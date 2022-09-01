Read full article on original website
Feds intercept 3 cocaine shipments worth nearly $12 million at Texas-Mexico crossing
LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Texas thwarted three separate substantial cocaine smuggling attempts in two days, worth an estimated $12 million, at the Laredo Port of Entry. According to a news release, the agency confirmed that the first two narcotics seizures occurred Tuesday at...
Baby wipe cocaine bust Laredo’s largest drug seizure in 20 years
What should have been a shipment of baby wipes turned out to be a load of cocaine, the largest uncovered at a Laredo port of entry in two decades, border officials said.
Texas woman faces 6 years in federal prison after attempting to smuggle meth
A Texas woman who admitted to conspiring with the intent to distribute meth in exchange for money has been sentenced to six years in federal prison.
Beto O’Rourke throws fiesta in Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke held a party in the Gateway City this past Friday. It was part of his O Rourke Drive for Texas tour. This was the sight Friday night at the Laredo Firefighters Union Hall. During the event, Beto touted gun restrictions,...
Drug bust: Officers seize $4.2 million in cocaine at U.S.-Mexico border
LAREDO, Texas (Gray News) - Officers at the U.S.-Mexico border say they busted another large cocaine shipment attempting to enter the country this week. According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, field operation officers at a port of entry in Laredo seized cocaine valued at $4.2 million within a tractor-trailer on Tuesday.
Beto O'Rourke returns to campaign trail in South Texas, acknowledges "some dark days" for residents
Laredo, Texas — Beto O'Rourke returned to the campaign trail Friday night in Laredo, Texas, a crucial spot for the Democratic nominee for governor and for the party statewide. After being away for over a week as he recovered from a bacterial infection, O'Rourke returned to a cheering crowd...
Welcome To Texas….Those Aren’t Baby Wipes
It seemed like another routine day at the US-Mexico border crossing in Laredo. Friday, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge a truckload of baby wipes pulled into the yard for inspections. The truck was hauling a 2016 Stoughton trailer. Alert border guards decided that the truckload of baby wipes needed a second...
Here’s how it’s going since Texas lifted a ban on Sunday morning beer and wine sales
A year ago, the law changed in Texas to allow stores to sell beer and wine before noon on Sundays. People who moved to the state never quite understood why grocery stores’ big, elaborate wine and beer sections were out of bounds because of the time on the clock.
Uvdale shooting victim's parent denounces Abbott for saying Texas can't ban adults under 21 from purchasing guns
A parent of one of the victims who died at the Robb Elementary school shooting has slammed Governor Abbott for saying that it's not possible to raise the age to buy assault weapons.
Texas’ oil and gas industry will produce 'massive amount' of toxic wastewater with few reuse options
"Texas’ oil and gas industry will produce “massive amount” of toxic wastewater with few reuse options, study finds" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
CBP unveils ‘wanted’ campaign targeting five human smugglers
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Customs and Border Protection (CBP) unveiled a ‘wanted’ campaign targeting a handful of human smugglers. The initiative was launched in 2016 with joint efforts by Border Patrol and the Mexican government. The flyers are placed along heavily-traveled areas for the public to see. The...
Border Patrol El Paso Sector chief going to Rio Grande Valley
Border Patrol officials on Friday would not immediately confirm or deny reports out of Washington, D.C., regarding the reassignment of El Paso Sector Chief Gloria I. Chavez to a similar position in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas.
Spamer: I am not retiring any time soon
MCALLEN, Texas – Famed Rio Grande Valley entrepreneur Joaquin Spamer says he is not retiring any time soon. Speculation that this could be the case swirled after the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service posted a story that Spamer has devised a plan that will allow his fast-growing, import-export logistics company, Commodities Integrated Logistics, to continue and prosper once he retires.
The Texas Chainsaw Copyright Infringement? Bastrop County business sued by film copyright owner
The company that owns the trademark for "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" is suing a Bastrop County business for selling products with copyrighted logos and images without a licensing agreement.
A Texas law banning new transmission companies may violate the US Constitution
AUSTIN, Texas — A 2019 Texas law regulating electricity transmission projects may violate the U.S. Constitution's Commerce Clause, a federal ruling shows. NextEra Energy sued Texas following a 2019 law that banned new transmission companies in the state. Transmission lines send power across long distances. It’s how distant power...
$31 million in funding announced for veterans across Texas
More than $31 million in grants will be distributed to veterans across Texas, according to Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission.
Courts side with man fired by the City of Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo finds itself on the losing side of an Appeals Court ruling saying 49th District Court Judge Joe Lopez does have the power to temporarily reinstate a Laredo city employee while his wrongful termination lawsuit makes its way through the court system. But city...
Beto O’Rourke Slams Greg Abbott’s Response To Uvalde Mass Shooting
Beto O'Rourke Slams Greg Abbott's Response To Uvalde Mass Shooting. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Campaigning in Del Rio, Texas, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX)...
For the first time in a decade, Republican mounts campaign for Texas House District 35
For the first time since 2010, a Republican is running to represent Texas House District 35. The race will pit local pharmacist Oscar Rosa, 55, of rural Mission against state Rep. Oscar Longoria, D-La Joya. “Don’t vote for us because we’re Republicans. I don’t want your vote just because you’re...
