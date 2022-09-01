Read full article on original website
WCTV
Florida A&M on the business end of a 59-3 defeat to #17 JSU in Orange Blossom Classic
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WCTV) - What began as a day with a lot of hype and excitement for the Orange Blossom Classic quickly turned for the worse at Hard Rock Stadium. #17 Jackson State dominating FAMU in Miami Gardens by a final of 59-3. The Rattlers simply didn’t seem to have it Sunday afternoon, while Shedeur Sanders and the Tigers were ready from the word go.
footballscoop.com
Using team translator, Deion Sanders rips Florida A&M in English, Spanish after dominant victory
After his team had overcome such luxuries as no running water and an inability to shower, Deion Sanders had imparted a final message to his Jackson State University football team as it readied for the Orange Blossom Classic against rival Florida A&M. “If you want sacks, get sacks!,” Sanders said,...
ng-sportingnews.com
Will FSU lure Deion Sanders away from Jackson State? Program legend's success at HBCU brings real appeal
It's been six seasons since Florida State finished above .500. That type of performance tends to knock you off the top of the college football totem pole. And when looking at the state of the football program now, it's hard to draw many parallels to FSU's past success. Back in...
WCTV
FAMU FB gears up for Orange Blossom Classic, massive SWAC implications on the line
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WCTV) - From New Orleans to Miami Gardens, WCTV Sports has you covered during this busy weekend of college football. Hard Rock Stadium the site for Florida A&M football taking on Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic. A game with massive SWAC Conference implications as we saw a year ago.
saturdaytradition.com
Multiple LSU WRs scrub social media accounts following loss to Florida State
LSU wide receivers Kayshon Boutte and Malik Nabers scrubbed their social media accounts of any LSU affiliation after the loss to Florida State on Sunday night. It was a heartbreaking loss that ended on a blocked extra point try for LSU. If the extra point was good, the game would have been extended into overtime and LSU would have completed a 14-point comeback.
Tickets on sale for 2022 Florida Classic
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tickets are now on sale for the 2022 Florida Blue Florida Classic Rivalry, featuring Florida A&M University and Bethune-Cookman University. The game will be the 76th all-time matchup between the Rattlers and the Wildcats. It’s also the 43rd official “Florida Classic.”. “The annual rivalry...
Gator Country
Kearney has a great experience in the Swamp on Saturday night
The Florida Gators hosted several prospects committed to other schools on Saturday as they were able to watch the Gators knock off Utah. Florida State offensive line commit Roderick Kearney (6-4, 300, Orange Park, FL. High) was on campus and enjoyed the atmosphere in the Swamp. “I had a great...
What Brian Kelly said after LSU's gut-wrenching loss to Florida State: 'Mistake after mistake'
Whatever margin for error LSU had going into its opener against Florida State, it had been trimmed down to nothing by the time it took the field on its final drive. The margin was gone, Brian Kelly said, and that’s what cost him team.
LSU football: Coverage map, announcers, local listings vs Florida State
Game day is officially upon us! LSU football takes on Florida State on Sunday in a contest that can be largely considered a home game for the Tigers. The Caesars Superdome will play host to one of the most highly anticipated bouts of the weekend between two heavyweight programs looking to get back on track after a couple of bad campaigns in recent seasons.
famunews.com
FAMU President Robinson Addresses Compliance Issues Following Locker Room Meeting With Football Players
Florida A&M University President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., committed to adding at least five more compliance officers and at least two more athletics academic advisers to assist with compliance issues facing the Athletics Department. Those five additional compliance officers will work in tandem with the compliance officer for athletics and will...
WCNC
NCCU breaks four-game losing streak to NC A&T
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eagles quarterback Davius Richard accounted for four touchdowns as North Carolina Central University broke a four-game losing streak to North Carolina A&T on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium. NCCU beat the Aggies, 28-13 in the Duke's Mayo Classic, which also happened to be the...
charlottemagazine.com
Why the Aggie-Eagle Classic in Charlotte Was More Than Just a Game
“Good morning,” said Dr. Charles Johnson. The group of about 30, perhaps still groggy from the Friday night step show, responded with insufficient enthusiasm. “Good morning,” Johnson said. The greeting came back a bit stronger. “Aggies and Eagles together,” Johnson remarked. “The quiet before the storm.”...
College Football Odds: Florida State vs. LSU prediction, odds and pick – 9/4/2022
The Florida State Seminoles will travel to take on the LSU Tigers in a primetime college football matchup on Sunday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes a Florida State-LSU prediction and pick we have laid out below.
Channel 9 delves into historic rivalry between NC Central Eagles and NC A&T Aggies
CHARLOTTE — We are just hours away from a Queen City clash of the state’s two largest Historically Black Colleges and Universities. On Saturday, football teams from North Carolina Central University in Durham and North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro will face off at Bank of America Stadium.
carolinablitz.com
Biggest Crowd Ever: Everything You Need to Know About UNC vs App State
Carolina visits Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 3 in just the third all-time meeting between the two in-state schools and the first game held in Boone. The Tar Heels earned a 56-16 home win over the Mountaineers in the season opener of the 1940 season. In 2019, the Mountaineers picked...
thefamuanonline.com
Scholarship honors a Rattler killed in Iraq
On Jan. 17, 2004, Sgt. Edmond L. Randle, Jr. was killed in an explosion on a road near Taji, north of Baghdad, in Iraq. Sgt. Randle, an alum of Florida A&M University, was born on Jan. 24, 1977, in Miami. On Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, the Soulever Foundation Inc. hosted...
wccbcharlotte.com
Thousands Of Fans Converge On Uptown Charlotte For 2022 Duke’s Mayo Classic
CHARLOTTE — It’s one of the oldest and the most fierce rivalries in HBCU sports. The Aggies face off against the Eagles for the 2022 Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. Thousands are expected to take over uptown Charlotte this weekend. This year’s classic celebrates the culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. North Carolina A&T is the largest historically black college or university in the country, it was founded back in 1891. North Carolina Central University, a liberal arts school, was founded in 1909.
thefamuanonline.com
What the new security gates mean for Wahnish Way
Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) campus is rapidly changing. Last year the campus underwent several construction projects, including the addition of the Will Packer Amphitheater and the demolition of Paddyfoote Housing Complex. This Fall, students were welcomed back by yet another new addition to the campus: two security gates to close off a small section of Wahnish Way.
Investigation underway after 'several fights' end Hillside, Dudley game at half, Guilford County Schools says
Greensboro, N.C. — Guilford County Schools said Sunday an investigation is currently underway regarding altercations outside Dudley High's stadium during their game against Hillside. The county said in a statement to WRAL News that "several fights occurred among spectators" and the Greensboro Police Department advised canceling the game. The...
Durham Hillside High School football game ends early after ‘several fights’ in Greensboro
The game was between Dudley High School and Hillside High School.
