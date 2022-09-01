ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendy Williams Teases Her New Podcast With Social Media Post

By Tanay Hudson
Source: NBC / Getty


Wendy Williams is keeping her promise to make a comeback . In her latest Instagram post, she is all smiling as she sits on a throne with a microphone in front of her.  In the caption, she said her podcast, The Wendy Experience, is on the way.

SEE: Gary’s Tea: Did Wendy Williams Secretly Get Married?! [WATCH]

SEE: Wendy Williams Gets Candid On Future Plans In Her Love Life: “I Want To F*ck”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by WendyWilliamsOfficial (@therealwendywilliamsonline)

This teaser comes after Williams has been seen out and about after rumors have been swirling that she’s suffering from cognitive issues.

