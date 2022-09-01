ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Comments / 1

Related
AL.com

Birmingham’s getting hosed by water works board

No bills, multiple bills, outrageously huge bills that are double or triple what customers usually pay for water. The Birmingham Water Works board is a dysfunctional hot mess. And they’ve done jumped on Mayor Randall Woodfin’s last nerve. Woodfin was in a particularly grumpy mood last Monday when...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, AL
Society
Mountain Brook, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
Mountain Brook, AL
Society
Vestavia Hills, AL
Society
County
Jefferson County, AL
Hoover, AL
Government
Hoover, AL
Society
City
Hoover, AL
City
Homewood, AL
Vestavia Hills, AL
Government
Homewood, AL
Society
Jefferson County, AL
Government
City
Mountain Brook, AL
Homewood, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Society
City
Vestavia Hills, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham Holocaust survivor dies at age 95

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Ruth Scheuer Siegler, one of a precious few Holocaust survivors in Alabama, died early Saturday morning at the age of 95. Watch the video above to learn about a story of triumph over tragedy and courage in the face of inhumanity.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Authorities investigating after person shot in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a person was shot in Center Point on September 4, 2022. Authorities say the victim was shot on Polly Reed Road NE. The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, and is thought to have non-life threatening injuries.
CENTER POINT, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Dating Violence#Mayor#Intercity#Mountain#Ywca Central Alabama
wbrc.com

Which guns are the biggest problem in Birmingham?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in certain parts of Birmingham, you are unfortunately all too familiar with the sound of gunfire. At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Mayor Randall Woodfin blamed much of that on “military style weapons.” But just how prevalent are these types of weapons in our city?
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Witnesses return to knocking on doors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed their door-to-door ministry on September 1, 2022, after two-and-a-half-year suspension because of the COVID pandemic. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the nearly 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 12,000 congregations in the United States.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Mowers find human remains in Pelham

Family offers reward, pleads for answers in man's shooting death. Shooting investigation off Center Point Pkwy. Shooting investigation off Center Point Pkwy.
PELHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
WAFF

Trinity man found safe after leaving UAB hospital unsupervised

TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Trinity man missing for nearly 15 hours was found safe in north Birmingham Sunday. Now, the man’s family is searching for answers as to why he was able to leave a Birmingham hospital by himself. Ron Rikard had been receiving cancer treatment at UAB...
TRINITY, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

The Tragedy of North Birmingham

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. By the spring of 2020, the century-old industrial plant on Birmingham’s 35th Avenue was literally falling apart. Chunks of the metal doors fronting several of the 1,800-degree ovens — which heat coal to produce a fuel called coke — had broken off and tumbled to the ground.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two dead after Saturday shooting on 3rd Avenue West in Birmingham

Birmingham police said at 9:20 pm officers were dispatched to the 100 Block of 3rd Avenue West on report of multiple Shot Spotter alerts. The call was then updated to multiple people shot. Officers arrived on the scene and saw both of the victims lying in the roadway suffering from...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy