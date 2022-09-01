Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
10 date night ideas in the Charleston-Huntington area
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — If you are looking for unique and exciting date night ideas, the cities of Charleston and Huntington have plenty to offer. Ranging from an arcade, to a theme park, to a rose garden and more, here are 10 date night ideas in the Charleston-Huntington area! 1. Axes & Ales “Eat, drink, […]
1st Olive Tree, South Charleston Beer Festival raises money for good cause
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A fun event in South Charleston was all for a good cause! Today, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 marked the inaugural “Olive Tree, South Charleston Beer Festival.” The event took place at the Olive Tree Catering and Cafe restaurant on Second Avenue and C Street. The event featured all kinds of […]
wfxrtv.com
Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in “National Cinema Day.”. According to the National Cinema Day website, on Sat., Sept. 3, all movies will be $3, “every movie, every showtime, every format.”
sciotopost.com
A Southern Ohio Town is Hosting a Harry Potter Festival in November
Ironton – Dust off your wands and sharpen your casting skills, the City of Ironton will host a Magic-themed festival for all wizards and muggles. This fall November 12th – 13th the 2022 Ironton Wizardfest will commence that will host all kinds of wizard events. According to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth Times
River Days Parade a soggy success
Despite the rain, parade watchers and River Days fans gathered in masses for the annual River Days Parade. This is year 59 of one of the longest running parades in Ohio. “It poured down the rain and we had a lot of muddy feet, but, other than that I think it went really well,” says Stan Tackett, parade organizer. “There’s probably about 175 floats in the parade today. It’s the largest grand parade in the state of Ohio and it’s the largest daytime single parade for any event.”
wchstv.com
Inaugural Nitro and St. Albans fireworks display: What you need to know
KANAWHA COUNTY W.Va. (WCHS) — Labor Day is a time for fireworks, barbecues and spending time with family. Two cities in Kanawha County have collaborated to provide a fireworks display that is sure to light up your holiday. In order to prepare for Sunday's fireworks display, Nitro and Saint...
wchstv.com
Huntington awarded $15 million to develop former industrial sites; first tenants announced
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The City of Huntington announced Friday that it has received millions of dollars in federal funding to help develop two former industrial sites into manufacturing hubs. The Appalachian Climate Technology Now Coalition of West Virginia, which the city is a part of, recently received $62.8...
Rollin’ Smoke BBQ restaurant in Kanawha County closes its doors
BIG CHIMNEY, WV (WOWK) – A beloved local business in Kanawha County is closing. On Friday, Sept. 2, Rollin’ Smoke BBQ in Big Chimney announced on their Facebook page they are closing their doors for good. In a pair post, the restaurant attributed the closure to the economy and a dip in sales. Below is […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Virginia-shaped cloud spotted on country road
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Take a look at this cloud! While spotted over Meigs County, Ohio, this cloud is shaped like the Mountain State! On Aug. 26, Meigs County resident Jordan Pickens was traveling along U.S. 33 near Kountry Resort Campground when he saw this cloud. In his Facebook post, Pickens said it reminded […]
Metro News
Nucor continues prep work for massive project in Mason County
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Plans to start construction of the massive Nucor Steel production facility in Mason County are progressing. Speaking on MetroNews “Talkline” in recent days, Nucor Vice-President and General Manager John Farris said they company has set up its headquarters temporarily in the old Mason County Armory and continued to lay the ground work for construction.
Yeager Airport executive director submits resignation
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Officials with West Virginia International Yeager Airport say their executive director plans to resign. Officials say Executive Director Nick Keller submitted his resignation, but the airport’s board has not yet met to discuss the matter. Officials did not give a reason for Keller’s resignation and say they will not be commenting […]
$62 million in grant money coming to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than $62 million is coming to communities in West Virginia to help usher in new manufacturing and workforce development. The ACT Now Coalition of West Virginia, which includes 21 coal-impacted communities in southern West Virginia, was one of 21 winners of the U.S. Economic Development Board’s Build Back Better Regional […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvexplorer.com
Early bear gun seasons launch in September in W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Early black bear gun hunting, with or without dogs, is available in four counties from September 3-11, 2022, and will open up in five additional counties on October 1, according to the W.Va. Division of Natural Resources. Colin Carpenter, black bear project leader for the division,...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport-Based Thrasher Group Remains in Growth Mode; Acquires Charleston-Based Dunn Engineers
The Thrasher Group, Inc. has recently acquired longtime Charleston-based engineering firm, Dunn Engineers. This acquisition adds nearly 20 new staff members to Thrasher’s already robust team of engineering, architectural, and field services personnel. Continuing to focus predominantly on utility engineering, the staff from Dunn Engineers will now become part...
New Show! 13 News starts ‘Good Day at 4’ Sept. 5
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Exciting things are happening here at WOWK! Be sure to tune in or set your DVR for our newest newscast “Good Day at 4!” The show starts tomorrow, Monday, Sept. 5. Good Day at 4 will be live every weekday at 4 p.m., so be sure to join 13 News Anchor […]
Ginseng season 2022 has begun
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Ginseng harvest season is now open and will continue through Wednesday, November 30. Observing the legal season and regulations helps preserve Appalachia’s endangered wild ginseng. Harvesting pulls up the ginseng root, ending the plant’s ability to replace itself with new generations. To help the...
Wet summer, different call for fall
(WOWK) — Meteorological summer is over meaning it’s time to start adding up the statistics and ranking temperature and precipitation. While the official climate tallies are not in just yet, appears Charleston may have had its wettest summertime on record. From June 1 until the end of August, Charleston had 24.42 inches of rain which […]
wvpublic.org
Three W.Va. Airports Receive $8.7 Million For Projects
West Virginia will receive more than $8.7 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for three airport projects. The investment of federal dollars at airports in Lewisburg, Charleston and Huntington is expected to increase airport safety and efficiency for travelers and boost tourism and economic development across the state.
WSAZ
Body found in Ohio River identified
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department has released the identity of a body found in the Ohio River on Tuesday, August 30. Police say the body of Christopher S. Delbart, 51, of Guyandotte was recovered from the Ohio River near 15th Street. At this time, Huntington Police say...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia DNR updates coyote regulations, plans bear survey
SOUTH CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has updated night coyote hunting regulations, is studying bears and is encouraging hunters to be ready for the coming seasons. Updates to hunt coyote at night include using any color artificial light or night vision technology, image intensification, thermal...
Comments / 0