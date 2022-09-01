ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (LTCH, LTCHW, TSIA, TSIAW, TSIAU) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

By ACCESSWIRE
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Audited Financial Statements: MCTO 2nd Bi-Weekly Status Report

Montréal – TheNewswire - August 31, 2022 – St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. SX SXOOF (FSE:85G1) is issuing its second bi-weekly default status reports in accordance with National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders. St-Georges is providing an update to its previously disclosed management cease trade order...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 5 September 2022 at 8:00 am. Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.) Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares FI owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 1 September 2022 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total stock.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $250,000 In NIO To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against NIO, Inc. ("NIO" or the "Company") NIO and reminds investors of the October 24, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the company.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Class Actions#Innovation#Tsiau#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Gewirtz Grossman#Llc Notifies Latch#Ltchw#Tsiaw#Actively Participate#Company
Benzinga

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in TG Therapeutics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – TGTX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2022 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against TG Therapeutics, Inc. ("TG Therapeutics" or the "Company") TGTX and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 22-cv-06106, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired TG Therapeutics securities between January 15, 2020 and May 31, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

ROSEN, National Trial Lawyers, Encourages LifeStance Health Group, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - LFST

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. LFST pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with LifeStance Health's June 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"), of the important October 11, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Early Warning News Release Issued Pursuant to Ni 62-103 Acquisition of Common Shares of Origen Resources Inc.

Vancouver, B.C. – TheNewswire - August 30, 2022 – This news release is being disseminated by Crest Resources Inc. CRES (the "Acquiror") pursuant to National Instrument 62-103, The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with the acquisition of certain common shares (the "Common Shares") of Origen Resources Inc. (the "Issuer"), a British Columbia corporation whose common shares are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "ORGN".
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. Announces Stock Option Grant

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. FAT ("Foremost" of the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to a consultant of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.255 per common share expiring three years from the date of grant. The stock options are granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan, which was approved by the shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting, and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

VIZSLA SILVER FILES ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 40-F WITH THE SEC

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Vizsla Silver Corp. VZLA VZLA (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its 2022 Annual Report on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Vizsla's Form 40-F includes its management discussion and analysis, annual information form, and audited financial statements for the year ended April 30, 2022. The Form 40-F is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.
MARKETS
Benzinga

CARRIE REYKDAL ACQUIRES SECURITIES OF EVERYDAY PEOPLE FINANCIAL CORP.

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Carrie Reykdal (the "Acquiror") announced today that she has, through EAM Enterprises Inc. ("EAM"), a corporation wholly-owned by the Acquiror, acquired beneficial ownership of 23,018,400 common shares ("Common Shares") of Everyday People Financial Corp. (formerly Justify Capital Corp.) ("Everyday People") and 1,000,000 warrants to acquire Common Shares ("Warrants") of Everyday People in connection with Everyday People's qualifying transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") with Everyday People Financial Inc. ("Former EP") that was completed on August 31, 2022. The Qualifying Transaction constituted the "Qualifying Transaction" for Everyday People under Policy 2.4 of the TSXV Corporate Finance Manual. In connection with the Qualifying Transaction, Everyday People acquired all of the issued and outstanding securities of Former EP by way of a three-cornered amalgamation whereby Former EP amalgamated with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Everyday People ("Subco"). Upon the completion of the Qualifying Transaction, the Acquiror, through EAM, acquired beneficial ownership of the Common Shares and the Warrants in exchange for the 23,018,400 common shares in the capital of Former EP (the "Former EP Shares") and the 1,000,000 warrants of Former EP (the "Former EP Warrants"), respectively, held prior to the Qualifying Transaction. Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$1.25 per Common Share and is exercisable at any time on or before November 21, 2022. Further information in respect of the Qualifying Transaction is contained in Everyday People's news release dated September 2, 2022.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

PlantFuel Enters into Loan Agreement and Issues Shares

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN. Mississauga, Ontario – TheNewswire – August 29, 2022 – PlantFuel Life Inc. FUEL PLFLF BR ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") a scientifically focused plant-based wellness company, announces that it has entered into a revolving loan facility and security agreement (the "Loan Agreement") with PlantFuel, Inc., (the "Borrower") a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company located in Colorado, USA and Tasty Idea, LLC (the "Lender"), a company located in Colorado, USA.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Was Bed Bath & Beyond A 'Pump And Dump'? Ryan Cohen, Deceased CFO Named In Shareholder Lawsuit

A class action lawsuit alleges that the executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY, who died Friday after falling from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper in what the medical examiner said was a suicide, and GameStop Corp. GME Chairman Ryan Cohen, artificially inflated the company's value through a "pump and dump" scheme.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

InfoCepts is certified by ISO for conforming to their latest Information Security Management System (ISMS) standard

MCLEAN, Va. (PRWEB) September 04, 2022. InfoCepts, a global leader in end-to-end data & analytics solutions, today announced that it has been awarded the prestigious ISO/IEC 27001 2013 certification to its state-of-the-art centres in US, India, Singapore, and Canada. The company-wide ISO 27001 certification affirms that InfoCepts has the right information security approach to effectively manage sensitive organizational and client information.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Jan De Nul Group Chooses Iridium GMDSS

World leading dredging fleet to retrofit and install new builds with Iridium's Global Maritime Distress and Safety System. HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 5, 2022 /CNW/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. IRDM today announced that Jan De Nul Group, a leading maritime construction and civil engineering company, has become the latest fleet to select Iridium's Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) solution. By adopting Iridium® GMDSS, Jan De Nul is continuing its commitment to ensure the safest operating environment possible for its personnel. Iridium GMDSS is the world's most modern and only truly global GMDSS solution, enabling rapid safety-of-life response and the only GMDSS service to currently offer integrated voice services.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Blackhawk Growth's Spaced Food Manufacturing Partner Completes Development of Spaced Food Edibles; Prepares for Commercial Production

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - August 29, 2022 – Blackhawk Growth Corp. (the "Company") BLR; BLR; BLRZF; (Frankfurt:0JJ) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned cannabis edible Spaced Food's manufacturing partner, TRU Extracts ("TRU"), has completed product development for Spaced Food and is ready for commercial production.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy