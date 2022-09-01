Nina Agdal Drops Cryptic Message Amid Logan Paul Dating Rumors, Leonardo DiCaprio’s Split From Camila Morrone

Shutterstock (3)

Second chance at romance, or brand new love? Nina Agdal hinted she’s off the market — and fans are convinced she subtly responded to ex Leonardo DiCaprio’s split from longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone in the process.

“When he texts you😍,” Agdal, 30, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 31, alongside a video of herself in a car with her dog as the sound of a text message alert goes off in the background.

While the Sports Illustrated model did not reveal the identity of the guy in question, she give fans a glimpse her getaway in Mykonos, Greece.

“We ate, we drank, we danced, we laughed, we lived,” she captioned the carousel of Instagram images, including photos of her snorkeling, relaxing by the pool and eating with friends.

While Mykonos is a vacation spot DiCaprio, 47, has been known to frequent over the years, Agdal has most recently been linked to YouTuber Logan Paul — who was one of the several pals joining Agdal on her trip. The two were first spotted getting cozy in London in June. One month later, they were seen together again while eating dinner in New York City.

Prior to her rumored romance with Paul, 27, the Denmark native dated Jack Brinkley-Cook for four years until they split in November 2021. She previously dated DiCaprio from 2016 to 2017. The pair vacationed in the Bahamas and Montauk, New York before Us Weekly confirmed they had called it quits.

“They broke up a couple days ago. They remain in touch. They both felt the relationship ran its course,” a source close to the couple told Us in May 2017. “It’s amicable. They still do talk and remain friends.”

The Oscar winner, for his part, moved on with Morrone, 25, in 2018. The twosome first sparked dating speculation when they were photographed grabbing breakfast at Gesso restaurant in Los Angeles that March. One month later, they were seen packing on the PDA at the annual Coachella music festival.

By August 2018, the now-exes had yet to comment publicly on their relationship, but an insider revealed to Us that the duo were “very in love and serious,” adding, “They’ve talked about getting engaged.”

DiCaprio then moved in with Morrone during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, adopting three huskies together while quarantining.

That same year, the Death Wish actress opened up to WSJ. Magazine about the pressures of dating a high-profile A-list celebrity.

“More exposure leads to more judgment and negativity,” she said in January 2020. “It’s a little bit of a bummer because you’re really trying to do good work and be nice and be a good person, and in the meantime … people wish negative things upon you.”

Us confirmed earlier this week that the two called it quits after four years together. “The two were very close,” an insider revealed on Tuesday, August 30, before adding that the former couple hadn’t been seen together since they were spotted in France in July.

“[DiCaprio] has been attending events and going on vacations without [Morrone], from the Care Gala to Unicef Gala to Saint Tropez,” the source explained. “He has been spending more time hanging out with all his pals like Tobey McGuire and Jamie Foxx.”