ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon Big Reds fall to Warren De La Salle 49-16

The Warren De La Salle Pilots (2-0) hadn’t beaten the Muskegon Big Reds (1-1) in four previous matchups but the 5th time was a charm as they cruised to a 49-16 victory on Friday evening. The defending division 2 state champs, Warren De La Salle quarterback, senior Brady Drogosh...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Photos: Warren De La Salle rolls over Muskegon 49-16

SOUTHFIELD, MI -- Reigning state champs Warren De La Salle dominated West-side powerhouse Muskegon Friday night in a marquee game. The Division 2 state champion Pilots hosted the Big Reds at Lawrence Tech University in Southfield, showing off a powerful offense and a defensive line that took every advantage to earn a 49-16 win.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Fremont and Muskegon youngsters get a chance to play at Ford Field on September 11th

Aidan Hutchinson won’t be the only player making his regular-season debut at Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 11. After the Lions and Hutchinson, the prized rookie defensive end from the University of Michigan, square off against the Philadelphia Eagles, a group of players from youth teams from the Muskegon area and Fremont will battle on the same big stage in downtown Detroit as well.
MUSKEGON, MI
My Magic GR

Yum! Grand Rapids’ Poutine Week Returns This Fall

Love poutine? Good news! Coming up soon you'll have a week to enjoy different poutine dishes from restaurants along Michigan Street in Grand Rapids. For the first time since its inception in 2020, Michigan Street Poutine Week coincides with Art Prize!. What Is Poutine?. If you've never had poutine, simply...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Muskegon, MI
Sports
Muskegon, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
La Salle, MI
City
Cedar Springs, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Muskegon, MI
thecollegiatelive.com

Student groped on campus, graffiti damage, and multiple hit and runs – GRCC Police Reports

Graffiti damage discovered on exterior of Applied Technology Center. While on mobile patrol around 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 23, Grand Rapids Community College police officers noticed some graffiti on the east wall of the Applied Technology Center on the GRCC campus. The graffiti was some random paint marks on the concrete wall just off Claremont Avenue. on the southeast corner of the ATC. Officers emailed the GRCC facilities department and asked for someone to be assigned to clean it. The cost to clean it was around $300. There are no known suspects or witnesses.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Grand Rapids nonprofit remembers Walker crash victim

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids nonprofit is remembering the woman who was hit and killed while trying to cross a Walker intersection Thursday morning. Laurie Bos was 71 when her mobility scooter was hit by a car on Lake Michigan Drive, according to Walker police. Renew Mobility...
WALKER, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#College Football#Division#The Muskegon Big Reds#Lawrence Tech University#Local 4 News#Marching Band#Spirit Squad#Pilots Family#Detroit Renaissance
My Magic GR

Did you know SleazyWorld Go is from Grand Rapids?

This Grand Rapids-born rapper has been taking the industry and TikTok worlds by storm. Joseph Isaac, better known as SleazyWorld Go, was born and raised in Grand Rapids. Although he moved to Kansas City, Missouri, he always mentions his Grand Rapids ties. While on The Bootleg Kev Show Podcast, SleazyWorld...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Morning Sun

Body of Alma native missing in Grand Rapids found shot

An Alma native and mother of five who was missing 10 days is being mourned by family and friends after her body was found Wednesday. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt had left her Grand Rapids home on Aug. 21, telling her children she was heading to work, and never returned. Massive...
ALMA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy