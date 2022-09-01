Welcome to the start of the 2022 Washington Huskies’ football season!. It’s also the start of the Kalen DeBoer era. Why was their a head coach vacancy at Washington? Who can remember that far back? Our memory is all fuzzy. Did they even have a season last year? Anyhoo, if you’re looking to follow along with your fellow UW football fans during the game you’ve come to the right place. Comment below as the Huskies open up against Kent State.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO