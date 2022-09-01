Read full article on original website
Florida May Look For Alternative Homeowner Insurance Ratings
TALLAHASSEE -- State leaders don't like the way a ratings agency is treating Florida property insurance companies, so they may go shopping for another one. A joint legislative budget commission will consider spending a million and a half dollars that would look for alternatives to Demotech, which currently rates Florida insurers.
Oregon Gets $41-Million For Wood Products Research
More than $16 million of federal funds are on their way to University of Oregon and $8 million to Oregon State University researchers after the Oregon Mass Timber Coalition was named a grant recipient by the historic Build Back Better Regional Challenge. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration...
Train Derails In Northern Iowa, Spilling Asphalt Into Nearby Creek
(Hampton, IA) -- Cleanup is underway after a train derails in northern Iowa, resulting in asphalt spilling into a creek. Union Pacific says about 44 train cars derailed near Hampton around 3:30 a.m. Union Pacific says some asphalt spilled into Otter Creek and hazmat crews are working on getting it cleanup up. No one's hurt and the cause of the crash hasn't been determined.
Oregon National Guard Mobilized For Rum Creek Fire
The Oregon National Guard is helping fight the Rum Creek Fire that has burned approximately 17,000 acres and is said to be 12% contained. Fifty-one guard members have been helping with the safety and security of the area with road closure points since Monday, Aug. 29, in the Merlin area. Additionally, the guard has dispatched an HH-60 medical lift helicopter and crew to the Medford Airport to help if any firefighters or support staff become critically injured and need rapid transport for medical treatment.
