Bethlehem, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

WATCH: First-ever Bid-Calling Contest thrills Allentown Fair-goers at Farmerama Theatre

There was plenty of chatter at the Great Allentown Fair’s Farmerama Theatre on Friday, as the fair celebrating 170 years hosted a brand new event connecting present to past. Auctions, or “mud sales,” are an integral part of Pennsylvania’s agricultural life, especially in Amish and Mennonite communities, and they’re probably best known for the entertaining mile-a-minute talking required of bid-callers. This year, the fair introduced the first-ever Great Allentown Fair Bid Calling Contest, held Friday night.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

16th annual “StroudFest” sees great turnout

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUTNY (WBRE/WYOU) — Live music and tasty treats lined the streets of Downtown Stroudsburg as “StroudFest” kicked off on Saturday. Known as being the heart of the Poconos, Stroudsburg became a popular place to be on Saturday as StroudFest took over downtown. The Sherman Theater is the brains behind the event marking its […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Bethlehem, PA
timespub.com

Take a sip down memory lane at Mister Soda Pops

We all remember walking around the neighborhood with friends on those hot summer days, always ending up at (insert their names) house, wondering what we should all do today. Go to the neighborhood pool? Play a game of wiffleball, maybe shoot some hoops, or take a stroll up to the corner store?
PENNDEL, PA
timespub.com

Spotlight: Yardley Friends 66th Annual Flea Market

Like the rest of the world, Yardley Friends Meeting had to hibernate for the past few years. Skipping our flea market in 2020 seemed the only safe step. Last year the sun was out, we all felt secure. A revival of being together outdoors was enjoyed by the greater community and those of our Meeting.
MORRISVILLE, PA
Person
Brett Eldredge
Person
Lauren Alaina
wmmr.com

This is Pennsylvania’s Best Breakfast Spot

I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Pennsylvania has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
timespub.com

Spotlight: Paxson Hill Farm

Explore our ornamental gardens and shop our abundant selection of unique plants. Paxson Hill Farm is a lesser-known gem sitting in the hills of New Hope. With an array of stunning walking gardens in different design styles, there is so much to explore! We also have a large, unique selection of plants in our nursery – some hard to find anywhere else. Paxson Hill is a truly special New Hope attraction. Driving in you’ll be greeted by our scenic preserved field of happy sheep and donkeys. We also offer free-range eggs, fresh produce, and seasonal collectibles. There is something for everyone to enjoy at Paxson Hill Farm, for the plant-enthusiast, animal lover, or gardener alike.
NEW HOPE, PA
doylestownpa.org

Fall Food Truck Fest & Craft Fair

Mark you calendars and join us for the 2nd Annual Fall Food Truck Festival. Featuring 15 food trucks, Crooked Eye Brewery, 20+ crafters, DJ and fun family games. Come on out, kick back and relax at Central Park – Come for lunch, stay for dinner!. When:: Saturday, September 24th.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Times News

Palmerton Class of 1971 reunion

Palmerton’s Class of 1971 couldn’t hold its 50th Class Reunion in 2021 because of the pandemic. On Aug. 27 classmates gathered at Hideaway Hills from Montana, Colorado, Illinois, Missouri, Michigan, Florida, Virginia, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Some members gathered the previous evening at the Beltzville Bar and Grill.
PALMERTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton police: Man swimming with friends drowns in Delaware River

EASTON, Pa. -- The Delaware River has claimed the life of another person who was in the water without a life jacket. The Northampton County Coroner said Juan Pardo, 25, of Colombia, South America, drowned in the area of Scott Park in Easton around 11 a.m. on Sunday. "When we...
EASTON, PA
goleopards.com

Leopards Open Troxell Era With Shutout Win

EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette football opened its 141st season and the John Troxell '94 head coaching era with a 6-0 shutout win over Sacred Heart on Saturday at Fisher Stadium. Lafayette led 6-0 with two minutes in the game and needed a final defensive stand to finish off the two-time defending NEC champion. The Pioneers took over on the final possession of the game at their own 23-yard line following a Lafayette punt.
EASTON, PA
timespub.com

Royal Billiard & Recreation is moving to new location

Royal Billiard & Recreation is celebrating 40 years in the business of providing the best of family fun and entertainment to Bucks County. The staff at Royal Billiard & Recreation often hears “Oh my gosh, I had no idea that you had all of this” from first-time visitors as they walk through the showroom door. As their business has grown over the years, so has their need for showroom space.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Jehovah's Witnesses return to door-knocking ministry

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It's a message that's best spread in person. "We're Jehovah's Witnesses. It's been a while since we've been here," Joshua Gilmour. On 2nd Street in Stroudsburg, Jehovah's Witnesses returned to their signature door-to-door ministry. "It's been about two and a half years, so to be back...
STROUDSBURG, PA

