peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine faces Riverside in high school and middle school volleyball
The Bellefontaine varsity volleyball team beat Riverside in 4 sets Saturday (23-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-17). Latoya Rogan led the Chiefs defensively tallying 39 digs. Lily Palmer was 21/22 serving with 24 assists. Kelsie Snapp had 22 digs and 25 kills. Taylor Banta chipped in with 13 kills, 9 digs, and 3 aces.
Daily Advocate
Green Wave stopped within a yard of the endzone in 2OT loss
GREENVILLE — The battle for the Little Brown Jug was a close one. Greenville High School football lost in double overtime to Sidney High School 49-48 at Harmon Field. “I learned a lot about this team tonight. These kids fight. We got better this week. We made plays and kids stepped up,” Head coach Bart Schmitz said.
peakofohio.com
Indian Lake and Bellefontaine Cross Country results from Saturday
Competed at Columbus Grove. The girls team finished 11th of 16 teams. Team scores were Minster 69, Ottawa Glandorf 82, Liberty Benton 101, Napoleon 211, Archbold 225, St Marys 228, Fairview 231, Anna 243, Wauseon 243, Van Wert 245, and Indian Lake with 247. Reagan Rash led the Indian Lake...
Ohio State Marching Band ‘jazz’ up home opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band jazzed up the Buckeyes’ home opener against Notre Dame during the first halftime show of the year. The Best Damn Band In The Land’s (TBDBITL) halftime show “Buckeye Jazz Cafe” wowed the crowd for the first of five straight performances to kick off the 2022 […]
Two taken to Children’s Hospital after fight following Ohio football game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fight at Eastmoor Academy High School following a football game Friday night, according to Columbus Police. A CPD dispatcher stated a fight involving more than 100 people broke out in the parking lot of Eastmoor Academy shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, […]
WLWT 5
Ohio corn maze celebrates 100th anniversary of OSU stadium
MILFORD CENTER, Ohio — A central Ohio farm is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium, the home of the Buckeyes. The “Maize at Little Darby Creek” in Milford Center has turned its' corn field maze into a tribute to the stadium known as “The Shoe”.
Newton Falls business shares ‘nightmare’ it took to get up and running
A new business in Newton Falls is ready to be open and grilling Saturday. However, its owners say they've faced hurdles with the city to get to this point.
peakofohio.com
Shelley Kay Beaty
Shelley Kay Beaty, 74, of Crestview, Florida, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at North Okaloosa Medical Center, in Crestview, Florida. Shelley was born in Bellefontaine on August 8, 1948, to the late Merle and Helen Pauline (Pence) Manahan. She was also preceded in death by a sister Sharon Payne.
Despite weather, concert at Canfield Fair continues
Despite Sunday's severe weather, the Sam Hunt concert is still going on at the Canfield Fair.
peakofohio.com
Barbara A. Stewart
Barbara A. Stewart, 83, of Bellefontaine, passed away Wednesday morning, August 31, 2022, at Ayden Health Care of Belle Springs. Barbara was born in Logan County, Ohio, on March 18, 1939, to the late Edward A. and Katherine L. (Newell) Bewley. She graduated from Bellefontaine High School in 1957. On July 19, 1966, she married Ronald E. Stewart in Bellefontaine, and he preceded her in death on February 11, 2001.
Xenia Daily Gazette
XCS to break ground on new Warner
XENIA — Xenia Community Schools is holding a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off construction of the new Warner Middle School. The ceremony — set for 12 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 — will feature speakers from the district and a member of the construction project team from SHP, the project architectural firm. Current leadership students from Warner Middle School, and a few members of the classes of 2030 and 2031 will also participate. The future students will be among the first classes to attend the new facility as sixth and seventh grade students.
Gallery: Flash flooding photos from across the Valley
Severe weather and flooding photos from across the Valley on Sunday.
Jackknifed semi debris leads to I-75 closure
According to regional dispatch, at 9:32 a.m., a semi truck swerved to avoid hitting a car heading north on I-75 past the Stanley Avenue exit.
The stories behind 5 unique Ohio city names
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Reminderville and Knockemstiff to Put-in-Bay and Celeryville, Ohio is home to a number of cities and towns with head-scratching names. Some of the oddest Ohio towns have connections to Ohio State University and movies. Here are five Ohio cities and the stories behind their names. Celeryville South of Willard in Huron […]
Fans frustrated Crew owners hosting fundraiser for J.D. Vance
Republican U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance will visit Columbus in three weeks for a campaign fundraiser hosted by owners of the Columbus Crew professional soccer team. Team supporters are unhappy and see it as a reversal from previous decisions to avoid politics. Morgan Hughes co-founded Save The Crew and remains active in the community of […] The post Fans frustrated Crew owners hosting fundraiser for J.D. Vance appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
6 Family-Friendly Things to do in Dayton, Ohio
It’s easy to forget that Dayton is only an hour away from Columbus! It makes for a great day trip for nearby families. There really are a lot of things to do with kids in Dayton!. My family LOVES to visit the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force...
WANE-TV
1 killed, 21 injured when semi causes pileup on Ohio highway
LIMA, Ohio (WANE) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash from Sunday afternoon involving nine vehicles on a highway in Allen County, Ohio. The initial investigation determined a 2019 Freightliner semitrailer was driving on I-75 southbound when it approached slowed traffic due to a separate crash near the 125 mile-marker around 12:25 p.m.
WLWT 5
Ohio Renaissance Festival returns to Warren County on Saturday
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Take a step back in time as the Ohio Renaissance Festival returns to Warren County for its 33rd season on Saturday. On every Saturday and Sunday (including Labor Day Monday), until Oct. 30, the gates will be open wide for guests of all ages to experience a full day of the 16th Century.
Daily Advocate
Activities abound in and around Versailles
Life is filled with ups and downs, late summer/early fall is usually everyone’s favorite time of the year. Everyone’s life regains order and structure with the start of a school year and although it is not always easy to get it together the process simplifies in the weeks to come.
Newton Falls police worker accused of double dipping pay
A member of the Newton Falls Police Department has been accused of receiving pay for time not worked.
