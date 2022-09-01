Read full article on original website
New report explores impact of nursing faculty struggles on Hawaii’s health workforce shortage
New data from the Hawai‘i’ State Center for Nursing offers a detailed perspective on the impact of nursing faculty shortages on the overall statewide health workforce. The 2020-2021 Hawai‘i’ State Nurse Education Capacity Report analyzed 8 nursing schools based on enrollment capacity, graduation, faculty, and other factors.
Newsom’s Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health is ‘strategic’ way to address high rates of youth mental illness
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recently-released Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health encompasses various efforts to help combat rising rates of mental illness and suicide, and low rates of mental health care service utilization among children in the state. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector...
