level of community transmission. Last week, 26 counties were in the high category. This week, only 13 are. […]
