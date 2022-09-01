Sangamon County has now surpassed 68,000 total COVID cases, with more than 500 new infections reported in the past week. The weekly case count is up slightly from the previous week, but Sangamon County remains at a “medium” level of transmission. There were also two new COVID deaths in Sangamon County in the past week. Both were men in their 80s… one was unvaccinated, while the other was vaccinated but not boosted.

SANGAMON COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO