ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Liberty, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Advocate

Green Wave stopped within a yard of the endzone in 2OT loss

GREENVILLE — The battle for the Little Brown Jug was a close one. Greenville High School football lost in double overtime to Sidney High School 49-48 at Harmon Field. “I learned a lot about this team tonight. These kids fight. We got better this week. We made plays and kids stepped up,” Head coach Bart Schmitz said.
GREENVILLE, OH
peakofohio.com

Indian Lake and Bellefontaine Cross Country results from Saturday

Competed at Columbus Grove. The girls team finished 11th of 16 teams. Team scores were Minster 69, Ottawa Glandorf 82, Liberty Benton 101, Napoleon 211, Archbold 225, St Marys 228, Fairview 231, Anna 243, Wauseon 243, Van Wert 245, and Indian Lake with 247. Reagan Rash led the Indian Lake...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State Marching Band ‘jazz’ up home opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band jazzed up the Buckeyes’ home opener against Notre Dame during the first halftime show of the year. The Best Damn Band In The Land’s (TBDBITL) halftime show “Buckeye Jazz Cafe” wowed the crowd for the first of five straight performances to kick off the 2022 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
West Liberty, OH
Salem, OH
Sports
West Liberty, OH
Sports
WLWT 5

Ohio corn maze celebrates 100th anniversary of OSU stadium

MILFORD CENTER, Ohio — A central Ohio farm is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium, the home of the Buckeyes. The “Maize at Little Darby Creek” in Milford Center has turned its' corn field maze into a tribute to the stadium known as “The Shoe”.
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

Shelley Kay Beaty

Shelley Kay Beaty, 74, of Crestview, Florida, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at North Okaloosa Medical Center, in Crestview, Florida. Shelley was born in Bellefontaine on August 8, 1948, to the late Merle and Helen Pauline (Pence) Manahan. She was also preceded in death by a sister Sharon Payne.
CRESTVIEW, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audrey Collins
peakofohio.com

Barbara A. Stewart

Barbara A. Stewart, 83, of Bellefontaine, passed away Wednesday morning, August 31, 2022, at Ayden Health Care of Belle Springs. Barbara was born in Logan County, Ohio, on March 18, 1939, to the late Edward A. and Katherine L. (Newell) Bewley. She graduated from Bellefontaine High School in 1957. On July 19, 1966, she married Ronald E. Stewart in Bellefontaine, and he preceded her in death on February 11, 2001.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

XCS to break ground on new Warner

XENIA — Xenia Community Schools is holding a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off construction of the new Warner Middle School. The ceremony — set for 12 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 — will feature speakers from the district and a member of the construction project team from SHP, the project architectural firm. Current leadership students from Warner Middle School, and a few members of the classes of 2030 and 2031 will also participate. The future students will be among the first classes to attend the new facility as sixth and seventh grade students.
XENIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Raiders#Jr High Youth#The Lady Tigers#West Liberty Salem#Northeastern#Spartans
NBC4 Columbus

The stories behind 5 unique Ohio city names

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Reminderville and Knockemstiff to Put-in-Bay and Celeryville, Ohio is home to a number of cities and towns with head-scratching names. Some of the oddest Ohio towns have connections to Ohio State University and movies. Here are five Ohio cities and the stories behind their names. Celeryville South of Willard in Huron […]
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Fans frustrated Crew owners hosting fundraiser for J.D. Vance

Republican U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance will visit Columbus in three weeks for a campaign fundraiser hosted by owners of the Columbus Crew professional soccer team. Team supporters are unhappy and see it as a reversal from previous decisions to avoid politics. Morgan Hughes co-founded Save The Crew and remains active in the community of […] The post Fans frustrated Crew owners hosting fundraiser for J.D. Vance appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLUMBUS, OH
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

6 Family-Friendly Things to do in Dayton, Ohio

It’s easy to forget that Dayton is only an hour away from Columbus! It makes for a great day trip for nearby families. There really are a lot of things to do with kids in Dayton!. My family LOVES to visit the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force...
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE-TV

1 killed, 21 injured when semi causes pileup on Ohio highway

LIMA, Ohio (WANE) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash from Sunday afternoon involving nine vehicles on a highway in Allen County, Ohio. The initial investigation determined a 2019 Freightliner semitrailer was driving on I-75 southbound when it approached slowed traffic due to a separate crash near the 125 mile-marker around 12:25 p.m.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio Renaissance Festival returns to Warren County on Saturday

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Take a step back in time as the Ohio Renaissance Festival returns to Warren County for its 33rd season on Saturday. On every Saturday and Sunday (including Labor Day Monday), until Oct. 30, the gates will be open wide for guests of all ages to experience a full day of the 16th Century.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Activities abound in and around Versailles

Life is filled with ups and downs, late summer/early fall is usually everyone’s favorite time of the year. Everyone’s life regains order and structure with the start of a school year and although it is not always easy to get it together the process simplifies in the weeks to come.
VERSAILLES, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy