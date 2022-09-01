Read full article on original website
Woman reports robbery on North Drive
A woman reported a robbery in the parking lot of the Brickyard Plaza on North Drive Friday night. The victim told Hopkinsville police that she gave a woman a ride and that woman then took her wallet under the threat of violence and fled the scene. The incident is being...
Three found dead at Henderson County home
Three people were shot dead during an incident Saturday night in Henderson County. Kentucky State Police is investigating and say it happened at a location on KY 136 West in the Smith Mills community. A news release says when troopers and deputies arrived, they observed two victims outside of the...
Elkton pursuit ends with arrest in Logan County
A pursuit of a speeding vehicle that began Sunday afternoon in Elkton ended in Logan County with an arrest. Elkton Police Captain Jakop Smith observed two silver Ford Mustangs heading east on East Jefferson Davis Highway and clocked one going 113 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to a news release.
Dennis “Peco” Pease
(Age 69, of Slaughters) No services will be held. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of arrangements.
Road closure planned on Empire Road in Christian Co. next week
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a closure along Empire Road in Christian County, starting Tuesday morning. According to a news release, this closure is to allow the replacement of a cross drain at KY 1296 between KY 1348 and Carl William Road and motorists will not be able to access that section of KY 1296.
CCPS postpones consolidating high school athletics, extra-curriculars
The Christian County Public School System will be holding off on planned ‘farewell year’ for the athletic teams and extra-curricular organizations, as the process for the consolidated high school has been delayed. According to a news release, the decisions to combine those areas of the school was set...
Gentry Gray
(Age 32, of Cadiz) Funeral services will be Sunday September 4th at 2 p.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz with burial to follow in East End Cemetery. Visitation will be at Goodwin Funeral Home on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Colonels Stumble to 43-14 Loss
The Northern Colonels came to town and flexed their muscles Friday night at the stadium of champions. Henderson County came to visit Christian County and the Southern Colonels did not look ready. After giving up six TD’s on the ground a week ago to Ryan Rayno and Logan County, Head...
The Hopkinsville Tigers pick up their first win of the season
The Hopkinsville Tigers were on the road Friday night as they traveled to Princeton to take on the Caldwell Co. Tigers. The Tigers scored on their first offensive series of the night in route to a 42 to 6 win over The Tigers. WHOP’s Jeff Sisk has the recap……
