Tallahassee, FL

saturdaytradition.com

Multiple LSU WRs scrub social media accounts following loss to Florida State

LSU wide receivers Kayshon Boutte and Malik Nabers scrubbed their social media accounts of any LSU affiliation after the loss to Florida State on Sunday night. It was a heartbreaking loss that ended on a blocked extra point try for LSU. If the extra point was good, the game would have been extended into overtime and LSU would have completed a 14-point comeback.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Tickets on sale for 2022 Florida Classic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tickets are now on sale for the 2022 Florida Blue Florida Classic Rivalry, featuring Florida A&M University and Bethune-Cookman University. The game will be the 76th all-time matchup between the Rattlers and the Wildcats. It’s also the 43rd official “Florida Classic.”. “The annual rivalry...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Gator Country

Kearney has a great experience in the Swamp on Saturday night

The Florida Gators hosted several prospects committed to other schools on Saturday as they were able to watch the Gators knock off Utah. Florida State offensive line commit Roderick Kearney (6-4, 300, Orange Park, FL. High) was on campus and enjoyed the atmosphere in the Swamp. “I had a great...
GAINESVILLE, FL
FanSided

LSU football: Coverage map, announcers, local listings vs Florida State

Game day is officially upon us! LSU football takes on Florida State on Sunday in a contest that can be largely considered a home game for the Tigers. The Caesars Superdome will play host to one of the most highly anticipated bouts of the weekend between two heavyweight programs looking to get back on track after a couple of bad campaigns in recent seasons.
BATON ROUGE, LA
famunews.com

FAMU President Robinson Addresses Compliance Issues Following Locker Room Meeting With Football Players

Florida A&M University President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., committed to adding at least five more compliance officers and at least two more athletics academic advisers to assist with compliance issues facing the Athletics Department. Those five additional compliance officers will work in tandem with the compliance officer for athletics and will...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCNC

NCCU breaks four-game losing streak to NC A&T

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eagles quarterback Davius Richard accounted for four touchdowns as North Carolina Central University broke a four-game losing streak to North Carolina A&T on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium. NCCU beat the Aggies, 28-13 in the Duke's Mayo Classic, which also happened to be the...
DURHAM, NC
charlottemagazine.com

Why the Aggie-Eagle Classic in Charlotte Was More Than Just a Game

“Good morning,” said Dr. Charles Johnson. The group of about 30, perhaps still groggy from the Friday night step show, responded with insufficient enthusiasm. “Good morning,” Johnson said. The greeting came back a bit stronger. “Aggies and Eagles together,” Johnson remarked. “The quiet before the storm.”...
GREENSBORO, NC
carolinablitz.com

Biggest Crowd Ever: Everything You Need to Know About UNC vs App State

Carolina visits Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 3 in just the third all-time meeting between the two in-state schools and the first game held in Boone. The Tar Heels earned a 56-16 home win over the Mountaineers in the season opener of the 1940 season. In 2019, the Mountaineers picked...
BOONE, NC
thefamuanonline.com

Scholarship honors a Rattler killed in Iraq

On Jan. 17, 2004, Sgt. Edmond L. Randle, Jr. was killed in an explosion on a road near Taji, north of Baghdad, in Iraq. Sgt. Randle, an alum of Florida A&M University, was born on Jan. 24, 1977, in Miami. On Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, the Soulever Foundation Inc. hosted...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wccbcharlotte.com

Thousands Of Fans Converge On Uptown Charlotte For 2022 Duke’s Mayo Classic

CHARLOTTE — It’s one of the oldest and the most fierce rivalries in HBCU sports. The Aggies face off against the Eagles for the 2022 Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. Thousands are expected to take over uptown Charlotte this weekend. This year’s classic celebrates the culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. North Carolina A&T is the largest historically black college or university in the country, it was founded back in 1891. North Carolina Central University, a liberal arts school, was founded in 1909.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thefamuanonline.com

What the new security gates mean for Wahnish Way

Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) campus is rapidly changing. Last year the campus underwent several construction projects, including the addition of the Will Packer Amphitheater and the demolition of Paddyfoote Housing Complex. This Fall, students were welcomed back by yet another new addition to the campus: two security gates to close off a small section of Wahnish Way.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WRAL News

Investigation underway after 'several fights' end Hillside, Dudley game at half, Guilford County Schools says

Greensboro, N.C. — Guilford County Schools said Sunday an investigation is currently underway regarding altercations outside Dudley High's stadium during their game against Hillside. The county said in a statement to WRAL News that "several fights occurred among spectators" and the Greensboro Police Department advised canceling the game. The...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

