Fire Country: next episode, cast and everything we know about the new drama

By Terrell Smith
 4 days ago

With all of the talent fueling the series behind the scenes, Fire Country has become one of the hit new series on TV in fall 2022. Not only is Hollywood legend and 10-time-Emmy-winning producer Jerry Bruckheimer ( The Amazing Race , CSI: Vegas ) on board as an executive producer, but the showrunner is Tia Napolitano, who served as a producer on Grey’s Anatomy , Station 19 and Scandal . With Napolitano in the mix, we can only hope that a little Shonda Rhimes magic somehow makes its way to the new CBS show.

In some good news for those already getting hooked on the series, Deadline reports the show has already received a full-season order from CBS. That's definitely a great sign that the show is worth you investing your time in.

Here's everything we know about Fire Country .

When is the next Fire Country episode?

Fire Country is all new on Friday, December 2, with its latest episode airing at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS. Here is the official synopsis for the episode, titled "Happy to Help":

"Bode’s crew is accused of stealing a designer watch from a fire mop up, and the crew responds to a high-stakes call about an extremely dangerous gas leak."

Here's a preview of this week's episode:

If you need to catch up with this or any other episode of Fire Country , you can do so on Paramount Plus .

Fire Country plot

Kevin Alejandro, Fire Country (Image credit: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

CBS provides the following description of the Fire Country plot:

"Max Thieriot stars as Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It’s a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began.

"Five years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he’s back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire."

Fire Country cast

Right off the bat, the casting is special because starring as the series lead is Max Thieriot. Thieriot is not only acting in the series, but he is on board as an executive producer. Furthermore, he created Fire Country using his experiences growing up in Northern California, or Fire Country, as inspiration.

It looks like Thieriot has entered a busy time in his career as Deadline reports that he will not only be starring in Fire Country , but he’s also scheduled to appear in SEAL Team season 6, which airs on its new home at Paramount Plus.

Here's a list of all the series regulars:

  • Max Thieriot ( Bates Motel ) as Bode
  • Billy Burke ( 9-1-1: Lonestar ) as Vince
  • Kevin Alejandro ( Arrow ) as Manny
  • Diane Farr ( Splitting Up Together ) as Sharon
  • Stephanie Arcila ( Don’t Breathe 2 ) as Gabriela
  • Jordan Calloway ( Black Lightning ) as Jake
  • Jules Latimer ( Guilty Party ) as Eve

Fire Country trailer

On September 16, CBS released an extended trailer for Fire Country season 1. Who's ready to tune into the new series?

Looking at the first trailer, we can't help but be reminded of the first few seasons of Grey’s Anatomy in terms of the camaraderie among coworkers/friends.

How to watch Fire Country

Fire Country airs live on CBS. For those without traditional cable/satellite television, CBS is also available through a number of live TV streaming services, including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Paramount Plus Premium subscribers and subscribers to the CBS app also have the opportunity to watch episodes live as they air.

If you’re someone that prefers to watch things in your own time, you can watch episodes on-demand via the CBS app and Paramount Plus the day after the episodes premiere.

Once we hear official word about a UK release date, we’ll be sure to provide you with an update.

