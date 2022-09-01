ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman slashed on Manhattan subway train after bumping into suspect

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 23-year-old woman was slashed after she and her partner accidentally bumped into a man on a Lower Manhattan subway train, police said Thursday.

It happened around 12:41 p.m. on Aug. 25 aboard a northbound No. 4 train.

Police said that after the couple bumped into the man, a verbal argument turned physical.

During the altercation, the man pulled a tiny gray knife from his waistband and swung it, slashing the woman in the hand, injuring her left index finger.

The assailant then exited at Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall subway station and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and released.

Cops said the man is 35 years old, approximately 6'3" tall, 250 lbs., with a large build, bald and with a full beard. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatpants, white sneakers, a blue t-shirt with a white bear graphic and the words "Levi Strauss" written on the front.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

newyoricanlevite
4d ago

so a "man" that big had to use a weapon against a female because he didn't have the intellectual capability to resolve the dispute in a mature and civil manner???

Eric Boatner
3d ago

I wonder if they said excuse me after the bump? Most entitled feel that they don't have too! And never find yourself arguing with a person that look like they have nothing to lose!

I'M A DEMOCRAT
4d ago

My advice: Carry a gun on you at all times and watch these situations have a different outcome every time

Manhattan, NY
City
Public Safety
