Ex-Special Master Kenneth Feinberg Foresees Problem With Trump's Case
The man brought in to oversee 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund says candidates who match the criteria and are willing to go against the DoJ may be hard to find.
Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision
Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
US News and World Report
Elon Musk $258 Billion Dogecoin Lawsuit Expands
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The $258 billion racketeering lawsuit accusing Elon Musk of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency Dogecoin has expanded, adding seven new investor plaintiffs and six new defendants including his tunnel construction business Boring Co. According to an amended complaint filed on Tuesday night in...
Fed's 'soft landing' hopes alive as it edges toward another big rate hike
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is "strongly committed" to fighting inflation and remains hopeful that can be done without the "very high social costs" involved in prior campaigns to control surging prices, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday, in remarks echoed by other U.S. central bankers as they mull another potentially outsized interest rate increase.
US News and World Report
Analysis-U.S. Ban on Nvidia, AMD Chips Seen Boosting Chinese Rivals
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The U.S. ban on exports to China of Nvidia and AMD's flagship artificial intelligence chips will create new business opportunities for domestic startups jockeying for a piece of China's fast-growing data center chip market, industry executives and analysts told Reuters. The ban is part of a...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Deal Partner for Trump's Truth Social Fails to Get Backing for SPAC Extension -Sources
(Reuters) - The blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with Donald Trump's social media company failed to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. At stake is a $1.3 billion cash infusion that Trump Media &...
US News and World Report
Jan. 6 Panel Urges Judge to Allow Ex-Trump Aide Meadows' Testimony
(Reuters) - Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' conversations with then-President Donald Trump during last year's siege on the U.S. Capitol should not be shielded from lawmakers, a lawyer for the congressional committee probing the riots told a judge in Washington on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols...
US News and World Report
Pentagon Stops Accepting F-35 Jets to Check for Chinese Content
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Pentagon has stopped accepting new F-35 jets after it discovered a magnet used in the stealthy fighter's engine was made with unauthorized material from China, a U.S. official said on Wednesday. An investigation that gathered steam in mid-August found that an alloy in the engine's...
US News and World Report
T-Mobile Sells Wireline Business to Cogent for $1, Expects Hefty Charge
(Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc is doubling down on 5G services after it struck a deal on Wednesday to sell its wireline business to Cogent Communications Holdings Inc for $1, while taking a $1 billion charge on the transaction. The deal includes a $700 million contract under which Cogent will...
US News and World Report
Property Developer Sunac China Will Oppose Winding-Up Petition in Hong Kong
(Reuters) - Cash-strapped property developer Sunac China said on Thursday it will oppose the winding-up petition it received at the Hong Kong High Court over the non-payment of certain senior notes worth $22 million and interest. Sunac China is among a number of Chinese developers in Hong King, including China...
US News and World Report
Pharmacy Operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger Begin Opioid Trial in New Mexico
(Reuters) -U.S. pharmacy operators Walgreens Boots Alliance, Walmart Inc and Kroger Co on Tuesday faced off against the state of New Mexico in the latest trial over their alleged role in the U.S. opioid epidemic, following recent high-profile losses for pharmacies in other lawsuits. New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas,...
US News and World Report
Finding Special Master in Trump Classified Documents Case No Easy Task
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal judge has given the U.S. Justice Department and Donald Trump's lawyers until Friday to come up with a list of potential candidates to serve as a special master to review records the FBI seized from the former president's Florida estate. But finding people who have...
US News and World Report
Decision to Block California Ban on Under-21 Rifle Sales Vacated
(Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday set aside its decision that California's ban on selling semiautomatic weapons to adults under 21 was unconstitutional, citing a recent Supreme Court ruling that changed how judges must evaluate firearms laws. In a brief order, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals returned...
US News and World Report
Stocks Jump as Treasury Yields Ease and Oil Prices Sell Off
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global stocks rallied on Wednesday after recent losses as benchmark U.S. Treasury yields eased from three-month highs and oil prices fell below $90 a barrel. The dollar surged to a 24-year peak against the yen and a 37-year high versus sterling, but the dollar index =USD...
