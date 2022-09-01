Councils are bracing themselves for an influx of homeless refugees amid warnings that the government has “no plan” for the continuation of its flagship Homes for Ukraine scheme.With hosts facing increased pressure from the rising cost of living, many local authorities are worried that Ukrainian families will be left homeless when the initial six-month arrangements end.Refugees, hosts and councillors are also concerned about how Ukrainians will find independent accommodation in an increasingly competitive rental market.In a snapshot survey of 64 councils, 61 per cent told The Independent that they were worried about an increasing number of Ukrainians presenting as...

HOMELESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO