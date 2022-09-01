Warm, dry conditions into the weekend for NJ; tracking showers for Sunday

NOW & NEXT: It's September! It's nice and dry (low humidity) but that will change for the weekend. Clear sky tonight and comfortably cool with temps in the 50s and lower 60s.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says temperatures will be dry heading into the weekend, but there is the risk of showers or storms for Sunday.

Tomorrow is still comfortable - temps in the lower 80s

Humid by Saturday night and thru rest of holiday weekend.

Risk of showers/storms later Sunday and on and off Mon-Tue with the passage of a couple of cold fronts.

TROPICS: A new storm - TS Danielle has formed in the Atlantic. No threat to land. The storm intensifies but really doesn't move much through the next several days.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and comfortable conditions. Overnight temperatures dip into the low-60s.

FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Daytime highs in the low-80s. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper-50s and low-60s.

WEEKEND: Saturday is expected to see a mix of sun and clouds with highs around 84. Sunday sees an increase in clouds with highs around 89.

LABOR DAY: Rain showers are possible early in the day, followed by some scattered thunderstorms. Daytime highs in the upper-70s and low-80s.