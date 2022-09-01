Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (LTCH, LTCHW, TSIA, TSIAW, TSIAU) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Audited Financial Statements: MCTO 2nd Bi-Weekly Status Report
Montréal – TheNewswire - August 31, 2022 – St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. SX SXOOF (FSE:85G1) is issuing its second bi-weekly default status reports in accordance with National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders. St-Georges is providing an update to its previously disclosed management cease trade order...
Benzinga
Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 5 September 2022 at 8:00 am. Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.) Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares FI owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 1 September 2022 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total stock.
Benzinga
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $250,000 In NIO To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against NIO, Inc. ("NIO" or the "Company") NIO and reminds investors of the October 24, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the company.
FOXBusiness
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
Benzinga
ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Olo Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - OLO
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2022) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Olo Inc. OLO resulting from allegations that Olo may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Outset Medical, Inc. - OM
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2022 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Outset Medical, Inc. ("Outset" or the "Company") OM. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.comor 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Outset and certain of...
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in TG Therapeutics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – TGTX
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2022 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against TG Therapeutics, Inc. ("TG Therapeutics" or the "Company") TGTX and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 22-cv-06106, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired TG Therapeutics securities between January 15, 2020 and May 31, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
Benzinga
ROSEN, National Trial Lawyers, Encourages LifeStance Health Group, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - LFST
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. LFST pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with LifeStance Health's June 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"), of the important October 11, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.
Benzinga
Early Warning News Release Issued Pursuant to Ni 62-103 Acquisition of Common Shares of Origen Resources Inc.
Vancouver, B.C. – TheNewswire - August 30, 2022 – This news release is being disseminated by Crest Resources Inc. CRES (the "Acquiror") pursuant to National Instrument 62-103, The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with the acquisition of certain common shares (the "Common Shares") of Origen Resources Inc. (the "Issuer"), a British Columbia corporation whose common shares are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "ORGN".
Benzinga
Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. Announces Stock Option Grant
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. FAT ("Foremost" of the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to a consultant of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.255 per common share expiring three years from the date of grant. The stock options are granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan, which was approved by the shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting, and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
Benzinga
VIZSLA SILVER FILES ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 40-F WITH THE SEC
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Vizsla Silver Corp. VZLA VZLA (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its 2022 Annual Report on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Vizsla's Form 40-F includes its management discussion and analysis, annual information form, and audited financial statements for the year ended April 30, 2022. The Form 40-F is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.
How About Receiving Monthly Dividend Payments? 2 REITs And 1 Energy Company To Consider
As high returns are harder to come by today than in the past two years, investing in dividend stocks that pay distributions monthly is a big advantage, as most firms tend to pay dividends quarterly. Although a high dividend yield may be attractive, investors should seek companies with strong fundamentals...
Benzinga
CARRIE REYKDAL ACQUIRES SECURITIES OF EVERYDAY PEOPLE FINANCIAL CORP.
EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Carrie Reykdal (the "Acquiror") announced today that she has, through EAM Enterprises Inc. ("EAM"), a corporation wholly-owned by the Acquiror, acquired beneficial ownership of 23,018,400 common shares ("Common Shares") of Everyday People Financial Corp. (formerly Justify Capital Corp.) ("Everyday People") and 1,000,000 warrants to acquire Common Shares ("Warrants") of Everyday People in connection with Everyday People's qualifying transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") with Everyday People Financial Inc. ("Former EP") that was completed on August 31, 2022. The Qualifying Transaction constituted the "Qualifying Transaction" for Everyday People under Policy 2.4 of the TSXV Corporate Finance Manual. In connection with the Qualifying Transaction, Everyday People acquired all of the issued and outstanding securities of Former EP by way of a three-cornered amalgamation whereby Former EP amalgamated with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Everyday People ("Subco"). Upon the completion of the Qualifying Transaction, the Acquiror, through EAM, acquired beneficial ownership of the Common Shares and the Warrants in exchange for the 23,018,400 common shares in the capital of Former EP (the "Former EP Shares") and the 1,000,000 warrants of Former EP (the "Former EP Warrants"), respectively, held prior to the Qualifying Transaction. Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$1.25 per Common Share and is exercisable at any time on or before November 21, 2022. Further information in respect of the Qualifying Transaction is contained in Everyday People's news release dated September 2, 2022.
Benzinga
PlantFuel Enters into Loan Agreement and Issues Shares
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN. Mississauga, Ontario – TheNewswire – August 29, 2022 – PlantFuel Life Inc. FUEL PLFLF BR ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") a scientifically focused plant-based wellness company, announces that it has entered into a revolving loan facility and security agreement (the "Loan Agreement") with PlantFuel, Inc., (the "Borrower") a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company located in Colorado, USA and Tasty Idea, LLC (the "Lender"), a company located in Colorado, USA.
Was Bed Bath & Beyond A 'Pump And Dump'? Ryan Cohen, Deceased CFO Named In Shareholder Lawsuit
A class action lawsuit alleges that the executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY, who died Friday after falling from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper in what the medical examiner said was a suicide, and GameStop Corp. GME Chairman Ryan Cohen, artificially inflated the company's value through a "pump and dump" scheme.
Here Are 2 High Yielding Dividend Stocks In The Financial Sector Conducting Share Buybacks
With the U.S. 2-Year Treasury Yield sitting at 3.402% as of Friday, investors may want to hunt for stocks offering high dividend yields or elevated dividend payments per share. Although the dividend yield is important, it will fluctuate with the volatility of the market. On the other hand, the dividend...
Triple Digit Growth Lands Benzinga Spot On The Inc. 5000 For The Second Year In A Row
In recognition of triple-digit growth, over the span of three years, Inc. magazine recognized Benzinga for a second year as one of the fastest-growing companies. Based in Detroit, Benzinga is a media outlet and data provider for large-name institutions and retail investors. Its core product portfolio consists of newswires and analytics software.
Benzinga
InfoCepts is certified by ISO for conforming to their latest Information Security Management System (ISMS) standard
MCLEAN, Va. (PRWEB) September 04, 2022. InfoCepts, a global leader in end-to-end data & analytics solutions, today announced that it has been awarded the prestigious ISO/IEC 27001 2013 certification to its state-of-the-art centres in US, India, Singapore, and Canada. The company-wide ISO 27001 certification affirms that InfoCepts has the right information security approach to effectively manage sensitive organizational and client information.
Benzinga
Jan De Nul Group Chooses Iridium GMDSS
World leading dredging fleet to retrofit and install new builds with Iridium's Global Maritime Distress and Safety System. HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 5, 2022 /CNW/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. IRDM today announced that Jan De Nul Group, a leading maritime construction and civil engineering company, has become the latest fleet to select Iridium's Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) solution. By adopting Iridium® GMDSS, Jan De Nul is continuing its commitment to ensure the safest operating environment possible for its personnel. Iridium GMDSS is the world's most modern and only truly global GMDSS solution, enabling rapid safety-of-life response and the only GMDSS service to currently offer integrated voice services.
Benzinga
Blackhawk Growth's Spaced Food Manufacturing Partner Completes Development of Spaced Food Edibles; Prepares for Commercial Production
Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - August 29, 2022 – Blackhawk Growth Corp. (the "Company") BLR; BLR; BLRZF; (Frankfurt:0JJ) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned cannabis edible Spaced Food's manufacturing partner, TRU Extracts ("TRU"), has completed product development for Spaced Food and is ready for commercial production.
