QUEENS, N.Y. – The Lehigh men's soccer team fell to St. John's, 5-0 Friday night at Belson Stadium in the finale of a three-game road trip. "Obviously, it was a tough result for us tonight," said The Ingrassia Family Men's Head Soccer Coach Dean Koski. "I think as a coaching staff, we just got it wrong in terms of our game plan and our lineup and formation. Certainly, I feel for the guys on that. Did we play our best soccer? No, not at all. Tonight (including our scrimmages), we were the most disconnected that we've been so far.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO