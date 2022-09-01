Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Woman details home damage, caring for elderly father during eastern Kentucky floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floods swept through eastern Kentucky six weeks ago, devastating multiple communities including Hazard. Heather Davidson, who lives in Hazard with her father, Isaac Eversole, joined her fiancé to help provide around the clock care for Eversole, who is in hospice. "He's in the end stages...
Cheeky Bear Filmed Stealing Pizza From Two Kentucky Men in Crazy Video
In footage posted to TikTok, a bear can be seen standing on its hind legs and taking a box of take out pizza from the table while two men watch in disbelief.
The Historic Kentucky Floods Were a Waking Nightmare—and They’re Only the Beginning
Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. Sometime around one in the morning on July 28, Matthew Parsons, poet and musician, arrived at the door in a rain jacket, cargo shorts, and crocs. Drenched and wild-eyed, he looked like a fisherman who’d survived a storm out at sea. He told those of us still awake that Troublesome Creek was rising, and the cars parked under the bridge were in danger of washing away; his own was flooded up to the headlights, unreachable. Thunder echoed through the hills, lightning flashed and lit up the black sky.
wymt.com
COVID-19 pandemic inspires two Southeast Kentuckians to open 24-hour gym in Whitley County
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The pandemic was a catalyst for many Americans to start a project or business they have always wanted to, which is what happened for Tanner Broughton and Lauren Lambdin of Knox County. “When COVID really hit, especially for Southeastern Kentucky, health, diabetes, everything, especially mental health...
Johnson City Press
Virginia Elk Cam is live
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has announced that its newest cam, the Elk Cam, is live. Elk are able to share their charismatic presence with all Virginians from the valleys of Appalachia through this live viewing camera. After nearly two years of rigorous work by donors and volunteers, the Elk Cam enables viewers to see elk while they are active during September and October as breeding season approaches. The Elk Cam will run annually from mid-August (when they expect calves and cows to rejoin the herd) through November. Elk rut peaks between late September and early October and will have the greatest amount of all-day elk activity.
kentuckytoday.com
Flood relief teams rely on horses to reach survivors stranded in eastern Ky.
HAZARD, Ky. — It’s a phrase made famous by beloved TV host Fred Rogers: “Look for the helpers.”. For many people stranded in their homes tucked in the hills of Eastern Kentucky following July’s catastrophic flooding, some of “the helpers” arrived on four legs.
Woman arrested in connection to Jackson County death
Kentucky State Police have made an arrest in connection to a Jackson County death investigation.
90-year-old man vanishes overnight, KSP investigates
UPDATE: Gentry was found safe. Below is our original post on his disappearance. RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say an elderly man seemingly disappeared late Saturday night. Detectives are now asking for the public’s help in finding the missing man. KSP says it was contacted on September 3 for a missing Rockcastle County […]
Wave 3
Bardstown City School donates to Eastern Kentucky elementary school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown City Schools donated classroom furniture Saturday to an Eastern Kentucky elementary school that was devastated by the flooding. According to Kelly Bedtelyon, Director of Communications at Bardstown City Schools, students and staff worked together to fill a semi-truck of classroom furniture to donate to Hindman Elementary School.
clayconews.com
McKee, Kentucky Woman charged with Murder during on-going KSP Death Investigation that started in Jackson County
McKEE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Post 7, has made an arrest in connection to a death investigation which started on July 23, 2022, in Jackson County. As a result of the on-going investigation, Karen Ann Clemmons (right), 43 years old of McKee, KY,...
wymt.com
Noah Thompson to headline Knott County Trail Ride, money raised goes to flood relief
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Plans were announced Thursday for the 2022 Fall Trail Ride in Knott County, with one very special guest. This year, organizers said money raised from the Trail Ride will be going to people in the area affected by flooding. “We’d like to show our support...
London woman charged after 2 children found along road
A woman was charged in Laurel County after two young children were found walking along a road in London.
KSP: Perry County inmate escapes custody
Kentucky State Police are searching for an escaped inmate in Perry County.
Montgomery County man arrested after investigation around missing girl
A Jeffersonville man was arrested on Aug. 25 after an investigation surrounding a missing girl.
clayconews.com
Joint investigation results in two Arrests of Suspects from Barbourville, KY in Laurel County regarding Theft Cases from Southern Kentucky to Tennessee including ATM Machines and Vehicles
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint investigation conducted by area law enforcement officers has resulted in two subjects being arrested and charged in Laurel County regarding the thefts of ATM machines and stolen vehicles. In addition, arrests have occurred in surrounding counties also as a result of the investigation.
55-year-old woman missing from Pikeville, KSP investigating
Rebecca Slone was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt, and white tennis shoes.
WTVQ
Magazine names Natural Bridge as best state park in US
SLADE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Natural Bridge State Resort Park came in at No. 1 of 25 Best State Resort Parks in the United States in a recent vacation-based magazine. “Natural Bridge State Resort Park is the ideal spot for bird watching enthusiasts with the best viewings in May, June, and September. The park has two campgrounds with 87 utility sites and a number of tent sites. The park’s lake is engulfed in a majestic forest and mammoth sandstone cliffs. Fishing, canoeing, and kayaking are all popular activities at Mill Creek Lake. Hiking trails around the park range from a one-half mile in length to seven-and-one-half miles of scenic woodlands. Families enjoy playing a round of 18-hole miniature golf or taking a dip at the pool complex featuring a zero-entry pool with a river theme,” Vacation Idea said of Natural Bridge.
tinyhousetalk.com
Cliffside Dwelling in Campton, Kentucky
If you’re looking for an adventurous getaway this cliffside dwelling should definitely make it into your consideration list! The unique two-part cabin known as Cliff Dweller is bolted to a cliff line and surrounded by stunning rock formations in Red River Gorge, Kentucky. The only way to access the...
clayconews.com
Kentucky State Police Post 7 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, which provides coverage for Madison, Clark, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln, Garrard and Jessamine counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be...
Stabbing in downtown Barbourville puts 2 schools in hard lockdown
A Barbourville man was arrested in connection to a stabbing that placed two Knox County schools in lockdown Wednesday.
