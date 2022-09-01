Read full article on original website
Downtown Evansville, IN is Going to The Dogs Saturday, September 10, 2022
As the dog days of summer wind down, our friends with the DOWNTOWN EVANSVILLE – Economic Improvement District have a special day planned for our furry best friends. I think that it is so cute to watch doggies at daycare playing and having the best time ever with other dogs. They really are like little children, and most of them love social time and treats. The Dog Day event in Downtown Evansville will give our dogs a chance to socialize, have some treats, and we (The humans) will get to do some shopping, too.
Evansville Auto Repair Shop Hosts Cruise-In Fundraiser for SMILE on Down Syndrome
I have found that most folks really don't "need" a reason to have a cruise-in. Car owners will jump at the chance to show off all the hard work they have put into their vehicles, and folks like me (who know nothing about cars) love the opportunity to see these 4-wheeled masterpieces. Often, though, there is a good reason for a cruise-in - they are often used as fundraisers for nonprofit organizations. I want to tell you about a cruise-in that hopes to raise a bunch of money for one of the best nonprofits in the Evansville area.
Two Kentucky Farms Bring Farm To Table Event To Town [PHOTOS]
Farmers are what make the world go round. They bless our lives with the hard work they do. Two Kentucky Farms have come together to host a Farm To Table Event. Farming is so much more than people realize. Farmers provide food to our homes each and every day. According...
10th Annual Trivia Night to Benefit Jacob’s Village
If you are full of random knowledge, put it to the test for a good cause at the 10th annual Jacob's Village Trivia Night. Since 1999, Jacob's Village has provided affordable and accessible housing for people with disabilities and older adults in the Evansville area. There are currently 35 residents that call Jacob's Village home, and there is a real sense of community where neighbors know neighbors. It's truly a special place. According to Jacob's Village :
Where to Buy Discounted All-You-Can-Ride Fall Festival Wristbands in Evansville
The 101st annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival will kick off on October 3rd (2022), and as they have done for the past several years, the Club is giving you the chance to save some money on all-you-can-ride wristbands before this year's Festival gets underway. Save $5 on All-You-Can-Ride...
How to Squeeze Out the Last Bit of Summer in the Evansville Area
"Summer is leaving silently. Much like a traveler approaching the end of an amazing journey." - David Lamont Walker. Wanting to squeeze in a few last-minute summer activities and create some lasting warm weather memories? There are still many options to choose from, whether you're looking for date night ideas, thrill-seeking at local theme parks, or needing a family weekend plan that includes some time spent outdoors. The Tri-State has so much to offer!
Local food truck closes permanently
A sad day in Evansville as another food truck closes. The Mexican food truck, Taco Cultura is a female and LGBT+ owned business who announced on Facebook Tuesday that they will be closing permanently.
14news.com
Rain causes flash flooding in parts of Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Storms rolled through the Tri-State Saturday, leaving some roads flooded. Several viewers sent us pictures and videos of some flooding. They showed cars stuck in driveways in Owensboro and cars being pushed out of roads in Evansville. If you see a flooded road, officials ask that...
Animal control saves dog in hot car at zoo
The Evansville Police Department dispatched officer to the Mesker Park Zoo parking lot at 1:53 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a dog in a car.
Puppies of All Sizes and Colors Ready for Adoption at WHS in Newburgh
When I was searching for a dog, I knew what I wanted. I wanted a young small dog under 20 pounds that was good with kids and cats. I also wanted a male and for him to be housetrained. Anything else? Oh yes, I wanted him to look like a miniature Doberman Pinscher. Where would I ever find such a dogicorn?
Heart of Jasper hosting Farm 2 Fiesta fundraiser on Main Street
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The Heart of Jasper is hosting its second annual Dinner on Main Street fundraiser on October 1 on Jasper’s North Main Street. A news release says this event is for people 21 and over in which people can enjoy food from local farms. The food includes marinated pork and chicken fajitas. […]
14news.com
Inside look: Santa Claus estate selling for $47.9 million
SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - Big Tree Farm sits on 550 acres of land in Spencer County, sporting 65,000 square feet of various buildings. [Previous Story: $47.9 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana]. Those buildings host 15 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. Each building is a little different, and...
Classic Paddlewheeler Riverboat Makes Return Trips to Evansville This Fall
The Ohio River gets a bad rap sometimes. Sure, it's brown and looks kinda nasty, and you certainly wouldn't want to drink from it - but the river does have lots to offer us too... Easy access to take your boat out on a sunny day. Plenty of fishing opportunities.
wevv.com
Fireworks festival canceled in Owensboro due to bad weather
A fireworks festival that was scheduled to happen in Owensboro, Kentucky on Saturday has been canceled. Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court said that Saturday's Independence Bank Fireworks Festival at Panther Creek Park was being canceled due to bad weather. The event was originally scheduled to kick off at...
Myriad Brewing Company Is Closing Their Newburgh Coffee House
Myriad is well known for serving up delicious, locally brewed beer, they added a second taproom with a coffee house, but unfortunately, the coffee house will be closing. Earlier this summer Myriad opened its second taproom location in Newburgh. They also opened their Myriad Coffee House so they were brewing up more than just beer. Their coffee house specialized in iced latte flights, and more. Myriad Cofee House took to Instagram to announce that unfortunately, they will be closing their doors on Sunday, September 11th.
VCSO: Wreck at St. Joseph Avenue and Mill Road with injury
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) tweeted an alert for people in the area of St. Joseph Avenue and Mill Road. Law enforcement officials say there’s been a single vehicle injury crash at St. Joseph Avenue and Mill Road. Deputies say the driver sustained a leg injury and was taken […]
The Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse
It is often simply called the "Old Courthouse," and was once the center of Vanderburgh County, Indiana government. Construction started in the spring of 1888 and was completed in November 1890. The building was ready to be occupied by the county government in early 1891. It sits in the heart of downtown Evansville.
