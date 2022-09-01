Read full article on original website
investing.com
France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 1.20%
Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the Gas & Water, General Financial and Foods & Drugs sectors led shares lower. At the close in Paris, the CAC 40 fell 1.20%, while the SBF 120 index declined 1.22%. The best performers of...
investing.com
Japan shares lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.11%
Investing.com – Japan equities were lower at the close on Monday, as losses in the Steel , Power and Transport sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 declined 0.11% to hit a new 1-month low. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei...
investing.com
Surge or purge? Why the Merge may not save Ethereum price from 'Septembear'
Surge or purge? Why the Merge may not save Ethereum price from 'Septembear'. Ethereum's native token, Ether (ETH), is not immune to downside risk in September after rallying approximately 90% from its bottom of around $880 in June. Much of the token's upside move is attributed to the Merge, a...
investing.com
62% of wallets did not sell Bitcoin for a year amid the bear market: Data
62% of wallets did not sell Bitcoin for a year amid the bear market: Data. Despite the uncertainties brought about by the bear market, on-chain metrics show that the majority of Bitcoin (BTC) traders have been using a very simple trading strategy for more than a year: hodling. According to...
investing.com
Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 05.09.22
South African markets closed in the green on Friday, amid rise in commodity prices and following positive US nonfarm payrolls data. Platinum miners, Impala Platinum (JO: IMPJ ), Northam Platinum (JO: NHMJ ) and Royal Bafokeng Platinum (JO: RBPCBe ) climbed 5.3%, 4.5% and 2.2%, respectively. Gold miner, Gold Fields...
investing.com
Hard-Hit Tech Sector Has 3 High Yielding Stocks You Should Definitely Know About
As the second quarter earnings season wraps up, it's evident that the technology sector was among the hardest hit sectors. According to CSI Markets, the technology sector's performance is down 23% year-to-date as of Aug. 29, 2022. However, there are three technology companies poised to bolster shareholder value by increasing...
investing.com
August Local Commentary: The JSE Follows World Markets Lower
The South African (SA) stock market followed a similar path to global markets in August – benefitting from strong investor sentiment to rally 5% into mid-month before a series of hawkish statements from US Federal Reserve (Fed) members soured global investor sentiment and the JSE fell alongside global markets into month-end. This left the SA stock market down for August (FTSE/JSE Capped SWIX -1.3% MoM).
investing.com
U.K. shares higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.06%
Investing.com – U.K. equities were higher at the close on Monday, as gains in the Industrial Metals & Mining , Aerospace & Defense and Oil & Gas Producers sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in London, the Investing.com United Kingdom 100 gained 0.06%. The biggest gainers of the...
investing.com
Eurozone S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)
The PMI monthly Composite Reports on Manufacturing and Services are based on surveys of over 300 business executives in private sector manufacturing companies and also 300 private sector services companies. Data is usually released on the third working day of each month. Each response is weighted according to the size of the company and its contribution to total manufacturing or services output accounted for by the sub-sector to which that company belongs. Replies from larger companies have a greater impact on the final index numbers than those from small companies. Results are presented by question asked, showing the percentage of respondents reporting an improvement, deterioration or no change since the previous month. From these percentages, an index is derived: a level of 50.0 signals no change since the previous month, above 50.0 signals an increase (or improvement), below 50.0 a decrease (or contraction).
investing.com
Back To School: A Few Ideas To Study From The World’s Top Investors
2022 has been one long, painful lesson for investors and traders. Learning from the best is one way to get through it. We use InvestingPro+ to find ideas from the world’s best investors. Back-to-school season is here. As children, college students, and teachers head back to the classroom, it’s...
investing.com
Philip Morris may lower Swedish Match offer threshold - Bloomberg News
Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) is considering lowering the acceptance threshold on its bid for Swedish Match, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. According to Swedish law, 90% of shareholders would need to accept the offer to enable Philip Morris to acquire the remainder. However, PMI could...
investing.com
Haga SA Industria e Comercio Pref (HAGA4)
Haga SA Industria e Comercio is a Brazil-based company primarily involved in the manufacture of iron and metal articles. The Company is engaged in the production, sale and export of locks, keys, hinges and padlocks for construction sector, as well as for marine, industrial and furniture industries. Haga sells its products under the brand name Haga. The Company’s products are organizes in various lines, such as Design, Inox, Futura, Classic, Standard and Colonial, among others. The Company has its industrial facilities in the city of Nova Friburgo, which is located in the state of Rio de Janeiro. As of December 31, 2011, its subsidiary was Fullmetal Industria e Comercio SA. On March 19, 2012, the Company's bakrupcy process was ended and all the liabilities were declared extinguished.
investing.com
Bitcoin market dominance plumbs 4-year lows as BTC price ditches $20K
Bitcoin market dominance plumbs 4-year lows as BTC price ditches $20K. Bitcoin market dominance plumbs 4-year lows as BTC price ditches $20K. Bank of Russia agrees to legalize crypto for cross-border payments: Report By Cointelegraph - Sep 05, 2022. The Bank of Russia, the country’s central bank, has reportedly admitted...
investing.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum Jump After U.S. Jobs Report
The U.S. Labor Department's jobs report revealed that employment stayed solid in August. The U.S. labor market remained robust in August despite growing economic concerns. Bitcoin and Ethereum posted moved higher on Friday following the report. Still, both cryptocurrencies remain in a bearish posture from a long-term perspective. Bitcoin and...
investing.com
1 Stock To Buy, 1 Stock To Dump This Week: ExxonMobil, DocuSign
For the week ahead, the focus will be on Fed Chair Powell's speech and the ISM Services PMI. ExxonMobil is a buy amid fresh oil-market developments. DocuSign is set to struggle on a worsening long-term outlook. Stocks on Wall Street tumbled on Friday to suffer their third straight weekly decline,...
investing.com
Bitcoin’s in a bear market, but there are plenty of good reasons to keep investing
Bitcoin’s in a bear market, but there are plenty of good reasons to keep investing. Let's rewind the tape to the end of 2021 when Bitcoin (BTC) was trading near $47,000, which at the time was 32% lower than the all-time high. During that time, the tech-heavy Nasdaq stock market index held 15,650 points, just 3% below its highest-ever mark.
investing.com
After a volatile week expect markets to remain rangebound
BSESENSEX lost 30.54 points or 0.05 per cent to close at 58,803.33 points while NIFTY lost 19.45 points or 0.11 per cent to close at 17,539.45 points. The broader markets saw BSE100, BSE200 and BSE500 gain 0.20 per cent, 0.29 per cent and 0.38 per cent respectively. BSEMIDCAP gained 1.37 per cent while BSESMALLCAP was up 1.35 per cent.
