Fire Country: next episode promo, cast and everything we know about the new drama

With all of the talent fueling the series behind the scenes, Fire Country has the potential to be a blazing hit this fall TV season. Not only is Hollywood legend and 10-time-Emmy-winning producer Jerry Bruckheimer ( The Amazing Race , CSI: Vegas ) on board as an executive producer, but the showrunner is Tia Napolitano, who served as a producer on Grey’s Anatomy , Station 19 and Scandal . With Napolitano in the mix, we can only hope that a little Shonda Rhimes magic somehow makes its way to the new CBS show.

In some good news for those already getting hooked on the series, Deadline reports the show has already received a full-season order from CBS. That's definitely a great sign that the show is worth you investing your time in.

Here’s everything we know about Fire Country season 1.

When is the next episode of Fire Country?

Fire Country continues to captivate fans with not only its unique take on firefighting dramas, but also its plot development among the interesting characters.

The next new episode titled "Get Some, Be Safe" airs on Friday, November 4, at 9 pm ET/PT. Here is the episode synopsis:

"A vegetation fire gets complicated for the crew when a panicked horse refuses to evacuate a burning barn. Meanwhile, Vince’s brother Luke, the Cal Fire communications director, makes a surprise visit in town."

Here's a sneak peek of what's to come.

What is Fire Country about?

Max Thieriot, Fire Country (Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

CBS provides the following description of the Fire Country plot:

"Max Thieriot stars as Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It’s a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began.

"Five years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he’s back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire."

Fire Country season 1 cast

Right off the bat, the casting is special because starring as the series lead is Max Thieriot. Thieriot is not only acting in the series, but he is on board as an executive producer. Furthermore, he created Fire Country using his experiences growing up in Northern California, or Fire Country, as inspiration.

It looks like Thieriot has entered a busy time in his career as Deadline reports that he will not only be starring in Fire Country , but he’s also scheduled to appear in SEAL Team season 6, which will air on its new home at Paramount Plus.

Here’s a list of all the series regulars:

Max Thieriot ( Bates Motel ) as Bode

Billy Burke ( 9-1-1: Lonestar ) as Vince

Kevin Alejandro ( Arrow ) as Manny

Diane Farr ( Splitting Up Together ) as Sharon

Stephanie Arcila ( Don’t Breathe 2 ) as Gabriela

Jordan Calloway ( Black Lightning ) as Jake

Jules Latimer ( Guilty Party ) as Eve

Fire Country season 1 trailer

On September 16, CBS released an extended trailer for Fire Country season 1. Who's ready to tune into the new series?

Looking at the first trailer, we can’t help but be reminded of the first few seasons of Grey’s Anatomy in terms of the camaraderie among coworkers/friends.

How to watch Fire Country season 1

Fire Country airs live on CBS. For those without traditional cable/satellite television, CBS is also available through a number of live TV streaming services, including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Paramount Plus Premium subscribers and subscribers to the CBS app also have the opportunity to watch episodes live as they air.

If you’re someone that prefers to watch things in your own time, you can watch episodes on-demand via the CBS app and Paramount Plus the day after the episodes premiere.

Once we hear official word about a UK release date, we’ll be sure to provide you with an update.