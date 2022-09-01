Read full article on original website
Three men shot, one fatally, outside Brooklyn NYCHA development
Three men were shot, one fatally, outside a Brooklyn NYCHA development early Monday, cops said. Shots rang out outside the Nostrand Houses on Batchelder St. near Avenue V in Sheepshead Bay at about 12:10 a.m., police said. Calvin Kellman, 30, and a 28-year-old man were both shot in the chest while another 30-year-old man was shot in the right leg, police said. Kellman, who lived in the ...
Bronx triple stabbing: 3 people assaulted in Mount Eden
MOUNT EDEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three people were stabbed early Monday in Mount Eden, according to police. The victims were attacked on Jerome Avenue near East 171st Street around 5 a.m., authorities said. Further details about the incident, including the condition of the victims and the circumstances of the assault were not immediately available. […]
NYPD: Man shot in arm, back, stomach in Sheepshead Bay
A man was shot early Monday in Sheepshead Bay, police say
Man punched, stabbed in the Bronx over gas money: NYPD
CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during a group attack at a gas station in the Bronx Saturday, police said on Monday. The 36-year-old victim, who was driving a car, pulled over at a gas station along Webster Avenue near East 168th Street a few minutes past 1 p.m. Inside his car […]
NBC New York
Police Looking for Suspect in Attempted Rape and Robbery
Police are looking for the man they say robbed and attempted to rape a woman inside her East Village apartment over the weekend. Investigators say it was around 9:00 a.m. on Sunday inside of the Lillian Wald Houses when he followed a 53-year-old woman into her building, and forced his way into her apartment.
NYPD: 10-year-old girl says ice cream truck driver tried to abduct her
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A 10-year-old girl said she broke free from an attempted abduction by an ice cream truck driver in Mariners Harbor on Sunday afternoon, according to police. The victim told her mother she was grabbed by the driver while walking to a nearby deli but managed to...
Caught on camera: Off-duty NYPD employee shot in University Heights
Police released surveillance video of a shooting that left an off-duty NYPD employee injured in University Heights.
thevillagesun.com
Arrest made in murder of woman on E. 14th Street
BY THE VILLAGE SUN | Early Saturday evening police reported that a suspect had been arrested in the murder of Imani Armstrong, 25, an exotic dancer and IHOP worker who was gunned down in Union Square early Thursday morning. Cops arrested Clarkson Wilson, 44, of Brownsville, Brooklyn. According to the...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Two charged with murder of Jamaican-born TSA worker
A man and woman have been charged for the murder of 45-year-old Jamaican-born TSA worker, Donavan Davy in East Flatbush, Brooklyn in May. On Sunday, May 22, Davy was walking to his mother’s house in Brooklyn’s East Flatbush neighborhood while talking on the phone with his sister. The...
Police: Man crashed into SUV to rob man at gunpoint in Manhattan
Police say the thieves slammed into the victim's car causing it to jump the curb around 5 p.m. Saturday on 91st Street and 2nd Avenue.
Bodycam video doesn’t show what led NYPD to kill man in the Bronx
New footage shows the moments before police officers shot and killed 25-year-old Rameek Smith in the Bronx. The footage does not show the entirety of the incident. [ more › ]
Teen crushed to death when he falls onto wheels of tractor-trailer in bizarre Bronx mishap
A teenager was crushed to death in a bizarre Bronx mishap when he fell off the back of a parked long box trailer and landed on the wheels of a moving tractor-trailer early Sunday, police said. Daniel Hernandez, 17, had climbed on top of the unattached long box trailer parked on E. 138th St. near Walnut Ave., a bustling industrial area of Mott Haven, when he lost his footing about 12:30 a.m., ...
fox5ny.com
Bullet hits woman in neck on Williamsburg Bridge
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a woman in a Manhattan-bound car was shot in the neck. Police, say it happened at around 11 p.m. on Saturday. The woman was a passenger in the car being driven over the Williamsburg Bridge when she and the driver heard a loud noise.
Boy, 15, arrested in 17-year-old girl’s shooting death in Queens: NYPD
ROSEDALE, Queens (PIX11) — Police arrested a 15-year-old boy on Saturday in connection with a teenage girl’s shooting death in Queens. Shantasia O’Brian, 17, was found unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the back on Friday, police said. She was rushed from 136th Avenue to a hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. Officers […]
NBC New York
Pedestrian Clings to Life, Another Dead in Separate Overnight NYC Hit-Run Crashes
A pair of early morning hit-and-run crashes left one person dead and a second in grave condition Sunday, and neither driver responsible stuck around, police said. Responding officers to a reported hit-and-run in Harlem around 2:50 a.m. found a man brutally injured near Riverside Drive and West 147th Street, NYPD officials said.
Man Robbed Inside NYC Subway Station
New York, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a man...
NYPD: Man hit with piece of wood, bitten in subway robbery
NEW YORK - Police say a man was hit with a piece of wood and bitten during a robbery at a Brooklyn subway station.It happened around 10 a.m. on Aug. 20 at the Fulton Street and Utica Avenue subway station in Bedford-Stuyvesant.According to police, a 40-year-old man was walking down the mezzanine level when someone approached him and hit him in the head and back with a piece of wood.The suspect then allegedly bit the man on his arm before grabbing his cellphone and running off.The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
4 people shot in Brooklyn; gunman in car that fled the scene
Gunfire rang out around 8:30 p.m. on Russell Street in Greenpoint.
Drive-by shooting at Brooklyn biker club puts 4 in hospital, suspect at large
Four men were injured in a drive-by shooting at a motorcycle club in Greenpoint on Friday night, according to police. A white sedan passed by a party on Russell Street near Greenpoint Avenue around 8:30 p.m. and opened fire, authorities said.
Manhattan serial groper arrested as he was stalking next victim: police
A man suspected of committing three groping attacks on women in Manhattan was arrested early Saturday morning. Police claim Damian Baeza Rendon, 20, was stalking his next victim when they arrested him around 3:45 a.m.
