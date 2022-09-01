Pasadena stranger killed after harassing woman and attacking her armed co-worker, police say

Pasadena police are illustrating a story of survival involving a woman shooting and killing a stranger whom they say threatened her co-worker.

The armed woman, whom police did not identify, was also attacked by the suspicious man when she intervened just after 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Houston Road, near West Southmore. The address points to a complex that houses Nexeo Solutions and ST Labs.

According to police, the armed woman's co-worker left the business through an electric gate when she saw a man hitting a side window of her car with his fist. He then yelled at the co-worker.

The co-worker was able to leave and close the gate behind her, when the man got into his vehicle and drove through the electric gate, hitting several cars parked inside the business.

It was by this time, police said, that the armed woman entered the picture. She was outside of the workplace but inside the gated area when she saw what happened and went to get a handgun, which investigators say was lawfully in her possession.

The woman confronted the man, who then attacked her, leading to a struggle. It wasn't until she opened fire twice at the man that the struggle ended, police said.

The man was taken to HCA Southeast hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The armed woman was not injured, police said.

It's not immediately known why the man confronted the original employee. The man's identity remains pending.

A grand jury is expected to decide whether any charges would be filed against the shooter.

