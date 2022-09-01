ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

How weather in outer space could cost Midwest farmers $1B

HAYS, Kan. — Kansas farmers battered by drought and heat now have more weather to worry about — in outer space. An expected surge in solar flares over the next several years will likely send massive bursts of radiation hurtling toward our atmosphere. And that would threaten satellite signals.
HAYS, KS
Showcase aims to keep the Kansas workforce in Kansas

Zoe Alba, a freshman at Garden City Achieve High School, stood outside Hy-Plains Feedyard in Montezuma, while owner Tom Jones explained the different genetic traits of cattle. Alba and the other students listening to Jones all had one thing in common — a passion for cattle and ranching. It’s...
KANSAS STATE
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - A Looming Water Crisis in Agriculture – Part I

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, August 30, indicates increasing expansion of severe drought and it’s creeping now into Barton County. Some rains after that date may help a bit in parts of Western Kansas. Nothing more needs to be said. Currently the outlook for establishing and maintaining the 2023 wheat crop is bleak for many parts of Kansas. The six to ten-day outlook (September 6 to 10) indicates a 50 to 60% chance of above normal temperatures and normal to a 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation although that was the prediction for the last week. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (September 8 to 14) indicates our area a 40 to 50% chance of above temperatures and 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. This past week, there are numerous stories concerning the impending water crisis in Kansas agriculture. This week, let’s discuss what’s going on. The crisis is already here in some areas.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KRUG: Mental health promotion and prevention

Last week our K-State Research and Extension specialists shared an update with us about the work being done related to mental health in Kansas. A Strength and Resiliency team is working to train Extension Educators in Kansas in both Mental Health First Aid, which several of our team members have completed, and the QPR program. QPR stands for question, persuade, and refer and targets suicide prevention training.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend, KS
