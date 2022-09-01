Read full article on original website
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy PennsylvaniaTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State records third-straight shutout, defeats Lehigh 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Ohio State hosts Lehigh Sunday for home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Pennsylvania is Home to the Longest and Fastest Zip Line in the CountryTravel MavenTannersville, PA
This Riverfront Resort is the Most Relaxing Pennsylvania GetawayTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces 2022 tour: Where to buy tickets, schedule, dates
Blink, and before you know it, Christmas lights, trees and snowmen will be lining the streets. And no Christmas season would be complete without the hard-rocking, yuletide-loving Trans-Siberian Orchestra. This year, the group will embark on their 100-concert “Ghost Of Christmas Eve Tour” from Nov. 16 through Dec. 30....
WATCH: First-ever Bid-Calling Contest thrills Allentown Fair-goers at Farmerama Theatre
There was plenty of chatter at the Great Allentown Fair’s Farmerama Theatre on Friday, as the fair celebrating 170 years hosted a brand new event connecting present to past. Auctions, or “mud sales,” are an integral part of Pennsylvania’s agricultural life, especially in Amish and Mennonite communities, and they’re probably best known for the entertaining mile-a-minute talking required of bid-callers. This year, the fair introduced the first-ever Great Allentown Fair Bid Calling Contest, held Friday night.
16th annual “StroudFest” sees great turnout
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUTNY (WBRE/WYOU) — Live music and tasty treats lined the streets of Downtown Stroudsburg as “StroudFest” kicked off on Saturday. Known as being the heart of the Poconos, Stroudsburg became a popular place to be on Saturday as StroudFest took over downtown. The Sherman Theater is the brains behind the event marking its […]
Downingtown Resident Among Castaways on Newest Season of ‘Survivor’ TV Series
The popular Survivor tv show will return for its 43rd season on Sept. 21, and among the 18 new castaways is Downingtown resident Lindsay Carmine, writes staff from CBS Los Angeles.
Meteorologist Brittany Boyer returns to high school where her broadcasting journey started
Meteorologist Brittany Boyer made a trip back to Spring-Ford Area High School in Royersford where her broadcasting journey began.
timespub.com
Take a sip down memory lane at Mister Soda Pops
We all remember walking around the neighborhood with friends on those hot summer days, always ending up at (insert their names) house, wondering what we should all do today. Go to the neighborhood pool? Play a game of wiffleball, maybe shoot some hoops, or take a stroll up to the corner store?
thevalleyledger.com
Easton Garlic Fest 2022 brings the stink for 19th year to downtown Easton – Saturday, October 1 & Sunday, October 2
Easton Garlic Fest – 19th annual festival celebrating all things garlic. Saturday, October 1 & Sunday, October 2 – 10 am – 6 pm. A family-friendly event that is free to attend. Highlights include:. Over 100 vendors, including merchandise and crafters, prepared foods, packaged foods, garlic vendors,...
timespub.com
Spotlight: Yardley Friends 66th Annual Flea Market
Like the rest of the world, Yardley Friends Meeting had to hibernate for the past few years. Skipping our flea market in 2020 seemed the only safe step. Last year the sun was out, we all felt secure. A revival of being together outdoors was enjoyed by the greater community and those of our Meeting.
wmmr.com
This is Pennsylvania’s Best Breakfast Spot
I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Pennsylvania has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
timespub.com
Spotlight: Paxson Hill Farm
Explore our ornamental gardens and shop our abundant selection of unique plants. Paxson Hill Farm is a lesser-known gem sitting in the hills of New Hope. With an array of stunning walking gardens in different design styles, there is so much to explore! We also have a large, unique selection of plants in our nursery – some hard to find anywhere else. Paxson Hill is a truly special New Hope attraction. Driving in you’ll be greeted by our scenic preserved field of happy sheep and donkeys. We also offer free-range eggs, fresh produce, and seasonal collectibles. There is something for everyone to enjoy at Paxson Hill Farm, for the plant-enthusiast, animal lover, or gardener alike.
doylestownpa.org
Fall Food Truck Fest & Craft Fair
Mark you calendars and join us for the 2nd Annual Fall Food Truck Festival. Featuring 15 food trucks, Crooked Eye Brewery, 20+ crafters, DJ and fun family games. Come on out, kick back and relax at Central Park – Come for lunch, stay for dinner!. When:: Saturday, September 24th.
This Pennsylvania town is one of the best for fall festivities: study
September rolls around and everyone starts to cozy up to the fall vibes. If you’re looking for the perfect spot to traipse through fallen leaves in an oversized sweater, there’s one right here in Pennsylvania you can head to. SIMILAR STORIES: This place in N.J. is Airbnb’s most...
WFMZ-TV Online
Mi Pueblito Grill in South Allentown to close Sept. 25 after more than 5 years of serving Mexican food
Mi Pueblito Grill will shut down on Sept. 25 after five years of serving Mexican food in South Allentown. The 2200 31st St. SW restaurant did not provide a specific reason for closing. "Experience the flavor of Mexican food & other delectable edibles!" was the restaurant's pitch to customers. Mi...
Times News
Palmerton Class of 1971 reunion
Palmerton’s Class of 1971 couldn’t hold its 50th Class Reunion in 2021 because of the pandemic. On Aug. 27 classmates gathered at Hideaway Hills from Montana, Colorado, Illinois, Missouri, Michigan, Florida, Virginia, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Some members gathered the previous evening at the Beltzville Bar and Grill.
Pudding Bar leaves Easton amid legal battle with landlord. When, where dessert shop is relocating.
After more than a year of tumultuous dispute with their landlord, Khanisa’s The Pudding Bar is vacating Easton in hopes of a new beginning at the Downtown Allentown Market. Co-owners Khanisa and Sean Darby made the announcement this past week on the business’ Instagram page. “We can’t wait...
Crayola, Victaulic CEOs among panel slated to discuss Lehigh Valley’s manufacturing growth
The region’s continuous manufacturing growth will be a main topic in coming weeks when major Lehigh Valley corporations speak out at the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation’s Fall Signature Event. The sixth annual event is being held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton police: Man swimming with friends drowns in Delaware River
EASTON, Pa. -- The Delaware River has claimed the life of another person who was in the water without a life jacket. The Northampton County Coroner said Juan Pardo, 25, of Colombia, South America, drowned in the area of Scott Park in Easton around 11 a.m. on Sunday. "When we...
goleopards.com
Leopards Open Troxell Era With Shutout Win
EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette football opened its 141st season and the John Troxell '94 head coaching era with a 6-0 shutout win over Sacred Heart on Saturday at Fisher Stadium. Lafayette led 6-0 with two minutes in the game and needed a final defensive stand to finish off the two-time defending NEC champion. The Pioneers took over on the final possession of the game at their own 23-yard line following a Lafayette punt.
timespub.com
Royal Billiard & Recreation is moving to new location
Royal Billiard & Recreation is celebrating 40 years in the business of providing the best of family fun and entertainment to Bucks County. The staff at Royal Billiard & Recreation often hears “Oh my gosh, I had no idea that you had all of this” from first-time visitors as they walk through the showroom door. As their business has grown over the years, so has their need for showroom space.
Jehovah's Witnesses return to door-knocking ministry
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It's a message that's best spread in person. "We're Jehovah's Witnesses. It's been a while since we've been here," Joshua Gilmour. On 2nd Street in Stroudsburg, Jehovah's Witnesses returned to their signature door-to-door ministry. "It's been about two and a half years, so to be back...
