A Johnson City man is scheduled for a court appearance Tuesday after being arrested for repeatedly driving his vehicle into a woman’s vehicle and then following and chasing her into a nearby fire station. Police responded to a call on Cherokee Road, that a female victim was being chased by a male in his vehicle. The investigation revealed Jacob Plummer proceeded to follow the victim and repeatedly rammed her vehicle with his. The woman then drove until she arrived at a fire station. Plummer fled the scene but was apprehended Sunday. Plummer is being held in the Washington County, Tennessee Detention Center awaiting his arraignment in General Sessions Court.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO