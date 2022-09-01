ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMAZ

'Where will you go?' | Democrats, medical community condemns AMC's closure

ATLANTA — Medical professionals joined state elected leaders and Georgia Democrats to condemn the closure of Atlanta Medical Center and called for actionable next steps to not leave the community with fewer options for care. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams held a press conference Friday to highlight the urgency...
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

$150M lawsuit in teen's police shooting death against Cobb County dismissed on qualified immunity grounds

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A federal civil suit in the police shooting death of 17-year-old Vincent Truitt was dismissed this week. Truitt was shot by a Cobb County Police officer at the end of a chase in July 2020. Police had been pursuing a stolen car he was a passenger in. A Cobb County grand jury ruled the shooting justified in Feb. 2021 and declined to bring charges against the officer involved.
COBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy