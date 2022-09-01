Read full article on original website
Thai SEC Toughens Crypto Ad Regulations Amid Broader Market Downturn
The capital market regulator gave crypto firms a 30-day deadline to meet the new guidelines and remove ads that don’t conform. The Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand (SEC Thailand) has asked cryptocurrency companies operating in the country to include clear and visible warnings about the risks associated with virtual tokens and crypto investments.
