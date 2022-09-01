Wednesday, August 31, 2022: Juneau Family Birth Center Labor Day weekend fun run. Suicide Prevention and Recovery Month. Kindred Post celebrates 8th anniversary. JAHC: First Friday round-up.

Read full article on original website
Friday, September 2, 2022: Juneau Central Labor Council celebrates Labor Day. Quinton Woolman Morgan’s new CD recording. Christine Kleinhenz featured at Juneau Artists Gallery. Harvest Fair expands horizons of gardening in Juneau.
Alaska’s labor unions say there’s a lot to reflect upon this Labor Day holiday – especially union members, who worked in service jobs during the pandemic and put themselves at risk, while others were able to work from home. On this Thursday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at...
Juneau Harvest Fair celebrates 28 years of gardening.
Guests: Ed Buyarski, Master Gardener. Every year, the Juneau Community Garden Association holds a Harvest Fair at the community garden on Montana Creek Road, land the City and Borough of Juneau has made available for gardening, education and charitable uses. Eight prizes are awarded in four categories: Most unique, most...
Juneau Artists Gallery August exhibit: Wearable art from Christine Kleinhenz.
Guests: Christine Kleinhenz, Artist. Mini paintings and nature scenes, inspired by Southeast Alaska scenery are Christine Kleinhenz’ stock and trade. In this conversation with Andy Kline, she talks about her exhibit this month at the Juneau Artists Gallery which features “wearable art” — in which she’s incorporated her painting into a line of jewelry.
Unions celebrate Labor Day in Juneau at Sandy Beach.
Guests: Miguel Rohrbacher, political organizer for the Alaska Public Employees Association. Trenton English, the coordinator of the Juneau Central Labor Council. Some of the things the Juneau Central Labor Council wants to highlight on Labor Day:. Sacrifices of union workers in high risk jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. How the...
Quinton Woolman Morgan plays songs from his new CD, Blue Stone Middle of Nothing
Guests: Quinton Woolman Morgan, Juneau singer and songwriter. Quinton Woolman Morgan works on a cabin crew for the US Forest Service but has another life as a singer-songwriter. He says his new recording, Blue Stone Middle of Nothing, was released in January. He says this collection of songs was mostly written in Juneau and also features local musicians.
JPD Officer Jim Quinto is retiring after a 25-year career in law enforcement
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Police Department held a retirement party for officer Jim Quinto on Friday. During Quinto's 25-year career, he served many different roles within the department. He was a field training officer training new police officers. Quinto was one of the first certified drug recognition experts in...
No injuries reported in school bus crash on Prince of Wales
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - State troopers report no serious injuries after a school bus with students inside went into a ditch Thursday. Troopers on Prince of Wales were notified Thursday morning at 7:20 of a school bus that had gone off the roadway and into the ditch at 12-mile Klawock-Hollis Hwy. It was reported that approximately 17 students were on board.
Juneau hospice provider appeals to city for financial help
Juneau’s only hospice and home care provider says it can’t sustain its services alone. Catholic Community Services has been seeking a partner to shore up the program since mid-summer. CCS Executive Director Erin Walker-Tolles says that’s because the cost of labor has about doubled due to demand.
CCTHITA announces emergency communications system for tribal members
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska is now working with Everbridge, a leader in critical communications, to provide tribal citizens with emergency communication before, during and after a critical event. According to a press release, the Everbridge emergency notification system...
CIC Football: Juneau’s Jamal Johnson runs for 337 yards in 42-13 win over Colony in battle of unbeatens
Juneau’s Jamal Johnson put the Colony defense in a meat grinder Friday night, chewing up the Knights for 337 rushing yards in a 42-13 victory in the Valley. He carried the ball 25 times and scored three touchdowns on runs of 45, 7 and 59 yards. He broke off another big run of 62 yards to rush for the most yards by a Juneau player in 17 years.
