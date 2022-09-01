ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glade Spring, VA

993thex.com

Johnson City Man Faces Assault Charges After Repeatedly Ramming Female Victim’s Car With His Vehicle

A Johnson City man is scheduled for a court appearance Tuesday after being arrested for repeatedly driving his vehicle into a woman’s vehicle and then following and chasing her into a nearby fire station. Police responded to a call on Cherokee Road, that a female victim was being chased by a male in his vehicle. The investigation revealed Jacob Plummer proceeded to follow the victim and repeatedly rammed her vehicle with his. The woman then drove until she arrived at a fire station. Plummer fled the scene but was apprehended Sunday. Plummer is being held in the Washington County, Tennessee Detention Center awaiting his arraignment in General Sessions Court.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

JCPD: man hits woman’s vehicle repeatedly

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man has been arrested after repeatedly ramming his vehicle into a woman’s vehicle and chasing her to a fire station. According to the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded to a call on Saturday just after 5:30 p.m. to Cherokee Road in reference to a victim being […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

THP: Hawkins County motorcycle crash injures two

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A motorcycle crash that happened Saturday at 11:46 a.m. on State Route 66 at Berry Road has left two people injured. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a 2001 Suzuki GSX was traveling south on State Route 66 when it veered off the right side of the road into […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

1 dead after hiking accident in Unicoi County, officials say

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — One person is dead after what is believed to be a hiking incident in Unicoi County Sunday, according to officials in Unicoi County. Emergency crews were called to Red Fork Falls. There is no word yet on the person’s identity. "It's a very...
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Unicoi officials: man dies after fall at Red Fork Falls

(UPDATE: 8:46 p.m. Sept. 4): Twenty people from eight different crews recovered the body of a man who fell at Red Fork Falls after a four-hour search and rescue. Search and rescue leaders told News Channel 11 it was one of the most difficult recoveries. “We were all rigged up on ropes,” said Bart Ray, […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Man dies following crash in Washington County, Virginia, police say

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A man died Tuesday following a crash which occurred on August 19 in Washington County, according to Virginia State Police. Police said a Jeep Cherokee was stopped in the northbound lanes for construction on U.S. Route 11 about a half-mile south of State Route 737. A Honda CRV was stopped behind the Jeep and a GMC Arcadia was at a stop behind the Honda, police added. Authorities said a Chevrolet Silverado driven 76-year-old Jack Worley, of Glade Spring, was going north and struck the rear of the GMC, causing a chain reaction. The Chevrolet then went off the right side of the road and struck an embankment, police said.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

No injuries reported in Fall Branch barn fire

FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several agencies responded to a hay barn fire at the 400 block of Painter Road Thursday night. According to fire officials with the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department, crews used 25,000 gallons of water to douse the flames, and the barn was a total loss. No one was injured during […]
FALL BRANCH, TN
#Traffic Accident
WSLS

Tractor trailer crash cleared on I-81 in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 9:00 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor trailer crash is causing delays on I-81 in Wythe County, according to VDOT. Authorities said that the tractor trailer overturned, and that the north right shoulder was closed at mile marker 78.3.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Car crashes into house in Jonesborough, injuring driver

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A driver is injured after a vehicle left Cherokee Road and crashed into the front of a home Thursday night. A report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) revealed that a man had been driving a 2010 Hyundai Genesis when the vehicle left the road and hit the front porch of […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

VSP: 4-vehicle crash kills 1 in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Glade Springs man died Tuesday after spending nearly two weeks in the hospital following a crash on Route 11, police say. A report from Virginia State Police (VSP) revealed that a Jeep Cherokee, Honda CRV and GMC Arcadia were all stopped in the northbound lane on Aug. 19 due […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WVNS

One dead after being hit by a car in Mercer County

LAKE BOTTOM, WV (WVNS) — A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Mercer County. Cpl. J.A. Conner with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, said they responded to a call on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in the Lake Bottom area of Mercer County. The call was in reference to someone in the […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
wataugaonline.com

Flood Watch for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – Monday September 5, 2022

Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of Bluefield, Bedford, Volney, Alderson, Hix,. Radford, Salem, Stuart, Flat Top, New Castle, Quinwood, Tazewell,. Clifton Forge, Martinsville, Roanoke, Hot Springs, Amherst,. Fincastle, Rocky Mount, Lewisburg, Wilkesboro, Pearisburg, Sparta,. Dobson, Troutdale, Rainelle, Buena Vista, Pulaski, West Jefferson,. Duo, Yadkinville, Covington, Galax, Whitetop, Blacksburg, Floyd,. Boone,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Roan Mountain man sentenced after 2018 crash injures children

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man previously facing several charges for a 2018 crash has been sentenced in Carter County court. Marc Trubiano, of Roan Mountain, appeared in Carter County Circuit Court on Monday. Trubiano’s charges stemmed from a crash along State Route 362 Mary Patton Highway in November 2018. The Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
WSET

Carroll Co. Sheriff's Office is looking for a stolen truck

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is looking for this stolen vehicle. The police said the stolen car is a 2004 Ford F150. The car is pulling a sixteen-foot trailer with ramps. Police said the vehicle was stolen from Raindrop Road in the Fancy Gap...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Smoke signals: Kane St. Smokehouse ready to serve Gate City

GATE CITY — A crowded parking lot, long metal smokers sending tantalizing smells of smoky pork into the air and a lengthy line of locals at the counter — these are all signs of a good barbecue restaurant. Now it’s also the norm for Gate City’s newest eatery, Kane St. Smokehouse.
GATE CITY, VA
993thex.com

Joint Hawkins Investigation Leads To Two Church Hill Arrests On Heroin/ Fentanyl Possession

Authorities with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI arrest two Church Hill men for possession of what is believed to be heroin and fentanyl. 58 year old David Davis, and 53 year old Jackie Lynn Spears were caught with 34 grams of the drugs following a joint investigation on August 30. Davis is thought to have been trafficking heroin from Knoxville into Hawkins County. Officers also identified Spears as a co-conspirator in the drug distribution. Both Davis and Spears were transported to the Hawkins County Detention Center.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN

