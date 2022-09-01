ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayhole, KY

The Historic Kentucky Floods Were a Waking Nightmare—and They’re Only the Beginning

Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. Sometime around one in the morning on July 28, Matthew Parsons, poet and musician, arrived at the door in a rain jacket, cargo shorts, and crocs. Drenched and wild-eyed, he looked like a fisherman who’d survived a storm out at sea. He told those of us still awake that Troublesome Creek was rising, and the cars parked under the bridge were in danger of washing away; his own was flooded up to the headlights, unreachable. Thunder echoed through the hills, lightning flashed and lit up the black sky.
Johnson City Press

Virginia Elk Cam is live

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has announced that its newest cam, the Elk Cam, is live. Elk are able to share their charismatic presence with all Virginians from the valleys of Appalachia through this live viewing camera. After nearly two years of rigorous work by donors and volunteers, the Elk Cam enables viewers to see elk while they are active during September and October as breeding season approaches. The Elk Cam will run annually from mid-August (when they expect calves and cows to rejoin the herd) through November. Elk rut peaks between late September and early October and will have the greatest amount of all-day elk activity.
WEHT/WTVW

90-year-old man vanishes overnight, KSP investigates

UPDATE: Gentry was found safe. Below is our original post on his disappearance. RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say an elderly man seemingly disappeared late Saturday night. Detectives are now asking for the public’s help in finding the missing man. KSP says it was contacted on September 3 for a missing Rockcastle County […]
Wave 3

Bardstown City School donates to Eastern Kentucky elementary school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown City Schools donated classroom furniture Saturday to an Eastern Kentucky elementary school that was devastated by the flooding. According to Kelly Bedtelyon, Director of Communications at Bardstown City Schools, students and staff worked together to fill a semi-truck of classroom furniture to donate to Hindman Elementary School.
Joint investigation results in two Arrests of Suspects from Barbourville, KY in Laurel County regarding Theft Cases from Southern Kentucky to Tennessee including ATM Machines and Vehicles

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint investigation conducted by area law enforcement officers has resulted in two subjects being arrested and charged in Laurel County regarding the thefts of ATM machines and stolen vehicles. In addition, arrests have occurred in surrounding counties also as a result of the investigation.
WTVQ

Magazine names Natural Bridge as best state park in US

SLADE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Natural Bridge State Resort Park came in at No. 1 of 25 Best State Resort Parks in the United States in a recent vacation-based magazine. “Natural Bridge State Resort Park is the ideal spot for bird watching enthusiasts with the best viewings in May, June, and September. The park has two campgrounds with 87 utility sites and a number of tent sites. The park’s lake is engulfed in a majestic forest and mammoth sandstone cliffs. Fishing, canoeing, and kayaking are all popular activities at Mill Creek Lake. Hiking trails around the park range from a one-half mile in length to seven-and-one-half miles of scenic woodlands. Families enjoy playing a round of 18-hole miniature golf or taking a dip at the pool complex featuring a zero-entry pool with a river theme,” Vacation Idea said of Natural Bridge.
Cliffside Dwelling in Campton, Kentucky

If you’re looking for an adventurous getaway this cliffside dwelling should definitely make it into your consideration list! The unique two-part cabin known as Cliff Dweller is bolted to a cliff line and surrounded by stunning rock formations in Red River Gorge, Kentucky. The only way to access the...
Kentucky State Police Post 7 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement

RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, which provides coverage for Madison, Clark, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln, Garrard and Jessamine counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be...
