ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool sign Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo on season-long loan from Juventus

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tu2oT_0heckAqk00

Liverpool have ended their search for a midfielder with the season-long loan signing of Brazil international Arthur Melo from Juventus.

The 26-year-old completed his medical on deadline day and Liverpool will pay a €4.5m loan fee, while the deal is subject to international clearance.

Jurgen Klopp ’s crisis in midfield escalated following the 2-1 win over Newcastle on Wednesday night, with captain Jordan Henderson set to undergo scans on a hamstring injury that could sideline him for three weeks.

The Liverpool manager had already admitted he had been wrong in not signing a midfielder earlier in the window, with injuries to Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain having further limited his options.

Arthur, who had fallen down the pecking order at Juventus, was identified as a short-term solution and The Independent’s Miguel Delaney reports the loan deal does not include an obligation to buy next summer.

However, Liverpool retain the option to make the signing permanent if they choose. A statement from Juventus revealed there is a €37.5m clause which Liverpool can trigger next summer.

Arthur told Liverpool’s website: “I’m really, really happy to be here wearing this great shirt with this famous badge that represents so much in world football, it’s a dream.

“We talked a lot, and our ideas and visions were a good fit so I’m sure it was the right choice. I’m really happy and highly motivated to continue living my dream on the pitch and giving my all in a Liverpool shirt.”

Arthur was a substitute in Liverpool’s famous 4-0 comeback win over Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals and added: “Liverpool have a wonderful history in football. I’ve played against Liverpool, I know what it feels like to be in the stadium with the fans behind them.

“I was with the opposition and now I’m on the right side so I’m really excited. It’s a massive club with a great manager, great players. As I said before, it’s a dream to be here.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture

Chelsea are set to play a strong line-up as the take on Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League. Thomas Tuchel’s Blue won the competition in 2021, and although they have made a faltering start to the season, they were buoyed by a comeback victory over London rivals West Ham on the weekend. Dinamo Zagreb are the reigning Croatian champions but have never qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League and, on paper, are Chelsea's easiest opponents in a group also containing AC Milan and RB Salzburg. But Chelsea must contain the threat of striker Josip...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

PSG vs Juventus live stream: How to watch Champions League game online tonight

Two of Europe’s biggest-name clubs go head to head on the opening day of 2022-23 Champions League group stage action as Paris Saint-Germain host Juventus at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday evening.PSG begin their 11th consecutive season in Europe’s top-tier competition still trying to win the trophy for the first time, after finishing as runners-up in 2020, being eliminated in the semi-finals in 2021 and exiting in the round of 16 last year. Claiming the Champions League title has become something of an obsession for the club and their Qatari owners in particular.The French side already look on track...
UEFA
The Independent

Is Sevilla vs Manchester City on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League clash

Manchester City are hoping that the arrival of Erling Haaland can finally push them over the top in the Champions League as their latest attempt to capture the holy grail of that elusive European trophy gets underway against Sevilla on Tuesday evening.Haaland has been even better than advertised since joining from Borussia Dortmund over the summer, with his goal in the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa at the weekend his tenth of the campaign already as he has somehow made the dominant team of the last half-decade in English football even more formidable.The one missing piece of silverware for Pep...
UEFA
The Independent

Why is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wearing a mask for Chelsea in Champions League?

New Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is wearing a mask to train and play since his deadline day transfer from Barcelona.Manager Thomas Tuchel hopes to call on the Gabonese striker to boost the Blues’ attack and kick-start their season after a stuttering start.The 33-year-old watched his new side beat West Ham on Saturday and has since travelled to Zagreb with the squad for the Champions League group stage opener, alongside new signing signing Denis Zakaria, and could make his debut against Dinamo Zagreb.Should Aubameyang line up for the Blues, he will be forced to wear a mask as he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arthur Melo
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
The Independent

WWE: Drew McIntyre teases huge match with popular star who hasn’t wrestled since 2016

Drew McIntyre is facing off against Roman Reigns in one of the biggest matches of his career to date on Saturday night (3 September), but he still has eyes on the future. The Scotsman is challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, in what is WWE’s first major UK stadium show since SummerSlam 1992. Despite having his hands full with Reigns, McIntyre has teased a future match with fellow Brit Stu Bennett (known as Wade Barrett in WWE). Speaking to The Independent about his early career, McIntyre reminisced about his time in Florida...
WWE
The Independent

Atalanta take over at the top of Serie A with win at struggling Monza

Atalanta’s fine start to the season continued as they recorded a 2-0 win at Monza to move back to the top of Serie A.Gian Piero Gasperini’s side have dropped just two points so far and were good value for their win as a first Atalanta goal for Rasmus Hojlund set them on their way 12 minutes into the second half.Ademola Lookman set up the first and played a part in the second as Marlon’s own goal secured the victory, leaving newly-promoted Monza bottom of the table with five losses from five.3 points, Goal and assist not a bad Monday 😉...
SOCCER
The Independent

England vs Luxembourg live stream: How to watch Lionesses’ World Cup qualifier online and on TV today

England’s historic European Championship triumph has catipulted the Lionesses to superstardom as they ended the country’s long wait for a major trophy.Sarina Wiegman’s side returned to action on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Austria and in doing so booked their place at the World Cup next year.Having already secured qualification, they now return for their first home match since claiming the Euros at Wembley.They take on a Luxembourg side who were thumped 10-0 by the Lionesses in September last year. More of the same this time around?Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.When is Austria vs...
WORLD
The Independent

Max Verstappen wins home Dutch Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton fumes at Mercedes

Max Verstappen won the Dutch Grand Prix after a furious Lewis Hamilton’s charge for a breathtaking victory was derailed by a Mercedes strategy error.Hamilton was second when Valtteri Bottas broke down in his Alfa Romeo with 15 laps remaining in Zandvoort.But while those around him stopped for the speediest soft tyres, Hamilton was left out on old mediums.F1 LIVE: Reaction as Verstappen wins Dutch Grand PrixHamilton assumed the lead of the race, but Mercedes’ questionable decision rendered the seven-time world champion a sitting duck, just as in last season’s title decider in Abu Dhabi, when the race resumed on...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Barcelona
The Independent

5 key players set to impress as this season’s Premiership gets under way

The new Gallagher Premiership season kicks off with a tough act to follow after Leicester’s gripping title triumph last term.The Tigers took Premiership silverware for the first time since 2013, courtesy of Freddie Burns’ late drop-goal that sunk Saracens at Twickenham.Here, the PA news agency identifies five players to watch as the competition prepares for action.Ellis Genge (Bristol)𝗚𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼 𝗸𝗻𝗼𝘄: @EllisGenge 💫🛀 Superstitions?🦸‍♂️ Rugby idol growing up?🎧 Pre-match music?🎤 Karaoke song? pic.twitter.com/FiVYWlMM8X— Bristol Bears 🐻 (@BristolBears) August 29, 2022Powerful prop Genge was arguably English rugby’s player of the season last term, delivering sustained excellence for club and country. He captained...
RUGBY
The Independent

The Independent

826K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy