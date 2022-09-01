ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SB Nation

Ross Barkley signs with OGC Nice in Ligue 1

Ross Barkley left Chelsea by mutual consent last week, but he didn’t stay a free agent too long, signing with OGC Nice in Ligue 1 this weekend. He’s the latest former Premier League player to land on the Côte d’Azure, joining the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Kasper Schmeichel, and Nicolas Pépé at the club this summer. Former Chelsea goalkeeping prospect Marcin Bułka is another familiar name who arrived recently. Nice are owned by Ineos, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s company. Ratcliffe, who is one of Great Britain’s richest people, was named as a potential buyer for Chelsea and was more recently linked with a possible bid for Manchester United as well.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Reece James close to signing new long-term Chelsea contract — reports

After Harvey Vale and Armando Broja, it looks like Reece James will be the next player to sign on the dotted lines and extend his stay at Chelsea. James’s current deal runs through 2025, but according to the Times, the Athletic, Evening Standard and the Telegraph, he is close to signing a new six-year contract that would also make him the highest-paid defender in the club’s history.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Roundtable: Thoughts on Everton’s 2022 Summer Transfer Window

Everton closed out the 2022 summer transfer window with two additions on deadline day, bringing the club’s incoming activity up to eight as Kevin Thelwell and Frank Lampard bolstered the entire squad. The season is off to a rocky start with the Blues yet to win a league game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 308: Birthday Brace

Sometimes, all it takes is one game to settle a debate. After a week of questions about his future - Does he work hard enough? Does he fit Paul Ince’s system? Should he be sold to Fenerbahce? – Lucas Joao responded with a brace on his birthday to help Reading to a 2-1 home win over Stoke City to ensure that the Royals end the weekend third in the Championship table.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Nevin: Lampard has fallen in love with Everton

While the points on the board might not give the full picture of Everton’s continuing development, there has been enough to their performance to show that the evolution this season under Frank Lampard is trending in the right direction. The Blues have picked up four draws of varying difficulty...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool Team News

Forced into more starts than he might have had otherwise, Firmino has impressed. It looks like they are going on the pitch to play together, says the club no. 1 goalkeeper about Liverpool fans. By Avantika Goswami September 2. Notable journalist believes that the Reds’ surprise deadline day signing can...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Monday’s Toffee Bites: Coady devastated, Lampard credited, Dele scores

Everton grab a point in Merseyside Derby in a thrilling 0-0 draw. Watch the highlights below. And watch some behind-the-scenes clips from the big day. “We haven’t got a win yet but we’ve been tough to beat...four draws but it’s hard work and commitment - if we keep building and get stronger then we’ll get the wins,” says Jordan Pickford. [RBM]
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton 0-0 Liverpool | Three Takeaways From a Thrilling Scoreless Draw

Last season, Everton were hit by one hammer blow after another which almost saw the famous old club consigned to the second tier of English football for the first time since 1954. First, we had the unexpected departure of Carlo Ancelotti, then the catastrophic appointment of Rafael Benitez and finally, the slow realisation that Everton’s hands would be tied in the transfer market, due to an unsustainable pattern of overspending on new signings and wages that had finally caught up with them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Sunday football open thread

Good morning, Carty Freebirds. We at Carty Free Towers are still relishing in yesterday’s 2-1 home win over Fulham, one that keeps Spurs undefeated through six matches, and in third place, behind Arsenal, and also Manchester City but only on goal differential (stupid Haaland). And speaking of Arsenal, the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Ederson: “We know the grandeur of the competition...”

Ederson is more than ready for the new season of Champions League Football. From the new teams in the group stage to the weight of expectations on Manchester City. He spoke about the pressure and knowing what they are in and much more, let’s dive in:. “We all work...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Alisson Becker: We are Really Focused on Getting the Victories Back

Liverpool’s goalless draw against Everton Football Club was another disappointment in the club’s streak of poor performances in the start of the 2022-23 season. And while the squad looked lackluster, no. 1 goalkeeper Alisson Becker was the only player who put in an impressive performance, stopping a number of Everton shots and helping the Reds secure a point.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Konrad Laimer On Rejecting “Hasty Departure” to Liverpool

When Liverpool players began to fall to injury and the club reversed course, seeking to bring in a midfielder this summer rather than waiting for next year, one of the rumoured top targets Konrad Laimer. The 25-year-old RB Leipzig man has now been asked about that interest, and he says...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Opposition Lowdown: Alex Neil’s Stoke City

Stoke City finished in 14th position in the Championship last season, the exact same position they finished 2020/21. This will be their fifth consecutive season in the second tier after they were relegated from the Premier League in 2018, following 10 seasons in the top flight. The Potters currently sit...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tuches advocates for patience still with Ben Chilwell

Ben Chilwell came off the bench yesterday to win the game for us against West Ham United, scoring an absolutely ridiculous goal just a few minutes after his introduction, then setting up Kai Havertz’s winner two minutes from time. They were his first goal and first official assist in nearly ten months.
PREMIER LEAGUE

