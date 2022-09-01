ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lehighsports.com

Lehigh Drops 2-1 Decision at Penn

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Coming off of its first tie of the season last Thursday, the Lehigh women's soccer team fell to Penn in a 2-1 battle in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon. The first half featured all three goals of the game, with both defenses taking control throughout the second half.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
lehighsports.com

Mountain Hawks Rally From Two Sets Down To Top Rider, Claim Steel Classic Title

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Facing a 2-0 deficit, the Lehigh volleyball team battled back to force a fifth set, ultimately prevailing 15-12 in the deciding set to claim a come-from-behind 3-2 win over Rider Saturday, as the Mountain Hawks claimed the championship of the Lehigh Steel Classic inside Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Lehigh Finishes Fourth at Lehigh Invitational

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh men's cross country team opened up the 2022 season at the Lehigh Invitational on Friday night where the Mountain Hawks finished in fourth place out of 11 teams. Villanova won the Lehigh Invitational with a score of 15 after finishing with five runners in the top ten.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Broderick Paces Mountain Hawks On Day One At Alex Lagowitz Memorial

HAMILTON, N.Y. – On the opening day of its fall campaign, the Lehigh men's golf team turned in a pair of sub-300 rounds Saturday at the Alex Lagowitz Memorial at Colgate's Seven Oaks Golf Club. Lehigh posted rounds of 298 and 295 to finish day one at 593, good for 11th place in a 14-team field.
BETHLEHEM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Villanova, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Sports
City
Easton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Lewisburg, PA
City
University Park, PA
City
Bethlehem, PA
City
Muhlenberg Township, PA
State
Hawaii State
lehighsports.com

Strong Final Round Lifts Mountain Hawks To Eighth Place At Alex Lagowitz Memorial

HAMILTON, N.Y. – The Lehigh men's golf team closed out its first fall tournament with a strong showing Sunday. The Mountain Hawks shot three under par 285, the second-lowest score of the day, to move up to eighth place out of 14 teams at the Alex Lagowitz Memorial at Seven Oaks Golf Club. Lehigh finished its first fall event with a final total of 878 (298-295-285) to move up three spots in the team standings.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Lehigh Falls In Season Opener At No. 5/6 Villanova

VILLANOVA, Pa. – Playing on the road against No. 5/6 Villanova, Lehigh battled back from a 24-0 second-quarter hole to get within 31-17 early in the third quarter, but the Wildcats scored the final 14 points to claim a 45-17 victory Friday in the season-opener for both teams at Villanova Stadium.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Mountain Hawks Record Two Top-Ten Finishes to Earn a Second-Place Finish at the Lehigh Invitational

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Mountain Hawks opened up the 2022 season at the Goodman Cross Country Course where they showed no signs of rust and instead, showed signs of picking up right where they left off last track and field season. The Lehigh women's cross country team finished second overall with a score of 64 at the Lehigh Invitational on Friday night. La Salle finished first with three runners in the top five.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Mountain Hawks Rebound To Take Down Buffalo, 3–1 Behind Energized Grace Hall

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – After dropping the first match of the afternoon in five sets to Cleveland State (25-17, 25-17, 20-25, 18-25, 5-15), the Lehigh volleyball team bounced back to beat Buffalo, 3-1 (26-28, 25-16, 32-30, 25-23) in the nightcap Friday during the Steel Classic Tournament. The Mountain Hawks (4-1) used a dramatic 32-30 victory in the third set en route to three consecutive set victories to earn the win over the Bulls.
BETHLEHEM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Lehigh Welcomes Eight#The Mountain Hawks#Desales#Njit
lehighsports.com

Lehigh Downed By St. John’s Friday Night

QUEENS, N.Y. – The Lehigh men's soccer team fell to St. John's, 5-0 Friday night at Belson Stadium in the finale of a three-game road trip. "Obviously, it was a tough result for us tonight," said The Ingrassia Family Men's Head Soccer Coach Dean Koski. "I think as a coaching staff, we just got it wrong in terms of our game plan and our lineup and formation. Certainly, I feel for the guys on that. Did we play our best soccer? No, not at all. Tonight (including our scrimmages), we were the most disconnected that we've been so far.
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy