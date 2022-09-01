XENIA — Xenia Community Schools is holding a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off construction of the new Warner Middle School. The ceremony — set for 12 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 — will feature speakers from the district and a member of the construction project team from SHP, the project architectural firm. Current leadership students from Warner Middle School, and a few members of the classes of 2030 and 2031 will also participate. The future students will be among the first classes to attend the new facility as sixth and seventh grade students.

XENIA, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO