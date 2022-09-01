Read full article on original website
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
‘AGT’ Season 16 Finalist Gina Brillon to Appear in Disney+ Christmas Film
AGT Season 16 finalist Gina Brillon will be starring in the upcoming Disney+ film, Dashing Through The Snow. Along with Brillon, the film cast also features rapper Christopher “Ludacris” Bridges, Lil Rel Howery, and Teyonah Parris. On August 31, Gina Brillon took to Instagram to share the exciting...
