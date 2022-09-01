It is being reported that the elbow injury Matthew Stafford is dealing with "could" be an issue all season. (ESPN.com) Stafford's Week 1 status is not in doubt. It is likely he will miss a number of practices throughout the season leading to him being listed as questionable quite often. For now, this should not have any huge affect on how you value the rest of the Rams offense. Stafford has played through a number of his injuries his whole career. It could be a situation to monitor nonetheless if he starts to miss any games during the season.

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO