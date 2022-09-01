Read full article on original website
Ross Barkley signs with OGC Nice in Ligue 1
Ross Barkley left Chelsea by mutual consent last week, but he didn’t stay a free agent too long, signing with OGC Nice in Ligue 1 this weekend. He’s the latest former Premier League player to land on the Côte d’Azure, joining the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Kasper Schmeichel, and Nicolas Pépé at the club this summer. Former Chelsea goalkeeping prospect Marcin Bułka is another familiar name who arrived recently. Nice are owned by Ineos, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s company. Ratcliffe, who is one of Great Britain’s richest people, was named as a potential buyer for Chelsea and was more recently linked with a possible bid for Manchester United as well.
Reece James close to signing new long-term Chelsea contract — reports
After Harvey Vale and Armando Broja, it looks like Reece James will be the next player to sign on the dotted lines and extend his stay at Chelsea. James’s current deal runs through 2025, but according to the Times, the Athletic, Evening Standard and the Telegraph, he is close to signing a new six-year contract that would also make him the highest-paid defender in the club’s history.
Sunderland’s crop of new signings can help us build on a very promising start to the season!
It goes without saying that no football transfer window will ever be perfect. Be it Sunderland, Manchester City or Hartlepool, clubs rarely secure all of their targets during the summer or the winter, regardless of how much money they may have in the kitty. For Sunderland, this particular window has...
Roundtable: Thoughts on Everton’s 2022 Summer Transfer Window
Everton closed out the 2022 summer transfer window with two additions on deadline day, bringing the club’s incoming activity up to eight as Kevin Thelwell and Frank Lampard bolstered the entire squad. The season is off to a rocky start with the Blues yet to win a league game...
Marcos Alonso to keep running down that left wing forever in our memories
At about 6:45, local time, on the evening of September 24, 2016, a lusciously-locked man from Spain stood on a patch of green grass in North London, and held up three fingers. From that moment on, football was never the same again. That man was of course Marcos Alonso, and...
The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 308: Birthday Brace
Sometimes, all it takes is one game to settle a debate. After a week of questions about his future - Does he work hard enough? Does he fit Paul Ince’s system? Should he be sold to Fenerbahce? – Lucas Joao responded with a brace on his birthday to help Reading to a 2-1 home win over Stoke City to ensure that the Royals end the weekend third in the Championship table.
Nevin: Lampard has fallen in love with Everton
While the points on the board might not give the full picture of Everton’s continuing development, there has been enough to their performance to show that the evolution this season under Frank Lampard is trending in the right direction. The Blues have picked up four draws of varying difficulty...
Liverpool Team News
Forced into more starts than he might have had otherwise, Firmino has impressed. It looks like they are going on the pitch to play together, says the club no. 1 goalkeeper about Liverpool fans. By Avantika Goswami September 2. Notable journalist believes that the Reds’ surprise deadline day signing can...
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Coady devastated, Lampard credited, Dele scores
Everton grab a point in Merseyside Derby in a thrilling 0-0 draw. Watch the highlights below. And watch some behind-the-scenes clips from the big day. “We haven’t got a win yet but we’ve been tough to beat...four draws but it’s hard work and commitment - if we keep building and get stronger then we’ll get the wins,” says Jordan Pickford. [RBM]
Everton 0-0 Liverpool | Three Takeaways From a Thrilling Scoreless Draw
Last season, Everton were hit by one hammer blow after another which almost saw the famous old club consigned to the second tier of English football for the first time since 1954. First, we had the unexpected departure of Carlo Ancelotti, then the catastrophic appointment of Rafael Benitez and finally, the slow realisation that Everton’s hands would be tied in the transfer market, due to an unsustainable pattern of overspending on new signings and wages that had finally caught up with them.
Sunday football open thread
Good morning, Carty Freebirds. We at Carty Free Towers are still relishing in yesterday’s 2-1 home win over Fulham, one that keeps Spurs undefeated through six matches, and in third place, behind Arsenal, and also Manchester City but only on goal differential (stupid Haaland). And speaking of Arsenal, the...
Ederson: “We know the grandeur of the competition...”
Ederson is more than ready for the new season of Champions League Football. From the new teams in the group stage to the weight of expectations on Manchester City. He spoke about the pressure and knowing what they are in and much more, let’s dive in:. “We all work...
Match Preview: Middlesbrough v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(20th) Middlesbrough v Sunderland (8th) Tickets: Tickets are sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available via Sky Sports. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and check...
Alisson Becker: We are Really Focused on Getting the Victories Back
Liverpool’s goalless draw against Everton Football Club was another disappointment in the club’s streak of poor performances in the start of the 2022-23 season. And while the squad looked lackluster, no. 1 goalkeeper Alisson Becker was the only player who put in an impressive performance, stopping a number of Everton shots and helping the Reds secure a point.
Rumour Mongering: Inter Consider €70M January Nicolò Barella Sale
Liverpool’s late scramble to sign a midfielder as the transfer window neared its end is well documented, and in the end it resulted in signing Arthur Melo from Juventus on loan with a €37.5M option should the Reds decide to keep the 26-year-old Brazilian. He wasn’t their only...
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham United, Player Ratings: Welcome back, Ben Chilwell!
1. BEN CHILWELL (8.6, sub) A goal and an assist ten months and one ACL surgery in the making. Ben Chilwell may not be fully back yet in terms of fitness, but there’s nothing wrong with the confidence and belief and that is a massive part of any major injury rehab.
Konrad Laimer On Rejecting “Hasty Departure” to Liverpool
When Liverpool players began to fall to injury and the club reversed course, seeking to bring in a midfielder this summer rather than waiting for next year, one of the rumoured top targets Konrad Laimer. The 25-year-old RB Leipzig man has now been asked about that interest, and he says...
Editorial: Derby or not, Sunderland’s game against ‘Boro this evening is one to relish!
Tonight’s match at the Riverside in Middlesbrough is the one we’ve all been looking forward to the most in the opening rounds of the 2022/23 league season. It’s on Sky on a Monday night under the floodlights in a sold-out ground; it has all the hallmarks of a pretty big occasion.
Opposition Lowdown: Alex Neil’s Stoke City
Stoke City finished in 14th position in the Championship last season, the exact same position they finished 2020/21. This will be their fifth consecutive season in the second tier after they were relegated from the Premier League in 2018, following 10 seasons in the top flight. The Potters currently sit...
Tuches advocates for patience still with Ben Chilwell
Ben Chilwell came off the bench yesterday to win the game for us against West Ham United, scoring an absolutely ridiculous goal just a few minutes after his introduction, then setting up Kai Havertz’s winner two minutes from time. They were his first goal and first official assist in nearly ten months.
