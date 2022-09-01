ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

kgns.tv

Beto O’Rourke throws fiesta in Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke held a party in the Gateway City this past Friday. It was part of his O Rourke Drive for Texas tour. This was the sight Friday night at the Laredo Firefighters Union Hall. During the event, Beto touted gun restrictions,...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo, TX
Laredo, TX
wbrc.com

Drug bust: Officers seize $4.2 million in cocaine at U.S.-Mexico border

LAREDO, Texas (Gray News) - Officers at the U.S.-Mexico border say they busted another large cocaine shipment attempting to enter the country this week. According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, field operation officers at a port of entry in Laredo seized cocaine valued at $4.2 million within a tractor-trailer on Tuesday.
LAREDO, TX
MIX 92-5

Welcome To Texas….Those Aren’t Baby Wipes

It seemed like another routine day at the US-Mexico border crossing in Laredo. Friday, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge a truckload of baby wipes pulled into the yard for inspections. The truck was hauling a 2016 Stoughton trailer. Alert border guards decided that the truckload of baby wipes needed a second...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

CBP unveils ‘wanted’ campaign targeting five human smugglers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Customs and Border Protection (CBP) unveiled a ‘wanted’ campaign targeting a handful of human smugglers. The initiative was launched in 2016 with joint efforts by Border Patrol and the Mexican government. The flyers are placed along heavily-traveled areas for the public to see. The...
LAREDO, TX
News Break
Politics
riograndeguardian.com

Spamer: I am not retiring any time soon

MCALLEN, Texas – Famed Rio Grande Valley entrepreneur Joaquin Spamer says he is not retiring any time soon. Speculation that this could be the case swirled after the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service posted a story that Spamer has devised a plan that will allow his fast-growing, import-export logistics company, Commodities Integrated Logistics, to continue and prosper once he retires.
MCALLEN, TX
kgns.tv

Courts side with man fired by the City of Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo finds itself on the losing side of an Appeals Court ruling saying 49th District Court Judge Joe Lopez does have the power to temporarily reinstate a Laredo city employee while his wrongful termination lawsuit makes its way through the court system. But city...
LAREDO, TX
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Beto O’Rourke Slams Greg Abbott’s Response To Uvalde Mass Shooting

Beto O'Rourke Slams Greg Abbott's Response To Uvalde Mass Shooting. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Campaigning in Del Rio, Texas, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX)...
TEXAS STATE
