Explore our ornamental gardens and shop our abundant selection of unique plants. Paxson Hill Farm is a lesser-known gem sitting in the hills of New Hope. With an array of stunning walking gardens in different design styles, there is so much to explore! We also have a large, unique selection of plants in our nursery – some hard to find anywhere else. Paxson Hill is a truly special New Hope attraction. Driving in you’ll be greeted by our scenic preserved field of happy sheep and donkeys. We also offer free-range eggs, fresh produce, and seasonal collectibles. There is something for everyone to enjoy at Paxson Hill Farm, for the plant-enthusiast, animal lover, or gardener alike.

NEW HOPE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO