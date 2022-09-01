Woman slashed on Manhattan subway train after bumping into suspect

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 23-year-old woman was slashed after she and her partner accidentally bumped into a man on a Lower Manhattan subway train, police said Thursday.

It happened around 12:41 p.m. on Aug. 25 aboard a northbound No. 4 train.

Police said that after the couple bumped into the man, a verbal argument turned physical.

During the altercation, the man pulled a tiny gray knife from his waistband and swung it, slashing the woman in the hand, injuring her left index finger.

The assailant then exited at Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall subway station and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and released.

Cops said the man is 35 years old, approximately 6'3" tall, 250 lbs., with a large build, bald and with a full beard. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatpants, white sneakers, a blue t-shirt with a white bear graphic and the words "Levi Strauss" written on the front.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.