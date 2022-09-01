Read full article on original website
Wildfire scorches nearly 1,300 acres in Southeast Idaho
Firefighters are hoping Monday's expected record-breaking temps and strong winds don't keep them from gaining the upper hand on a wildfire that's burned hundreds of acres in Southeast Idaho. The blaze ignited in the Morgan's Bridge area in eastern Bingham County near the Caribou County line around 4 p.m. Sunday and has scorched nearly 1,300 acres, authorities said. The fire is threatening power lines but no homes or other structures...
Pocatello artist Ashley Delonas returns to exclusive design conference in Jackson for second year
Last year, Pocatello artist Ashley Delonas reached new heights in her career when she was accepted to an exclusive design show and sold her masterpiece — a 50-pound, five-panel stained glass antler chandelier named “Ascend” — for five digits. That helped set her professional life off in a different direction, and she’s hoping for a repeat this year. The Western Design Exhibit and Sale is held each year in Jackson,...
Local oral surgery specialists launch 2022’s Second Chance program; apply for a ‘new smile’ before Sept. 22
POCATELLO — The Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho are launching their third annual Second Chance Program that gives one individual the opportunity to win a new ‘smile’. The program offers one recipient who suffers from poor oral health the chance to receive a new permanent set of teeth through a procedure that amounts to roughly $50,000 worth of restorative work. The procedure is entirely free and the surgeons with the...
Police: Pocatello man in custody following homicide in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department has one man in custody following an apparent homicide that occurred late on Saturday night, September 3, 2022. This incident appears to be an isolated incident and it does not appear that there is any threat to the general public at this time. At approximately 10:30 p.m. September 3, the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Communications Center (Dispatch) received a report of...
Local police searching for missing teenager
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for runaway juvenile Joh Glasby. Joh is 15 years old, has black hair, dark brown eyes, is approximately 5' 9" and 200 pounds. Joh may be in the Idaho Falls area, but may also travel to Wendell or Nampa, Idaho. Anyone who has seen Joh since Aug.18 or is aware of his current whereabouts is asked to contact Idaho Falls police by calling 208-529-1200.
Prosecutor: Pocatello man charged with first-degree murder for fatal shooting
IDAHO FALLS — A Pocatello man has been charged with first-degree murder with the possibility of life in prison or the death penalty for a fatal shooting that occurred late Saturday night in Idaho Falls, authorities said. Mark Jason Bent, 41, is accused of gunning down 23-year-old Nikolas Bird of Idaho Falls in the 1500 block of Claire View Lane. The incident began to unfold around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when...
Police: Former local girls basketball coach arrested on multiple counts of statutory rape
SODA SPRINGS — Former Soda Springs High School girls basketball coach Wade L. Schvaneveldt was arrested on Friday on multiple counts of statutory rape, the Soda Springs Police Department reported. The arrest of Schvaneveldt, 52, was "the result of a monthslong joint investigation involving the Soda Springs Police Department and the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office," police said. Schvaneveldt has been booked into the Caribou County Jail on $350,000 bond. Soda Springs police said, "The affidavits for the arrest have been sealed by 6th District Magistrate Judge D. Cousins pending a court hearing on the matter. At this time, the investigation is ongoing, and we are unable to release any further information." Police said Schvaneveldt was the Soda Springs High School girls basketball coach until this summer when the Soda Springs School District did not renew his contract.
