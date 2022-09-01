Read full article on original website
HAYS, Kan. — Kansas farmers battered by drought and heat now have more weather to worry about — in outer space. An expected surge in solar flares over the next several years will likely send massive bursts of radiation hurtling toward our atmosphere. And that would threaten satellite signals.
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, August 30, indicates increasing expansion of severe drought and it’s creeping now into Barton County. Some rains after that date may help a bit in parts of Western Kansas. Nothing more needs to be said. Currently the outlook for establishing and maintaining the 2023 wheat crop is bleak for many parts of Kansas. The six to ten-day outlook (September 6 to 10) indicates a 50 to 60% chance of above normal temperatures and normal to a 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation although that was the prediction for the last week. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (September 8 to 14) indicates our area a 40 to 50% chance of above temperatures and 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. This past week, there are numerous stories concerning the impending water crisis in Kansas agriculture. This week, let’s discuss what’s going on. The crisis is already here in some areas.
The potential for next year’s wheat harvest kicks off with deciding which varieties to plant, and the annual release of the Kansas Agricultural Experiment Station’s data provides critical insights into helping Kansas producers make that decision. “Using data to help select the right varieties for your growing region,...
They burn weeds, thaw ice, and they're made in America. More specifically, Weed Dragon Torch Kits are manufactured by Flame Engineering, Inc. in La Crosse. The Weed Dragon Torch, an organic and chemical-free method to control grass and weeds, was recently named a semifinalist in the Kansas Manufacturing Council's Coolest Thing Made in Kansas contest.
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced Friday that Kansas’ August total tax receipts were $652.5 million. Those receipts were $11.2 million more than the estimate and $23.5 million, or 3.7%, more than August 2021. “It is because of strong revenues and fiscal responsibility that we have been able...
On this episode of Forward Ever: Leading in Challenging Times host Gary Shorman speaks with Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz.
Fort Hays State University will host a panel discussion on the impact of childhood trauma at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the Black and Golf Room in the university’s Memorial Union Building. According to federal statistics, more than two-thirds of children in the U.S. report experiencing a...
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue,...
Last week our K-State Research and Extension specialists shared an update with us about the work being done related to mental health in Kansas. A Strength and Resiliency team is working to train Extension Educators in Kansas in both Mental Health First Aid, which several of our team members have completed, and the QPR program. QPR stands for question, persuade, and refer and targets suicide prevention training.
