New York City, NY

Daily News

Three men shot, one fatally, outside Brooklyn NYCHA development

Three men were shot, one fatally, outside a Brooklyn NYCHA development early Monday, cops said. Shots rang out outside the Nostrand Houses on Batchelder St. near Avenue V in Sheepshead Bay at about 12:10 a.m., police said. Calvin Kellman, 30, and a 28-year-old man were both shot in the chest while another 30-year-old man was shot in the right leg, police said. Kellman, who lived in the ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Bronx triple stabbing: 3 people assaulted in Mount Eden

MOUNT EDEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three people were stabbed early Monday in Mount Eden, according to police. The victims were attacked on Jerome Avenue near East 171st Street around 5 a.m., authorities said. Further details about the incident, including the condition of the victims and the circumstances of the assault were not immediately available. […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man punched, stabbed in the Bronx over gas money: NYPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during a group attack at a gas station in the Bronx Saturday, police said on Monday. The 36-year-old victim, who was driving a car, pulled over at a gas station along Webster Avenue near East 168th Street a few minutes past 1 p.m. Inside his car […]
BRONX, NY
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
NBC New York

Police Looking for Suspect in Attempted Rape and Robbery

Police are looking for the man they say robbed and attempted to rape a woman inside her East Village apartment over the weekend. Investigators say it was around 9:00 a.m. on Sunday inside of the Lillian Wald Houses when he followed a 53-year-old woman into her building, and forced his way into her apartment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thevillagesun.com

Arrest made in murder of woman on E. 14th Street

BY THE VILLAGE SUN | Early Saturday evening police reported that a suspect had been arrested in the murder of Imani Armstrong, 25, an exotic dancer and IHOP worker who was gunned down in Union Square early Thursday morning. Cops arrested Clarkson Wilson, 44, of Brownsville, Brooklyn. According to the...
BROOKLYN, NY
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Two charged with murder of Jamaican-born TSA worker

A man and woman have been charged for the murder of 45-year-old Jamaican-born TSA worker, Donavan Davy in East Flatbush, Brooklyn in May. On Sunday, May 22, Davy was walking to his mother’s house in Brooklyn’s East Flatbush neighborhood while talking on the phone with his sister. The...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Teen crushed to death when he falls onto wheels of tractor-trailer in bizarre Bronx mishap

A teenager was crushed to death in a bizarre Bronx mishap when he fell off the back of a parked long box trailer and landed on the wheels of a moving tractor-trailer early Sunday, police said. Daniel Hernandez, 17, had climbed on top of the unattached long box trailer parked on E. 138th St. near Walnut Ave., a bustling industrial area of Mott Haven, when he lost his footing about 12:30 a.m., ...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Bullet hits woman in neck on Williamsburg Bridge

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a woman in a Manhattan-bound car was shot in the neck. Police, say it happened at around 11 p.m. on Saturday. The woman was a passenger in the car being driven over the Williamsburg Bridge when she and the driver heard a loud noise.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Boy, 15, arrested in 17-year-old girl’s shooting death in Queens: NYPD

ROSEDALE, Queens (PIX11) — Police arrested a 15-year-old boy on Saturday in connection with a teenage girl’s shooting death in Queens. Shantasia O’Brian, 17, was found unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the back on Friday, police said. She was rushed from 136th Avenue to a hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. Officers […]
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Man hit with piece of wood, bitten in subway robbery

NEW YORK - Police say a man was hit with a piece of wood and bitten during a robbery at a Brooklyn subway station.It happened around 10 a.m. on Aug. 20 at the Fulton Street and Utica Avenue subway station in Bedford-Stuyvesant.According to police, a 40-year-old man was walking down the mezzanine level when someone approached him and hit him in the head and back with a piece of wood.The suspect then allegedly bit the man on his arm before grabbing his cellphone and running off.The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY

