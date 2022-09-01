Dolly Parton Just Launched a Pet Collection Called Doggy Parton and It’s Selling Out Fast

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Doggy Parton.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Philanthropist and country music legend Dolly Parton left pet owners everywhere swooning this week with the launch of her new pet accessory line, Doggy Parton. Jolene might have tried to steal her man, but we’re stealing all her country pup looks from her new dog wardrobe line.

As you can imagine, the collection is just as glamorous and lighthearted as Dolly herself. The drop is a collaboration between Parton and SportsPet Designs, and consists of Dolly-inspired dog costumes (including a blonde dog wig!), guitar-shaped plush toys, and cowgirl-inspired clothing—there’s even a bubblegum-pink fur-rimmed cowgirl hat (can she make one of these for humans? Because I kind of need this.)

As typical of Dolly’s unending generosity, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Willa B Farms Animal Sanctuary, a grassroots nonprofit in Dolly’s home state of Tennessee.

“‘Puppy Love’ was my very first record and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever. This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little ‘Dolly’ flair,” Parton said in a press release. “Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don’t we all need that?” Yes, yes we do.

Like just about anything Dolly is associated with, Doggy Parton stock is selling out quickly, so if you want to snag a few pieces for your pup, we suggest acting fast! Scroll through below to check out the drop’s most swoon-worthy pieces.

