Woman shot on Savin Street in Roxbury leaves neighborhood shaken

ROXBURY, Mass. — Boston Police have a “person of interest” in custody after a woman was shot in Roxbury on Thursday afternoon.

“They blocked off this street and that’s when a lot of cruisers came in,” said Geo Costomiris who runs The Center for Teen Empowerment on the corner of Warren Street.

Meanwhile, investigators scoured the scene for clues. Police say one person suffered a gunshot wound.

“At approximately, 4 p.m. Thursday officers in D-2 responded to 55 Savin Street for a person shot. On arrival the officers located an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound,” said Felipe Colon, who is the Boston Police Superintendent of the Bureau of Investigative Services.

Colon added that the shooting victim was a woman who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. This after two deadly shootings the day before.

“It’s been a rough couple of days more recently we’ve had a couple of homicides and a then two of shootings here they haven’t lost their lives but it’s still a tragedy,” said Michael Cox, the new Boston Police Commissioner.

On Wednesday Boston 25 reported that a man was shot and killed near Dale Street in Roxbury.

A few hours earlier in Dorchester, a man was shot on Van Winkle Street. He also died.

Back on Savin Street police say they have a man in custody.

“We have one person of interest right now,” said Superintendent Colon.

“I did see the possible suspect get hauled off in one of the cruisers out here,” said Costomiris.

The Suffolk County District Attorney agrees and says that while troubling the public is not in danger.

“This is an incident where the public need to be concerned for safety at this point,” said DA Hayden.

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the Crimestoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

