Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Big Reds fall to Warren De La Salle 49-16
The Warren De La Salle Pilots (2-0) hadn’t beaten the Muskegon Big Reds (1-1) in four previous matchups but the 5th time was a charm as they cruised to a 49-16 victory on Friday evening. The defending division 2 state champs, Warren De La Salle quarterback, senior Brady Drogosh...
MLive.com
Photos: Warren De La Salle rolls over Muskegon 49-16
SOUTHFIELD, MI -- Reigning state champs Warren De La Salle dominated West-side powerhouse Muskegon Friday night in a marquee game. The Division 2 state champion Pilots hosted the Big Reds at Lawrence Tech University in Southfield, showing off a powerful offense and a defensive line that took every advantage to earn a 49-16 win.
localsportsjournal.com
Fremont and Muskegon youngsters get a chance to play at Ford Field on September 11th
Aidan Hutchinson won’t be the only player making his regular-season debut at Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 11. After the Lions and Hutchinson, the prized rookie defensive end from the University of Michigan, square off against the Philadelphia Eagles, a group of players from youth teams from the Muskegon area and Fremont will battle on the same big stage in downtown Detroit as well.
Yum! Grand Rapids’ Poutine Week Returns This Fall
Love poutine? Good news! Coming up soon you'll have a week to enjoy different poutine dishes from restaurants along Michigan Street in Grand Rapids. For the first time since its inception in 2020, Michigan Street Poutine Week coincides with Art Prize!. What Is Poutine?. If you've never had poutine, simply...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Downtown Muskegon street closing for several months for road diet
MUSKEGON, MI – The narrowing of a major downtown street will require closures for most of the rest of the year. A section of Terrace Street near the Muskegon Farmers Market will close Tuesday, Sept. 6, as crews work to remove half of the divided boulevard and turn the remaining half into a two-way street.
thecollegiatelive.com
Student groped on campus, graffiti damage, and multiple hit and runs – GRCC Police Reports
Graffiti damage discovered on exterior of Applied Technology Center. While on mobile patrol around 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 23, Grand Rapids Community College police officers noticed some graffiti on the east wall of the Applied Technology Center on the GRCC campus. The graffiti was some random paint marks on the concrete wall just off Claremont Avenue. on the southeast corner of the ATC. Officers emailed the GRCC facilities department and asked for someone to be assigned to clean it. The cost to clean it was around $300. There are no known suspects or witnesses.
Do You Run on Dunkin’? New Dunkin’ Donuts Location Opens in Grand Rapids-Area
Just in time for "Pumpkin Spice Season", a new spot to get your coffee and donut fix is open in West Michigan. I feel like there used to be a lot more Dunkin' locations in the area! When I moved to GR about 20 years ago, I think there were at least two on 28th St. that have since closed...
Fox17
Grand Rapids nonprofit remembers Walker crash victim
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids nonprofit is remembering the woman who was hit and killed while trying to cross a Walker intersection Thursday morning. Laurie Bos was 71 when her mobility scooter was hit by a car on Lake Michigan Drive, according to Walker police. Renew Mobility...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Did you know SleazyWorld Go is from Grand Rapids?
This Grand Rapids-born rapper has been taking the industry and TikTok worlds by storm. Joseph Isaac, better known as SleazyWorld Go, was born and raised in Grand Rapids. Although he moved to Kansas City, Missouri, he always mentions his Grand Rapids ties. While on The Bootleg Kev Show Podcast, SleazyWorld...
Prankster puts soap in East Grand Rapids fountain, city says
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ahead of Labor Day weekend, a prankster got to work and put soap into the Gaslight Village fountain in East Grand Rapids. 13 ON YOUR SIDE discovered the suds outside of the parking garage Friday and asked the city about it. Officials said they...
WZZM 13
Pal's Diner reopens in Muskegon after restoration
A fully-restored historic 50s diner, is now open at it's new location in Muskegon tonight. You can find them at Hot rod Harley Davidson on Shoreline Drive.
Dozens more mastodon bones found at Kent County excavation site
KENT COUNTY, MI – The mastodon bones discovered by a Grand Rapids-area construction crew keeps on giving. Another 32 bones have been recovered from the excavation site, the Grand Rapids Public Museum reported. The bones were found in a pile of top soil and dirt, known as a “spoil...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 injured in crash near Hudsonville
The crash happened at 4:17 pm at the intersection of 32nd Avenue and Qu
Morning Sun
Body of Alma native missing in Grand Rapids found shot
An Alma native and mother of five who was missing 10 days is being mourned by family and friends after her body was found Wednesday. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt had left her Grand Rapids home on Aug. 21, telling her children she was heading to work, and never returned. Massive...
Take a trip back in time at fully-restored 50s diner’s grand opening in Muskegon
Travel back to the 1950s at this grand opening for a restored diner in Muskegon. Back in November of 2021, it was announced that Pal's Dinner would be moving from Grand Rapids to Muskegon. Pal's Diner became an addition to the Hot Rod Harley Davidson after they removed a window...
Section of Getty Street in Muskegon to close after Labor Day
MUSKEGON, MI – A 1-mile stretch of Getty Street in Muskegon will be closed for nearly a week for repairs. Getty between Apple and Laketon avenues will close Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to a notice from the city of Muskegon. The closure is needed to repair a water leak, according to the notice.
Muskegon man injured after crash in Crockery Twp.
A 50-year-old Muskegon man driving a 2006 Cadillac veered off the road after traveling at a high rate of speed.
recordpatriot.com
West Michigan family confirms body found in drain pipe is missing man Erik Johnson
A body found by construction workers in a Coopersville storm drain has been confirmed to be 28-year-old Erik Johnson who disappeared on Aug. 13. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said Johnson's remains were visible from a manhole at a construction site and were discovered around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday near Center St. and Sunset St.
Man assaults 2 juvenile employees at West Michigan Burger King, police say
WYOMING, MI – A male customer assaulted two juvenile employees at Burger King on Sunday afternoon, police said. The man was unhappy with his service at Burger King, 1313 28th St., on Sept. 4, and climbed over the counter, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety said. He then assaulted...
1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting in Grand Rapids
A man was killed and a woman was hurt in an early Sunday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
Comments / 1