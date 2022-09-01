Read full article on original website
Multi Family Sale this Month in Port Ewen New York
Now that summer is officially coming to a close you may think that the summer yard sale season is ending as well but you would be wrong. Yard Sale Season can stretch well into late October as long as the weather stays good. Proof that I am not wrong is...
Serious Accident on Route 17 Destroys Truck, Leaves Behind Devastation
The accident took place Tuesday morning. As summer comes to a close and schools in the Hudson Valley begin to open up it's the perfect time to remind drivers to slow down and follow posted speed limits. It is a message we've all heard many times but some might need a reminder as to how dangerous our Hudson Valley roads can be.
Has Anyone Else Noticed This Smiley Face on Random Hudson Valley Tree?
You never know what you'll see while driving around the Hudson Valley. It amazes me that almost every time I drive around the Hudson Valley I come across something that I've never noticed before. I've shared a bunch of different experiences over the years, like when I couldn't remember what was once at this location in Poughkeepsie, or when I randomly remember that a TV show filmed at this Fishkill location. Well, it happened again to me last weekend and I'm wondering if anyone else has noticed this random smiley face.
End of an Era! Popular Ulster County Restaurant Closing After 40 Years
It's the end of an era in Kingston, New York. Just last week we told you about one of Kingston's landmark restaurants/bars hitting the real estate market and now we have more of an understanding as to why. According to a post on Facebook, the man behind Zenon's, Zenon Christoforou, has announced that the restaurant is not only for sale, but he has decided to close for good.
Circles of Hell: The Five Worst Parking Lots in Danbury
Just when you think you're in the clear, away from the road rage of 84 and the tailgating on White Street, you pull into the sanctuary of a parking lot. Even those are hellish and suck lately. There are 5 in Danbury that I absolutely despise. In particular, I hate...
80,000-Square-Foot Adventure Park Coming to Route 9 in Wappingers
An indoor adventure park is coming to the Hudson Valley including a rock wall, arcade, trampolines and a ninja warrior course. Over the past decade, several big-box stores and supermarkets have closed down leaving the Hudson Valley riddled with huge abandoned properties. Unfortunately, there aren't many large retailers left to fill these empty stores. The empty carcasses of K-Mart, J.C. Penney, Sears, Tops Friendly Markets and many other huge retailers are scattered throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties leaving towns wondering what to do with them.
State of Emergency Declared in New Paltz, NY
We may have gotten some rain but we definitely didn't get enough. Throughout the summer various burn bans and water restrictions have been taking effect in various communities around the Hudson Valley. Today you can add the Town of New Paltz to the list. At 1:05 PM on August 31st,...
Multiple Raging Fires In Hudson Valley Close New York State Park
Firefighters continue to battle multiple wildfires in the Hudson Valley. Officials correctly warned the blaze would spread forcing the closure of a popular state park. On Monday, the Ulster County Government warned about a fire at Minnewaska State Park that officials believed would spread. Minnewaska State Park Fire Expected To...
Has a Popular Hudson Valley Wedding Venue Been Sold for $2+ Million?
Looks like one Hudson Valley wedding venue has hosted its last wedding. The Hudson Valley is full of some amazing venues to say "I do" at, we have not only great scenery as a wedding backdrop but we are lucky to have a ton of choices when it comes to picking the perfect location. Down below we have some of our favorite places to get married at this time of year but before you scroll down, it looks like one of those places has reportedly been sold.
‘Cops & Cones’ Free Ice Cream with Ulster Police Officers, Here’s When
Summer and ice cream go hand and hand. It's one of the best things about hot summer days in the Hudson Valley. We told you many times about how almost every town in the area has that one place everyone likes to go for a scoop, cone, or sundae. We have a list below of the 30+ Hudson Valley ice cream locations and the places to go and grab the biggest soft serve cones, but before you scroll down to see where to go, let me tell you about an awesome event happening this week in Ulster County.
40 MPH Downhill Ride in Danbury Will Make Your Palms Sweat
Sweaty palms? I assume so, mine would be if I was traveling 40 miles per hour down a hill in Danbury. That is the speed claim made by "Exis Anon" on Youtube. The video was posted to Youtube on January 7, 2016 and is titled "Danbury CT (40mph)." It was...
Wappingers, NY Animal Rescue Host Luau Adoption Event This Weekend
A Hudson Valley animal rescue is hosting a big send-off to summer with a luau!. Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County, located in Wappingers Falls, has had a busy summer rescuing pups from all across the United States. The rescue made headlines after taking in 19 of the 4,000 beagles saved from atrocious conditions at a breeding facility in Virginia back in August.
4 Popular Hudson Valley Locations That Always Have Someone Asking for Money
Have you noticed people asking for money at these locations?. Last weekend I spent a lot of driving time in the Fishkill, Beacon, and Newburgh areas and was asked at least four times for money by four different people at four different intersections. Honestly, I don't remember this ever happening before, once maybe, but never four times in one day.
I’m Calling the Grammar Police on the Thomaston Ave McDonald’s in Waterbury
Do you spell out numbers? Do you type 'one' or '1'? There's a difference when it comes to saying you're first, and saying that you're #1, right? Well, according to the Waterbury Grammar Police, the Thomaston Avenue McDonald's is catching online shade because they're boasting that they're the #1 McDonald's in Waterbury, and people aren't having it.
5 Things we Love About Cold Spring, New York
Cold Spring, New York is one of the Hudson Valley's best towns to spend a day walking around. If there is one thing I love more than anything about a town in the Hudson Valley, it's "walkability" and Cold Spring, a village in the town of Philipstown in Putnam County has it!
Horror Movie Set in New Milford in Production Now: ‘Candlewood’
I love horror movies, I love this region and I always believed the Greater Danbury area would make a great back drop for a horror film. So, when I saw that there was such a movie in production, I just about leapt out of my chair. One of our listeners Paul Gibbs sent me a teaser trailer for a movie called "Candlewood" that has been on Vimeo for year. In the teaser trailer, it's made clear that New Milford and Candlewood Lake would play a big part in the film.
A Decade of Inactivity Has Done This to a Now-Abandoned West Haven Neighborhood
A phrase that will send chills down the spine of any land-owner is Eminent Domain. Eminent Domain is "the right of a government or its agent to expropriate private property for public use, with payment of compensation." For us common folks, it means that someone with a lot of money wants to build something where your home is, so how much you want for it?
After 35+ Years, Kingston Landmark Family Owned Restaurant for Sale
One of the Hudson Valley's first restaurants to hold a wing night has hit the real estate market. Back in the early 1990s, I called the Ulster County city of Kingston home, and back then I can remember hearing a buzz about a local restaurant that started holding a chicken wing night. In the 1990s "wing nights" were something new and the first place I can remember going for wing night has announced on Facebook that the restaurant is now for sale.
Saugerties Residents Angry With Plans for Woodstock ’94 Site
The $600 million plans for Winston Farms in Saugerties include everything from homes, to commercial, business, and recreational uses. Last year after it was announced that developers had purchased the 800-acre site of the 1994 Woodstock music festival for $4 million, news started to spread that the new owners had plans to turn Winston Farms into a multi-use area.
Hudson Valley Sister Angry With Brother Who Stole Child’s Name, Is He a Jerk?
I know that calling "dibs" on something does have meaning to some of us, right? If you don't know what "dibs" is let me explain. Dibs is something someone says when they want to claim something that might be claimed by someone else. Calling dibs is usually done between friends and to some, including the woman who sent us the email below, is considered LAW!
